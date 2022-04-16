Iowa high court restores Dem frontrunner for Senate primary to ballot

April 16 (UPI) -- The Iowa Democrat seen as the most likely challenger to longtime Republican incumbent Sen. Chuck Grassley has been reinstated to the primary election ballot after a ruling by the Iowa Supreme Court.
The state's high court ruled Friday that Abby Finkenauer, widely considered the Democratic frontrunner for Iowa's June 7 Senate primary, must be restored to the ballot less than a week after a lower court had declared her ineligible due an insufficient number of valid signatures supporting her candidacy.