Advertisement
U.S. News
April 10, 2022 / 3:15 PM

Israeli soldiers shoot and kill unarmed Palestinian woman in West Bank

By Daniel Uria
Israeli soldiers shoot and kill unarmed Palestinian woman in West Bank
Palestinians mourn the death of Ghada Ibrahim Ali Sabateen, an unarmed woman who was shot and killed by Israeli soldiers Sunday. Photo by Abed Al Hashlamoun/EPA-EFE

April 10 (UPI) -- Israeli soldiers shot and killed an unarmed Palestinian woman in the West Bank town of Husan on Sunday morning, officials said.

The Israeli army said the woman approached soldiers "in a suspicious manner," failing to comply with their demands.

Advertisement

"The force opened fire as part of a suspect arrest procedure that included firing into the air. After she did not stop, the soldiers fired at her lower body," the Israel Defense Forces said.

Footage from the scene showed the woman raising her hands as she moved toward a makeshift checkpoint in the village near Bethlehem as the soldiers fired at her, causing her to fall down.

RELATED Police: Gunman kills five people in Tel Aviv suburb

The woman, identified as Ghada Ibrahim Ali Sabateen, a 47-year-old widowed mother of six, was administered first aid by Israeli forces at the scene before being evacuated to a hospital where she died of blood loss from a torn artery in her thigh. A military representative later confirmed she was unarmed.

Authorities also arrested a Palestinian man who allegedly threatened to stab an Israeli man near the Barkan industrial zone in the West Bank.

Rescuers Without Borders said the Israeli man was slightly hurt in the incident.

Advertisement
RELATED U.S., Israel, Arab states pledge to foster stronger relations in Negev Summit

The Palestinian man was detained without a knife following a brief chase, police said.

The incidents came amid waves of what Israeli officials have described as terrorist violence that has resulted in the deaths of more than a dozen people.

On Friday, Israeli authorities said they tracked down and killed a Palestinian man who was suspected of opening fire in a crowded Tel Aviv bar and killing at least three people.

RELATED Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett tests positive for COVID-19

Latest Headlines

NYC Mayor Eric Adams tests positive for COVID-19
U.S. News // 32 minutes ago
NYC Mayor Eric Adams tests positive for COVID-19
April 10 (UPI) -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams tested positive for COVID-19 after waking up with a "raspy voice" on Sunday but has not experienced any other symptoms, a spokesman said.
Rep. McCarthy leads bipartisan lawmakers to Poland to discuss Ukraine
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Rep. McCarthy leads bipartisan lawmakers to Poland to discuss Ukraine
April 10 (UPI) -- House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., has led a bipartisan group of lawmakers to Warsaw to meet with the prime minister of Poland and officials from Ukraine to discuss the ongoing war.
Trump endorses Dr. Oz's campaign for U.S. Senate
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Trump endorses Dr. Oz's campaign for U.S. Senate
April 9 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump has endorsed television personality Dr. Mehmet Oz in his campaign to fill the U.S. Senate seat in Pennsylvania vacated by retiring Sen. Patrick Toomey.
Texas woman charged with murder for self-abortion released on bail
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Texas woman charged with murder for self-abortion released on bail
April 9 (UPI) -- A Texas woman who was charged with murder after performing an abortion on herself was released from jail Saturday on a $500,000 bond.
Suspect accused of shooting Lady Gaga's dog walker released due to 'clerical error'
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Suspect accused of shooting Lady Gaga's dog walker released due to 'clerical error'
April 9 (UPI) -- A man accused of shooting pop star Lady Gaga's dog walker and stealing her two French bulldogs was erroneously released this week, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said.
Holocaust survivor Gerda Weissmann Klein dies at 97
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Holocaust survivor Gerda Weissmann Klein dies at 97
April 9 (UPI) -- Gerda Weissmann Klein, who became an author and activist after surviving three different Nazi labor camps and a death march as a teenager during the Holocaust, has died. She was 97.
Gridiron Club: 53 guests at annual dinner test positive for COVID-19
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Gridiron Club: 53 guests at annual dinner test positive for COVID-19
April 9 (UPI) -- The number of attendees testing positive for COVID-19 following last week's annual gala Gridiron Club dinner in Washington, D.C., has risen to 53, the organization's president says.
South Carolina sets execution date; prisoner to choose firing squad or electric chair
U.S. News // 1 day ago
South Carolina sets execution date; prisoner to choose firing squad or electric chair
April 9 (UPI) -- The South Carolina Supreme Court has issued an execution notice for a convicted murderer who must now choose between the firing squad or electric chair.
Owner, 2 family members killed during Ga. shooting range robbery
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Owner, 2 family members killed during Ga. shooting range robbery
April 9 (UPI) -- Three people were killed during a robbery at a shooting range in western Georgia, police said Saturday.
Amazon challenges results of historic union victory in New York
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Amazon challenges results of historic union victory in New York
April 9 (UPI) -- Amazon.com Inc. is seeking to overturn the results of a landmark victory by labor organizers in New York, saying the federal board overseeing the election violated impartiality rules.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Satellite images show eight-mile-long Russian convoy in eastern Ukraine
Satellite images show eight-mile-long Russian convoy in eastern Ukraine
Moscow taps Gen. Alexander Dvornikov to command Russia forces in Ukraine
Moscow taps Gen. Alexander Dvornikov to command Russia forces in Ukraine
Gridiron Club: 53 guests at annual dinner test positive for COVID-19
Gridiron Club: 53 guests at annual dinner test positive for COVID-19
Texas woman charged with murder for self-abortion released on bail
Texas woman charged with murder for self-abortion released on bail
British, French divers rescued, teen dead in Malaysia after drifting at sea
British, French divers rescued, teen dead in Malaysia after drifting at sea
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement