Actress Amber Heard arrives at London's High Cour on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. She is expected to testify this week in a $50 million defamation trial of her ex-husband Johnny Depp. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

May 2 (UPI) -- Actress Amber Heard fired her crisis management team just days before she is expected to take the stand in her own defense in the $50 million defamation trial filed by ex-husband and fellow actor Johnny Depp. Over the first weeks of the trial, Depp argued that Heard's 2018 op-ed in the Washington Post about domestic violence ruined his career. Heard counter-sued from $100 million. Advertisement

The Oscar-nominated actor was expected to wrap up his portion of the case before Heard's defense starts possibly Tuesday. The actress could take the stand herself by Wednesday.

Heard fired the public relations team of Precision Strategies, an East Coast firm, last week and hired Shane Communications from Los Angeles.

Depp has claimed in testimony that he was the one abused in the relationship and even suffered a severed finger as a result of a fight with Heard. Depp also said he had been violent but denied claims that he was ever physical with his ex-wife.