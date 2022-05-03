Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 3, 2022 / 3:05 PM

Ohio, Indiana voters head to polls in state primaries

By Danielle Haynes
Ohio, Indiana voters head to polls in state primaries
Voters place their votes in Medina, Ohio, on October 6, 2020. On Tuesday, Ohio and Indiana voters hold state primaries. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

May 3 (UPI) -- Voters headed to the polls Tuesday in Indiana and Ohio for primaries in several key races, including an open U.S. Senate seat and governorship.

Several U.S. congressional seats are also up for grabs, with Republicans seeking to gain a majority in the House come November.

Advertisement

Perhaps the biggest race of the night will be the Republican primary for the open Senate seat to be vacated by Sen. Rob Portman. The Republican announced in January 2021 that he won't seek re-election in the November election, opening up a five-way race in the GOP.

A RealClearPolitics average of polls has venture capitalist and author J.D. Vance in the lead with 26%, 3.5 percentage points ahead of former Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel (22.5%), followed by state Sen. Matt Dolan (21.5%), businessman Mike Gibbons (15%) and former Republican Party Chairwoman Jane Timken (7%).

RELATED Democrats hope Supreme Court abortion draft will spur voters to polls

Vance, author of the book Hillbilly Elegy, received former President Donald Trump's endorsement last month.

"In the Great State of Ohio, the candidate most qualified and ready to win in November is J.D. Vance. We cannot play games. It is all about winning!" Trump said in the statement.

Advertisement

"I've studied this race closely and I think J.D. is the most likely to take out the weak, but dangerous, Democrat opponent -- dangerous because they will have so much money to spend."

RELATED New York high court throws out redistricting map in blow to Democrats

In the Democratic primary, Rep. Tim Ryan is expected to win the nomination over competitors attorney Morgan Harper, and businesswoman and former state government employee Traci Johnson. A University of Akron poll released in March gives Ryan a 25-point advantage.

In the biggest state race, Ohio Gov. DeWine is expected to win the Republican primary for re-election, with a 17-point advantage in the RealClearPolitics average of polls. In the Democratic primary, former Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley faces former Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, with March's University of Akron poll giving the latter a 5-point advantage.

Ohio congressional races of note include the 13th Congressional District, the seat vacated by Rep. Ryan, who's running for the Senate. Rep. Emilia Sykes is running unopposed in the Democratic primary, while the Republican race is wide open with several candidates vying for the nomination. The district has voted Democratic candidates into office for decades.

RELATED Florida enacts new election laws ahead of 2022 midterms

The state's 9th and 1st Congressional Districts are also of note because of significant redistricting after the 2020 census, NPR reported. Incumbent Rep. Marcy Kaptur is expected to face stiff competition in November after the 9th District became more right-leaning in the wake of redistricting. Republicans Beth Deck, Theresa Gavarone, J.R. Majewski and Craig Riedel will face off in Tuesday's primary.

Advertisement

The 1st District also faces a party flip, with incumbent Rep. Steve Chabot -- who faces Jenn Giroux in the Republican primary -- likely going head-to-head with unchallenged Democratic challenger Greg Landsman in November.

Indiana's 1st Congressional District could also be flipped with incumbent Rep. Frank Mrvan expected to face stiff competition from one of several Republicans vying for the nomination.

Latest Headlines

Reports: U.S. declares WNBA star Griner is being 'wrongfully detained' in Russia
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Reports: U.S. declares WNBA star Griner is being 'wrongfully detained' in Russia
May 3 (UPI) -- The U.S. government has changed its designation for WNBA star Brittney Griner in Russia, where she's been held for almost three months on drug charges, as one of "wrongful detention," according to news reports Tuesday.
Capitol police suspends officer for weapon discharge in office building
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Capitol police suspends officer for weapon discharge in office building
May 3 (UPI) -- The U.S. Capitol Police suspended an officer after a weapon discharged inside a House office building Tuesday morning.
Democrats hope Supreme Court abortion draft will spur voters to polls
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Democrats hope Supreme Court abortion draft will spur voters to polls
May 3 (UPI) -- Democrats hope the draft Supreme Court opinion that the body could overturn Roe v. Wade could be the galvanizing issue needed to bring voters to the ballot box in November.
Biden says 'basic fairness' of law demands that Roe vs. Wade not be overturned
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Biden says 'basic fairness' of law demands that Roe vs. Wade not be overturned
May 3 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden expressed alarm on Tuesday about the report of a draft opinion from the U.S. Supreme Court that strikes down the court's landmark 1973 abortion ruling Roe vs. Wade.
U.S. had a record 11.5 million job openings in March; 4.5 million workers quit
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. had a record 11.5 million job openings in March; 4.5 million workers quit
May 3 (UPI) -- There were 11.5 million job openings in the U.S. by the end of March, the Labor Department said Tuesday in its monthly assessment -- a record level that means there are two open jobs for every unemployed adult.
Supreme Court says draft opinion on abortion authentic, opens investigation into leak
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Supreme Court says draft opinion on abortion authentic, opens investigation into leak
May 3 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court on Tuesday confirmed that a draft opinion to overturn the abortion ruling in Roe vs. Wade that was leaked late Monday is authentic, but cautioned that the draft is not necessarily the final word.
Watch live: Biden to speak on Ukrainian security efforts in Alabama
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Watch live: Biden to speak on Ukrainian security efforts in Alabama
May 3 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Tuesday afternoon will talk about the security assistance the United States is giving Ukraine while touring a Lockheed Martin facility in Alabama.
'Like the Pentagon Papers': Legal experts shocked at Supreme Court leak
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
'Like the Pentagon Papers': Legal experts shocked at Supreme Court leak
May 3 (UPI) -- The report of a draft opinion from the Supreme Court on abortion late Monday -- which would overturn the landmark Roe vs. Wade ruling -- was a seismic event on multiple fronts, but perhaps none more than the leak itself.
If Supreme Court overturns Roe vs. Wade, Texas will completely ban abortion
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
If Supreme Court overturns Roe vs. Wade, Texas will completely ban abortion
May 3 (UPI) -- If the leaked draft of a Supreme Court ruling to overturn Roe vs. Wade reflects the final decision of the court, expected this summer, it would virtually eliminate abortion access in Texas.
Pfizer says it sold almost $15B worth of COVID-19 vaccine, antiviral pill in Q1
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Pfizer says it sold almost $15B worth of COVID-19 vaccine, antiviral pill in Q1
May 3 (UPI) -- Pharma giant Pfizer said on Tuesday that it sold almost $15 billion worth of its COVID-19 vaccine and antiviral treatment in the first three months of 2022, shattering Wall Street expectations.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Supreme Court rules 9-0 against city of Boston for refusing to allow Christian Flag
Supreme Court rules 9-0 against city of Boston for refusing to allow Christian Flag
Human remains found in a barrel at Lake Mead, Nevada police say
Human remains found in a barrel at Lake Mead, Nevada police say
Alabama authorities issue arrest warrant for corrections officer in inmate escape
Alabama authorities issue arrest warrant for corrections officer in inmate escape
Supreme Court says draft opinion on abortion authentic, opens investigation into leak
Supreme Court says draft opinion on abortion authentic, opens investigation into leak
Ga. police: Road rage suspect surrenders after teen girl shot in face
Ga. police: Road rage suspect surrenders after teen girl shot in face
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement