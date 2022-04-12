Gunman with gas mask shoots several people at NYC subway station

April 12 (UPI) -- A gunman wearing a gas mask opened fire on subway commuters in New York City on Tuesday during the morning rush hour, authorities said.

The shootings occurred at the 36th Street subway station in Brooklyn, New York City police said. Several people were shot in the attack.

The station serves the D, N and R lines that pass through Brooklyn's Sunset Park neighborhood. The shooting occurred around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, police said.

There is no D/N/R service in Brooklyn and some stations in Manhattan. Expect major delays on B/D/F N/Q/R trains. Take alternate subway or bus lines. What's Happening? There is a major disruption to service while NYPD responds to an incident at 36 St. More info pic.twitter.com/5uZMXkOOK7— NYCT Subway. Wear a Mask. (@NYCTSubway) April 12, 2022

WABC-TV reported that the shooter was wearing a gas mask and a construction worker's outfit, and that multiple "suspicious devices" were found nearby.

At least one person was also shot at a different subway station in Greenwood Heights, the television station reported.

Transportation officials said that the attacker was wearing a construction vest and that multiple undetonated explosive devices were found in the area.

This is a developing story