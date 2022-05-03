Ohio, Indiana voters head to polls in state primaries

Voters place their votes in Medina, Ohio, on October 6, 2020. On Tuesday, Ohio and Indiana voters hold state primaries. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

May 3 (UPI) -- Voters headed to the polls Tuesday in Indiana and Ohio for primaries in several key races, including an open U.S. Senate seat and governorship. Several U.S. congressional seats are also up for grabs, with Republicans seeking to gain a majority in the House come November. Advertisement

Perhaps the biggest race of the night will be the Republican primary for the open Senate seat to be vacated by Sen. Rob Portman. The Republican announced in January 2021 that he won't seek re-election in the November election, opening up a five-way race in the GOP.

A RealClearPolitics average of polls has venture capitalist and author J.D. Vance in the lead with 26%, 3.5 percentage points ahead of former Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel (22.5%), followed by state Sen. Matt Dolan (21.5%), businessman Mike Gibbons (15%) and former Republican Party Chairwoman Jane Timken (7%).

RELATED Democrats hope Supreme Court abortion draft will spur voters to polls

Vance, author of the book Hillbilly Elegy, received former President Donald Trump's endorsement last month.

"In the Great State of Ohio, the candidate most qualified and ready to win in November is J.D. Vance. We cannot play games. It is all about winning!" Trump said in the statement.

Advertisement

"I've studied this race closely and I think J.D. is the most likely to take out the weak, but dangerous, Democrat opponent -- dangerous because they will have so much money to spend."

RELATED New York high court throws out redistricting map in blow to Democrats

In the Democratic primary, Rep. Tim Ryan is expected to win the nomination over competitors attorney Morgan Harper, and businesswoman and former state government employee Traci Johnson. A University of Akron poll released in March gives Ryan a 25-point advantage.

In the biggest state race, Ohio Gov. DeWine is expected to win the Republican primary for re-election, with a 17-point advantage in the RealClearPolitics average of polls. In the Democratic primary, former Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley faces former Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, with March's University of Akron poll giving the latter a 5-point advantage.

Ohio congressional races of note include the 13th Congressional District, the seat vacated by Rep. Ryan, who's running for the Senate. Rep. Emilia Sykes is running unopposed in the Democratic primary, while the Republican race is wide open with several candidates vying for the nomination. The district has voted Democratic candidates into office for decades.

RELATED Florida enacts new election laws ahead of 2022 midterms

The state's 9th and 1st Congressional Districts are also of note because of significant redistricting after the 2020 census, NPR reported. Incumbent Rep. Marcy Kaptur is expected to face stiff competition in November after the 9th District became more right-leaning in the wake of redistricting. Republicans Beth Deck, Theresa Gavarone, J.R. Majewski and Craig Riedel will face off in Tuesday's primary.

Advertisement

The 1st District also faces a party flip, with incumbent Rep. Steve Chabot -- who faces Jenn Giroux in the Republican primary -- likely going head-to-head with unchallenged Democratic challenger Greg Landsman in November.

Indiana's 1st Congressional District could also be flipped with incumbent Rep. Frank Mrvan expected to face stiff competition from one of several Republicans vying for the nomination.