Johnny Depp resumes cross examination in defamation suit against ex-wife

Attorneys for Heard, 35, resumed their cross examination of the actor at the start of the proceeding Thursday.
On the second day of his testimony in the defamation lawsuit, the Oscar-nominated actor said that Heard often initiated fights and was sometimes suicidal afterward.
Actor Johnny Depp and actress Amber Heard, pictured here in 2011, were married for less than two years and divorced in 2017. A year later, Heard wrote the op-ed in The Washington Post. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI
Depp accused Heard of drinking heavily and doing illicit drugs while he was trying to get sober, and threatening to kill herself when he would try to end their fights. He also said that he never harmed her during arguments.
The two were married for less than two years and divorced in 2017.
Depp sued for $50-million and accused Heard of defaming him and damaging his career. Heard counter-sued for $100 million.
Heard is expected to testify at the trial at a later date.