Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 11, 2022 / 7:21 PM

Iowa U.S. Senate candidate appeals decision knocking her off ballot

By Don Jacobson
Iowa U.S. Senate candidate appeals decision knocking her off ballot
Abby Finkenauer (R), challenged a weekend court ruling knocking her off the ballot as she seeks to unseat Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

April 11 (UPI) -- The Iowa Democrat seen as the most likely challenger to longtime Republican incumbent Sen. Chuck Grassley said Monday she will challenge a weekend court ruling knocking her off the ballot.

Abby Finkenauer, widely considered the Democratic frontrunner for Iowa's June 7 Senate primary, called the Sunday night ruling by Polk County, Iowa, District Judge Scott Beattie "an outrageous and partisan gift to the Washington Republicans" in a Twitter post early Monday.

Advertisement

"We are exploring all of our options to fight back hard against this meritless partisan attack, and to ensure that the voices of Iowans will be heard at the ballot box," she wrote.

Finkenauer later confirmed in a statement issued to the Des Moines Register and CBS News that she has filed an appeal of Beattie's decision with the Iowa Supreme Court.

RELATED California: 4 Republicans, 2 Democrats vie for Devin Nunes' old House seat

In his decision, the judge sided with Republican activists in overruling the State Objection Panel, which determined last month that Finkenauer's campaign had met the signature requirements to be on the primary ballot.

Instead, he upheld the GOP's arguments that she had failed to submit valid signatures from at least 100 eligible voters in 19 different counties as required -- her campaign, he ruled, was a total of three valid signatures short of the 100 needed in two of the 19 counties.

Advertisement

"The Court takes no joy in this conclusion," Beattie wrote. "This Court should not be in the position to make a difference in an election, and Ms. Finkenauer and her supporters should have a chance to advance her candidacy.

RELATED Federal judge strikes down portions of restrictive Florida voting law

"However, this Court's job is to sit as a referee and apply the law without passion or prejudice. It is required to rule without consideration of the politics of the day," he wrote.

The state Supreme Court will consider appeals of Beattie's decision from both Finkenauer and the State Objection Panel on Wednesday, the Register reported.

"This ruling is an unnecessary and dangerous injection of partisan politics into the ballot qualification process," Iowa Senate Minority Leader Zach Wahls wrote on Twitter. "I hope the Iowa Supreme Court overturns this decision and protects access to the ballot."

RELATED Voters sue to block Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from running for re-election

Finkenauer has led the Democratic field of six candidates in fundraising efforts to defeat seven-term incumbent Grassley. She won election to the U.S. House of Representatives four years ago, defeating a GOP incumbent, but was herself beaten by Republican Ashley Hinson in 2020.

Latest Headlines

11 charged for trafficking 300 guns from Georgia to Pennsylvania
U.S. News // 3 minutes ago
11 charged for trafficking 300 guns from Georgia to Pennsylvania
April 11 (UPI) -- The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms announced Monday that 11 people were charged in a gun-trafficking ring that moved nearly 300 firearms from Georgia to Pennsylvania.
CNN anchor Anderson Cooper reveals positive COVID-19 diagnosis
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
CNN anchor Anderson Cooper reveals positive COVID-19 diagnosis
April 11 (UPI) -- CNN news anchor and media personality Anderson Cooper revealed on social media Monday he has tested positive for COVID-19.
Dow falls 413 points as 10-year treasury yield hits three-year high
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Dow falls 413 points as 10-year treasury yield hits three-year high
April 11 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 413 points as the 10-year treasury yield rose above 2.79%, its highest level since January 2019.
Alleged MS-13 associate 'La Diablita' convicted in 2017 Long Island murders
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Alleged MS-13 associate 'La Diablita' convicted in 2017 Long Island murders
April 11 (UPI) -- An alleged associate of the MS-13 gang was found guilty on Monday in the 2017 murders of four men on Long Island, court documents show.
Lori Vallow, accused of killing her 2 children, ruled fit to stand trial
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Lori Vallow, accused of killing her 2 children, ruled fit to stand trial
April 11 (UPI) -- Lori Norene Vallow, the mother of two slain Idaho children, is competent to stand trial on murder charges and must be transferred from a mental facility to jail, a state judge ruled Monday.
PG&E avoids criminal charges for role in Dixie, Kincade wildfires
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
PG&E avoids criminal charges for role in Dixie, Kincade wildfires
April 11 (UPI) -- Pacific Gas and Electric Company won't be criminally charged for its involvement in igniting the 2019 Kincade fire and the 2021 Dixie fires, a group of California district attorneys announced Monday.
Biden names new ATF head, announces rule to control selling of 'ghost guns'
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Biden names new ATF head, announces rule to control selling of 'ghost guns'
April 11 (UPI) -- President Biden on Monday nominated former U.S. Attorney Steve Dettelbach to lead the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and unveiled a new rule to address growing concerns over so-called "ghost guns."
Philadelphia moving back to mandatory masks indoors amid COVID-19 rise
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Philadelphia moving back to mandatory masks indoors amid COVID-19 rise
April 11 (UPI) -- Philadelphia will once again require masks in indoor public spaces, because of a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases, the city announced on Monday.
Historic April blizzard set to pummel northern U.S.
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Historic April blizzard set to pummel northern U.S.
Winter ended weeks ago, but blizzard warnings were in effect on Monday for parts of three states across the northern Plains with "storm of the century" possible across the region this week.
U.S. gas prices on downward trend, AAA data show
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. gas prices on downward trend, AAA data show
April 11 (UPI) -- Gas prices continue on a downward trend across the United States, data from AAA showed Monday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Once a U.S. retail giant, Kmart will be down to just 3 stores after this week
Once a U.S. retail giant, Kmart will be down to just 3 stores after this week
Distraught over orders to investigate trans kids, Texas child welfare workers are resigning
Distraught over orders to investigate trans kids, Texas child welfare workers are resigning
Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer holds 'tough' meeting with Putin
Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer holds 'tough' meeting with Putin
2 dead, 10 wounded in Iowa nightclub shooting
2 dead, 10 wounded in Iowa nightclub shooting
Texas DA moves to dismiss charges in self-induced abortion case
Texas DA moves to dismiss charges in self-induced abortion case
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement