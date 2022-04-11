Advertisement
U.S. News
April 11, 2022 / 6:16 AM

CDC to begin month-long full agency review amid criticism over COVID-19 response

By Daniel Uria
1/5
CDC to begin month-long full agency review amid criticism over COVID-19 response
CDC Director Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky testifies before the House COVID-19 subcommittee at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., during the early weeks of the coronavirus outbreak on April 15, 2021. File Photo by Amr Alfiky/UPI | License Photo

April 11 (UPI) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will begin a month-long review and evaluation of the agency on Monday concerning the agency's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jim Macrae, who served as acting administrator of the Health Resources and Services Administration for two years, will conduct the comprehensive review of the agency after it's come under some scrutiny for its handling of the outbreak.

Advertisement

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walesnky also selected three senior officials -- Acting Principal Deputy Director Deb Houry, Chief Operating Officer Robin Baily and Chief of Staff Sherri Berger -- to gather feedback and solicit suggestions.

"Over the past year, I have heard from many of you that you would like to see CDC build on its rich history and modernize for the world around us," Walensky wrote in an agency-wide email announcing the review last week.

Advertisement
RELATED COVID-19 worldwide down to around million cases, 3,500 deaths per day

"I am grateful for your efforts to lean into the hard work of transforming CDC for the better. I look forward to our collective efforts to position CDC and the public health community, for greatest success in the future."

Walensky said the review will focus on the CDC's core capabilities, including the public health workforce, data modernization, laboratory capacity, health equity, rapid responses to disease outbreaks and preparedness.

"At the conclusion of this collective effort, we will develop new systems and processes to deliver our science and program to the American people, along with a plan for how the CDC should be structured to facilitate the public health work we do," she wrote in the email.

RELATED NYC Mayor Eric Adams tests positive for COVID-19

Reforms that include making the CDC director a Senate-confirmed, Cabinet-type post have been proposed in the Senate, and are awaiting a vote in the full chamber. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI

The agency has faced criticism for its response dating back to former President Donald Trump administration, which saw a slow rollout of tests and strict requirements for testing in the early days of the pandemic amid perceived resistance from Trump to act.

Criticism has persisted under President Joe Biden, when the CDC has been criticized for releasing complicated guidance on masking, quarantining and booster doses, as well as inflexibility in adapting to variants like Omicron.

Advertisement

"Never in its 75-year history has [the] CDC had to make decisions so quickly, based on often limited, real-time and evolving science," Walensky said.

RELATED White House says Biden tested negative for COVID-19 on Friday

"As we've challenged our state and local partners, we know that now is the time for CDC to integrate the lessons learned into a strategy for the future."

Five former CDC heads have expressed support for the review.

"This needs to be done as rapidly as possible because, heavens, you can create a scope so big and so complicated that we could do a 10-year study and it wouldn't really be enough," said Dr. Bill Roper, CDC director from 1990 to 1993 under President George H.W. Bush. "I think her calling for a one-month review is a very smart idea."

Reforms that include making the CDC director a Senate-confirmed, Cabinet-type post have been proposed in the Senate, and have passed its health committee with bipartisan support. The proposals are awaiting a vote in the full chamber.

Latest Headlines

2 dead, 10 wounded in Iowa nightclub shooting
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
2 dead, 10 wounded in Iowa nightclub shooting
April 11 (UPI) -- Authorities and officials in Iowa said two people were killed and 10 others were wounded in gunfire that erupted at a Cedar Rapids downtown nightclub over the weekend.
Texas DA moves to dismiss charges in self-induced abortion case
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Texas DA moves to dismiss charges in self-induced abortion case
April 10 (UPI) -- Days after a 26-year-old woman was arrested in the state of Texas in connection to a "self-performed abortion," a county district attorney announced he is moving to dismiss the case.
April warmup to surge across eastern U.S.
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
April warmup to surge across eastern U.S.
AccuWeather forecasters say that warmer days lie ahead for communities in the eastern half of the nation. As the jet stream transitions northward and pushes into southeastern Canada, mild conditions will surge.
Blinken condemns El Salvador law limiting reporting on gangs
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Blinken condemns El Salvador law limiting reporting on gangs
April 10 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the condemned an amendment to the legal code in El Salvador criminalizing reporting on certain gang activities.
NYC Mayor Eric Adams tests positive for COVID-19
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
NYC Mayor Eric Adams tests positive for COVID-19
April 10 (UPI) -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams tested positive for COVID-19 after waking up with a "raspy voice" on Sunday but has not experienced any other symptoms, a spokesman said.
Israeli soldiers shoot and kill unarmed Palestinian woman in West Bank
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Israeli soldiers shoot and kill unarmed Palestinian woman in West Bank
April 10 (UPI) -- Israeli soldiers shot and killed an unarmed Palestinian woman in the West Bank town of Husan on Sunday morning, officials said.
Rep. McCarthy leads bipartisan lawmakers to Poland to discuss Ukraine
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Rep. McCarthy leads bipartisan lawmakers to Poland to discuss Ukraine
April 10 (UPI) -- House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., has led a bipartisan group of lawmakers to Warsaw to meet with the prime minister of Poland and officials from Ukraine to discuss the ongoing war.
Trump endorses Dr. Oz's campaign for U.S. Senate
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Trump endorses Dr. Oz's campaign for U.S. Senate
April 9 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump has endorsed television personality Dr. Mehmet Oz in his campaign to fill the U.S. Senate seat in Pennsylvania vacated by retiring Sen. Patrick Toomey.
Texas woman charged with murder for self-abortion released on bail
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Texas woman charged with murder for self-abortion released on bail
April 9 (UPI) -- A Texas woman who was charged with murder after performing an abortion on herself was released from jail Saturday on a $500,000 bond.
Suspect accused of shooting Lady Gaga's dog walker released due to 'clerical error'
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Suspect accused of shooting Lady Gaga's dog walker released due to 'clerical error'
April 9 (UPI) -- A man accused of shooting pop star Lady Gaga's dog walker and stealing her two French bulldogs was erroneously released this week, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Satellite images show eight-mile-long Russian convoy in eastern Ukraine
Satellite images show eight-mile-long Russian convoy in eastern Ukraine
Blinken condemns El Salvador law limiting reporting on gangs
Blinken condemns El Salvador law limiting reporting on gangs
COVID-19 worldwide down to million cases, 3,500 deaths daily; S. Korea infection still case
COVID-19 worldwide down to million cases, 3,500 deaths daily; S. Korea infection still case
Rep. McCarthy leads bipartisan lawmakers to Poland to discuss Ukraine
Rep. McCarthy leads bipartisan lawmakers to Poland to discuss Ukraine
Emmanuel Macron, Marine Le Pen projected to advance to runoff in French elections
Emmanuel Macron, Marine Le Pen projected to advance to runoff in French elections
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement