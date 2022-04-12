Trending
U.S. News
April 12, 2022 / 9:48 AM

Gunman with gas mask shoots several people at NYC subway station

By UPI Staff

April 12 (UPI) -- A gunman wearing a gas mask opened fire on subway commuters in New York City on Tuesday during the morning rush hour, authorities said.

The shootings occurred at the 36th Street subway station in Brooklyn, New York City police said. Several people were shot in the attack.

The station serves the D, N and R lines that pass through Brooklyn's Sunset Park neighborhood. The shooting occurred around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, police said.

WABC-TV reported that the shooter was wearing a gas mask and a construction worker's outfit, and that multiple "suspicious devices" were found nearby.

At least one person was also shot at a different subway station in Greenwood Heights, the television station reported.

Transportation officials said that the attacker was wearing a construction vest and that multiple undetonated explosive devices were found in the area.

This is a developing story

