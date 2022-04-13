Biden authorizes additional $800 million in Ukrainian military aid

1/4

President Joe Biden spoke by phone with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday, pledging a further $800 million in military aid to help the country defend itself against Russia. Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI | License Photo

April 13 (UPI) -- The United States will send another $800 million worth of weapons to Ukraine, President Joe Biden said on Wednesday, after first sharing the news with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Biden spoke with Zelensky by phone after authorizing an additional $800 million in weapons, ammunition and other security assistance to Ukraine, the White House said. Advertisement

"The Ukrainian military has used the weapons we are providing to devastating effect. As Russia prepares to intensify its attack in the Donbas region, the United States will continue to provide Ukraine with the capabilities to defend itself," Biden said in a statement.

The latest aid package includes artillery systems, artillery rounds and armored personnel carriers. Biden also approved the transfer of additional helicopters to Ukraine.

The promise was seen as vital after Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that peace negotiations with Ukraine reached a "dead end," accusing Kyiv of violating previous agreements.

"Without additional weapons, this war will turn into an endless bloodbath that will spread misery, suffering and destruction. Mariupol, Bucha, Kramatorsk -- the list goes on. No one will stop Russia except Ukraine with heavy weapons," Zelensky wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.

Advertisement

He later tweeted that he and Biden had "Assessed Russian war crimes. Discussed [an] additional package of defensive and possible macro-financial aid. Agreed to enhance sanctions."

RELATED Ukrainian rescue workers dig puppy from rubble after Russian attack

This comes as Russian military forces regroup for what analysts expect to be another push against the eastern part of Ukraine.

"The steady supply of weapons the United States and its allies and partners have provided to Ukraine has been critical in sustaining its fight against the Russian invasion," Biden said in a statement Wednesday.

"It has helped ensure that Putin failed in his initial war aims to conquer and control Ukraine. We cannot rest now. As I assured President Zelensky, the American people will continue to stand with the brave Ukrainian people in their fight for freedom."

Scenes from Ukraine: Destruction, atrocities in Borodianka, Bucha

Destroyed buildings stand in Borodianka, northwest of Kyiv, on April 5, 2022. Photo by Vladyslav Musienko/UPI | License Photo