Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 2, 2022 / 1:22 PM

Weather Underground activist who had role in deadly 1981 Brink's robbery dies at 78

By Simon Druker

May 2 (UPI) -- Kathy Boudin, an activist with the group Weather Underground who was sent to prison for an armored truck robbery that killed three people, has died after a battle with cancer. She was 78.

Boudin died on Sunday, the Center for Justice at Columbia University said Monday. She'd helped to found the Center for Justice after earning a doctorate from Columbia University Teachers College in 2007.

Advertisement

After graduating from Bryn Mawr College in 1965, Boudin was soon radicalized by the anti-war and racial justice movements of the 1960 and began a lifelong crusade as an activist, organizer, teacher and champion of social justice, the institution said in a statement.

Boudin joined the radical left-wing Weather Underground and was charged with robbery and murder stemming from an aborted Oct. 20, 1981, attack on an armored car north of New York City. Two police officers and a Brink's guard were killed in a shootout that followed.

RELATED Researchers blame fungicides for rise in drug-resistant mold infections

At the time of the robbery, Boudin hadn't been seen in public for more than a decade. She was on the run from authorities, including the FBI, after being last seen running naked from a Greenwich Village apartment that was doubling as a Weather Underground bomb factory. The factory exploded, killing three of her colleagues.

Advertisement

Boudin was eventually apprehended and convicted in the deadly Brink's robbery and spent 22 years in prison before her release in 2003. Her son Chesa -- who is now district attorney of San Francisco -- was only 14 months old at the time. He was with his mother when she died Sunday.

"My mom fought cancer for seven years in her unshakably optimistic and courageous way," Chesa Boudin said in the institution's statement.

RELATED Israel condemns top Russian diplomat for claim that Adolf Hitler had Jewish blood

"She made it long enough to meet her grandson, and welcome my father home from prison after 40 years. She always ended phone calls with a laugh, a habit acquired during the 22 years of her incarceration, when she wanted to leave every person she spoke with, especially me, with joy and hope. She lived redemption, constantly finding ways to give back to those around her."

Boudin's partner David Gilbert was also present during her death Sunday. He was also convicted for his role in the robbery and spent 40 years in prison before being released in 2021, after his sentence was shortened by former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

The Center for Justice said that Boudin was remorseful about the 1981 robbery that killed three people.

Advertisement
RELATED 2nd Oath Keeper charged with Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy pleads guilty

"Kathy entered Bedford Hills Correctional Facility with remorse for her role in the deadly robbery, and serious questions about the role of violence in political movements and the consequences of her political choices," the center said.

Notable Deaths of 2022

Naomi Judd arrives for the 2008 CMT Awards at the Curb Event Center at Belmont University in Nashville on April 14, 2008. The country singer died April 30 at age 76. File Photo by Frederick Breedon/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Tenn. Gov. Bill Lee suspends executions, launches review of lethal injections
U.S. News // 3 minutes ago
Tenn. Gov. Bill Lee suspends executions, launches review of lethal injections
May 2 (UPI) -- Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee on Monday announced a suspension of executions in the state in the wake of a temporary reprieve granted to a death row inmate due to "technical issues" with lethal injections.
President Biden to mark Eid al-Fitr with White House reception
U.S. News // 23 minutes ago
President Biden to mark Eid al-Fitr with White House reception
May 2 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will host a reception to celebrate Eid al-Fitr on Monday afternoon, the White House confirmed.
Federal Jury convicts former NYPD officer involved in Jan. 6 attack
U.S. News // 27 minutes ago
Federal Jury convicts former NYPD officer involved in Jan. 6 attack
May 2 (UPI) -- A federal jury needed two hours of deliberations Monday before convicting former NYPD officer Thomas Webster of assaulting D.C. officer Noah Rathbun during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Twitter again bans MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell after new account, reports say
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Twitter again bans MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell after new account, reports say
May 2 (UPI) -- MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell was banned from Twitter again about four hours after he made a new account over the weekend, according to reports.
Spirit rejects JetBlue's proposed $3.6B buyout, sticks with Frontier merger
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Spirit rejects JetBlue's proposed $3.6B buyout, sticks with Frontier merger
May 2 (UPI) -- Spirit Airlines won't be bought out by JetBlue Airways after turning down the New York City-based airline's $3.6-billion acquisition offer on Monday in favor of merging with Frontier Airlines.
Watch live: Biden honors civil servants with 2022 Presidential Rank Awards
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Watch live: Biden honors civil servants with 2022 Presidential Rank Awards
May 2 (UPI) -- President Biden will present the Presidential Rank Awards to 230 winners from 37 federal agencies in a virtual ceremony Monday afternoon.
Gas prices in U.S. tick up as Memorial Day, summer driving season near
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Gas prices in U.S. tick up as Memorial Day, summer driving season near
May 2 (UPI) -- The price for gasoline has started to rise again in the United States as the national average climbed Monday to just under $4.20 per gallon.
Judge rules for Jan. 6 committee in bid to get election-related data from RNC
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Judge rules for Jan. 6 committee in bid to get election-related data from RNC
May 2 (UPI) -- A judge has ruled in favor of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol by rejecting a lawsuit from the Republican Party, which sought to block the panel from getting internal records.
Winds, warm temps fuel New Mexico wildfire, which is largest blaze in U.S.
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Winds, warm temps fuel New Mexico wildfire, which is largest blaze in U.S.
May 2 (UPI) -- More than 1,000 firefighters are working Monday to contain a blaze in New Mexico that's the largest active wildfire in the United States -- the Calf Canyon-Hermits Peak Fire, which is being driven by strong winds.
First lady Jill Biden will travel to Eastern Europe this week to support Ukraine
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
First lady Jill Biden will travel to Eastern Europe this week to support Ukraine
May 2 (UPI) -- First lady Jill Biden will travel to Eastern Europe later this week in a show of support for Ukrainian refugees amid Russia's war, her office said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ukraine military to switch to modern weapons, holds off eastern assault
Ukraine military to switch to modern weapons, holds off eastern assault
Google honors engineer, inventor Elijah McCoy with a new Doodle
Google honors engineer, inventor Elijah McCoy with a new Doodle
Britain says it's uncovered Russian 'troll factory' to influence war in Ukraine
Britain says it's uncovered Russian 'troll factory' to influence war in Ukraine
Ukraine urges people not to spread 'Ghost of Kyiv' myth
Ukraine urges people not to spread 'Ghost of Kyiv' myth
U.S. Marshals offer $10,000 reward for capture of escaped Alabama inmate
U.S. Marshals offer $10,000 reward for capture of escaped Alabama inmate
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement