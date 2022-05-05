Ga. infant dies after arrested father neglects to inform police of child in hot car

May 5 (UPI) -- An infant child died in a hot car in Snellville, Ga., after the arrested father failed to inform authorities of the child sitting outside in his vehicle.

Police in the Gwinnett County city located east of Atlanta arrested Davied Japez McCorry Whatley, 20, on Tuesday after he appeared at the local police department around 2 p.m. EDT.

Authorities learned of a probation violation warrant for his arrest and took Whatley into custody.

Whatley initially visited the station to obtain firearms that had been confiscated in a previous case. He was arrested for violating probation in relation to a hit-and-run car accident while uninsured.

The man never mentioned that his 8-month-old daughter, Nova Grace Whatley-Trejo, remained inside his vehicle at the time of his arrest, according to authorities.

The entirety of their interaction with Whatley was captured on police body camera footage, authorities said in a press conference.

The child's grandmother brought the child to the emergency room of Piedmont Eastside Medical Center close to 9 p.m. EDT, where hospital workers pronounced the child dead after having been left in the vehicle outside the police station for seven hours.

Police located Whatley's 2007 Mazda 3 near dumpsters in the parking lot of Snellville City Hall, located adjacent to the police station, after learning of Whatley-Trejo's death.

After bonding out of jail on Tuesday, the man was arrested on Wednesday on second-degree murder charges.

Meteorologists based in the metropolitan Atlanta area reported a high temperature on Tuesday of nearly 86 degrees Fahrenheit, 11Alive News reported.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into the child's death.