Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 4, 2022 / 2:27 AM

3 alleged gang members charged with murder in Sacramento mass shooting

By Darryl Coote
3 alleged gang members charged with murder in Sacramento mass shooting
Investigators are still searching for Mtula Payton who was charged Tuesday along with two other alleged members of a rival gang with the murder of three women. Photo courtesy of Sacramento Police Department/Release

May 4 (UPI) -- Authorities in California have charged three people accused of being gang members with murder in connection to a mass shooting that erupted early last month in Sacramento that left six people dead and 12 others wounded.

Anne Marie Schubert, the district attorney for Sacramento, told reporters during a press conference Tuesday that Smiley Martin, 27, and his brother Dandrae Martin, 26, as well as Mtula Payton, 27, of a rival gang have each been charged with the murder of Johntaya Alexander, Melinda Davis and Yamile Martinez, three women who were killed in crossfire early April 3.

Advertisement

The fighting erupted at about 2 a.m. in the downtown area of 10th and K Street between two gangs, resulting in the three women dead along with Sergio Harris, Devazia Turner and Joshua Hoye-Lucchesi.

Schubert said the Martins and Payton were not charged with the three other deaths as they have not been designated as victims but participants.

RELATED Police: Body found in Lake Mead barrel was likely 1970s-80s homicide victim

"Law essentially says that when individuals are involved in a gun battle and they kill innocent bystanders all participants in that gun battle are responsible for the death of those innocent bystanders," she said. "It doesn't matter whose bullet killed who. What matters is this was a gun battle between rival gang members who came armed to this scene in downtown Sacrament and innocent bystanders died.

Advertisement

"The Martin brothers and Mtula Payton are charged with all of the deaths of those innocent bystanders."

Schubert said all three face allegations of special circumstances for multiple murder, which means they could be subjected to capital punishment if convicted though California Gov. Gavin Newsom imposed a moratorium on the death penalty in 2019.

RELATED Ga. police: Road rage suspect surrenders after teen girl shot in face

The Martin brothers are currently in police custody having been arrested separately following the shooting with Smiley Martin located near the scene suffering from injuries related to the gun battle.

Investigators are searching for Payton, who police identified as a suspect in the case the shooting on April 12.

"We currently have a team of detectives doing everything they can do to locate Mr. Payton," Sacramento Police Chief Kathy Lester said during the press conference.

RELATED Ex-cop who shot 12-year-old Philadelphia boy charged with murder

Authorities said there were five shooters during the incident and that more than 100 shell cases in two different calibers were recovered from the scene. Between 70 and 80 people were at the location when the shooting erupted, they said.

Latest Headlines

Ohio, Indiana voters head to polls in state primaries
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Ohio, Indiana voters head to polls in state primaries
May 3 (UPI) -- Voters headed to the polls Tuesday in Indiana and Ohio for primaries in several key races, including an open U.S. Senate seat and governorship.
Vice President Kamala Harris: Overturning Roe vs. Wade is a 'direct assault' on freedom
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Vice President Kamala Harris: Overturning Roe vs. Wade is a 'direct assault' on freedom
May 3 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday gave a full-throated rebuke of the Republican Party on Tuesday after a Supreme Court draft decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade was leaked to the press.
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signs six-week abortion ban into law
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signs six-week abortion ban into law
May 3 (UPI) -- Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed the Oklahoma Heartbeat Act, which bans abortions around the sixth week of pregnancy into law on Tuesday.
Missouri executes man who confessed to killing elderly couple
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Missouri executes man who confessed to killing elderly couple
May 3 (UPI) -- Missouri on Tuesday executed a death row prisoner convicted of killing an elderly couple during a robbery in 1996.
Former Transportation Secretary Norman Mineta dead
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Former Transportation Secretary Norman Mineta dead
May 3 (UPI) -- Former U.S. Secretary of Transportation Norman Mineta died Tuesday at the age of 91, his former chief of staff confirmed.
Texas National Guard guidance discouraging saving drowning migrants draws scrutiny
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Texas National Guard guidance discouraging saving drowning migrants draws scrutiny
May 3 (UPI) -- The recent death of a National Guard soldier who drowned trying to save migrants has led to increased scrutiny of the Texas Military Department's policy discouraging service members from engaging in water rescues.
Police: Body found in Lake Mead barrel was likely 1970s-80s homicide victim
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Police: Body found in Lake Mead barrel was likely 1970s-80s homicide victim
May 3 (UPI) -- Police in Las Vegas on Tuesday said that the man whose remains were found in a barrel in Lake Mead likely died as a result of gunshot wound in the mid-1970s or early 1980s.
Judge denies Amber Heard's request to throw out Johnny Depp defamation suit
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Judge denies Amber Heard's request to throw out Johnny Depp defamation suit
May 3 (UPI) -- A Virginia judge on Tuesday denied a request by Amber Heard's legal team to toss out a defamation lawsuit filed by ex-husband Johnny Depp.
Donald Trump settles non-profit spending lawsuit with Washington, D.C.
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Donald Trump settles non-profit spending lawsuit with Washington, D.C.
May 3 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump settled a lawsuit Tuesday with the District of Columbia over accusations of improperly spending non-profit funds, court documents show.
Markets post slight gains for 2nd straight day as investors await Fed meeting
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Markets post slight gains for 2nd straight day as investors await Fed meeting
May 3 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 67 points Tuesday as markets opened the month of May with two days of consecutive gains.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Like the Pentagon Papers': Legal experts shocked at Supreme Court leak
'Like the Pentagon Papers': Legal experts shocked at Supreme Court leak
Rome residents impose curfew after increase in wild boar attacks
Rome residents impose curfew after increase in wild boar attacks
U.S. had a record 11.5 million job openings in March; 4.5 million workers quit
U.S. had a record 11.5 million job openings in March; 4.5 million workers quit
Judge denies Amber Heard's request to throw out Johnny Depp defamation suit
Judge denies Amber Heard's request to throw out Johnny Depp defamation suit
Donald Trump settles non-profit spending lawsuit with Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump settles non-profit spending lawsuit with Washington, D.C.
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement