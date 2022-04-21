Trending
U.S. News
April 21, 2022 / 1:24 PM

White House adds $384M to program helping low-income families pay energy bills

By Clyde Hughes
White House adds $384M to program helping low-income families pay energy bills
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on Ukraine at the White House on Thursday. He will travel to Oregon to talk about energy cost later Thursday. Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI | License Photo

April 21 (UPI) -- The White House said Thursday that the Department of Health and Human Services will release $384 million more to a program to help low-income families with home energy cost.

The funds will go to the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, which received $4.5 billion earlier through the American Rescue Plan. The infrastructure law passed this year will provide $500 million to the program in $100 million installments starting this year. That money is provided to states to help residents with energy costs.

President Joe Biden was expected to comment more on the efforts to fund the program during a trip to Portland, Ore., on Thursday.

"Oregon, where the president is traveling today, will receive an additional $3.8 million, bringing the total for Oregon -- including American Rescue Plan funds -- to $92.6 million in LIHEAP funding," the White House said. "Washington, where the president will travel [on Friday], will receive an additional $6.5 million, bringing its total to $151.2 million."

RELATED 'Peace or air conditioning': Italy limits a/c, heating temps to conserve energy

The White House said the American Rescue Plan provided Emergency Rental Assistance programs $21.5 billion in funding to provide help with past-due utility bills or ongoing assistance with energy costs.

"The Treasury Department is also working with states and tribes to distribute $9.8 billion in funding for the Homeowners Assistance Fund, with a majority of approved plans including utility assistance to homeowners in need," the White House said.

The White House also called on local and state governments to use the money from the programs to help residents avoid energy shutoffs and help provide more energy efficient appliances during the upcoming summer months.

RELATED Wildfire danger to accompany record-challenging heat in California

"The Biden-Harris Administration is continuing a series of 100 actions, to be completed this year, that together will save families $100 every year with more efficient home appliances and equipment," the White House said. "Today's announcement also builds on the administration's previous actions to ensure these historic resources are distributed swiftly and equitably."

RELATED Biden administration announces $500M in grants for school energy efficiency

