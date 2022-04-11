Iowa U.S. Senate candidate appeals decision knocking her off ballot

Abby Finkenauer (R), challenged a weekend court ruling knocking her off the ballot as she seeks to unseat Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

April 11 (UPI) -- The Iowa Democrat seen as the most likely challenger to longtime Republican incumbent Sen. Chuck Grassley said Monday she will challenge a weekend court ruling knocking her off the ballot. Abby Finkenauer, widely considered the Democratic frontrunner for Iowa's June 7 Senate primary, called the Sunday night ruling by Polk County, Iowa, District Judge Scott Beattie "an outrageous and partisan gift to the Washington Republicans" in a Twitter post early Monday. Advertisement

"We are exploring all of our options to fight back hard against this meritless partisan attack, and to ensure that the voices of Iowans will be heard at the ballot box," she wrote.

Finkenauer later confirmed in a statement issued to the Des Moines Register and CBS News that she has filed an appeal of Beattie's decision with the Iowa Supreme Court.

In his decision, the judge sided with Republican activists in overruling the State Objection Panel, which determined last month that Finkenauer's campaign had met the signature requirements to be on the primary ballot.

Instead, he upheld the GOP's arguments that she had failed to submit valid signatures from at least 100 eligible voters in 19 different counties as required -- her campaign, he ruled, was a total of three valid signatures short of the 100 needed in two of the 19 counties.

"The Court takes no joy in this conclusion," Beattie wrote. "This Court should not be in the position to make a difference in an election, and Ms. Finkenauer and her supporters should have a chance to advance her candidacy.

"However, this Court's job is to sit as a referee and apply the law without passion or prejudice. It is required to rule without consideration of the politics of the day," he wrote.

The state Supreme Court will consider appeals of Beattie's decision from both Finkenauer and the State Objection Panel on Wednesday, the Register reported.

"This ruling is an unnecessary and dangerous injection of partisan politics into the ballot qualification process," Iowa Senate Minority Leader Zach Wahls wrote on Twitter. "I hope the Iowa Supreme Court overturns this decision and protects access to the ballot."

Finkenauer has led the Democratic field of six candidates in fundraising efforts to defeat seven-term incumbent Grassley. She won election to the U.S. House of Representatives four years ago, defeating a GOP incumbent, but was herself beaten by Republican Ashley Hinson in 2020.