Johnny Depp resumes cross examination in defamation suit against ex-wife

Actor Johnny Depp leaves a courthouse in Fairfax, Va., during his defamation suit against ex-wife Amber Heard on April 13. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

April 21 (UPI) -- A day after detailing how his ex-wife partially severed his finger during an argument, actor Johnny Depp returned to the witness stand on Thursday for the cross examination portion of his defamation trial against Amber Heard. The 58-year-old Hollywood superstar was briefly questioned by Heard's legal team in a Virginia courtroom late Wednesday and Thursday marked the third day of Depp's questioning on the stand. Advertisement

Attorneys for Heard, 35, resumed their cross examination of the actor at the start of the proceeding Thursday.

Depp testified on Wednesday that his finger was severed after Heard threw a bottle of vodka at him during an argument in 2015. He required medical treatment for the injury.

On the second day of his testimony in the defamation lawsuit, the Oscar-nominated actor said that Heard often initiated fights and was sometimes suicidal afterward.

Depp accused Heard of drinking heavily and doing illicit drugs while he was trying to get sober, and threatening to kill herself when he would try to end their fights. He also said that he never harmed her during arguments.

The two were married for less than two years and divorced in 2017.

The defamation trial stems from an op-ed in the Washington Post in 2018 that Heard wrote about her experiences with abuse. In it, she wrote that she became the "public figure representing domestic abuse" after reports during the couple's divorce.

Depp sued for $50-million and accused Heard of defaming him and damaging his career. Heard counter-sued for $100 million.

Earlier in the trial, one of Depp's friends who lived in the same apartment building testified that Heard had told him that Depp struck her, but noted that he'd never seen evidence of abuse.

Heard is expected to testify at the trial at a later date.

