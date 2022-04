1/7

Actor Johnny Depp returns to the Fairfax County Courthouse after a break during his trial against his ex-wife actress Amber Heard in Fairfax, Va., on April 13. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

April 20 (UPI) -- Actor Johnny Depp testified Wednesday that his ex-wife Amber Heard instigated conflict and violence and was sometimes suicidal after their fights. During the second day of his testimony in his defamation lawsuit against her in Virginia, the Oscar-nominated actor said Heard initiated their arguments. Advertisement

"She has a need for conflict, she has a need for violence. It erupts out of nowhere."

Depp said Heard would drink heavily and do illicit drugs while he was trying to get sober. And she would even threaten to kill herself when he would try to end their fights.

Depp testified Tuesday that he never assaulted Heard during their arguments. "Never did I myself reach the point of striking Ms. Heard in any way, nor have I ever struck any woman in my life."

Depp is suing his former wife of two years after she wrote a 2018 Washington Post op-ed about her experiences with abuse. Heard wrote that she became the "public figure representing domestic abuse" following allegations during the couple's 2017 divorce. Heard never mentioned Depp by name and is countersuing for $100 million.

The televised trial for the former couple began on April 11 in Fairfax County and could last for six weeks.