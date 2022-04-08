Trending
Advertisement
World News
April 8, 2022 / 11:41 AM

Israeli forces kill Palestinian man they say killed 3 in Tel Aviv terror attack

By Doug Cunningham
1/5
Israeli forces kill Palestinian man they say killed 3 in Tel Aviv terror attack
Israeli soldiers patrol a market in Jerusalem, Israel, on Friday after a terrorist attack in Tel Aviv on Thursday night killed three people. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

April 8 (UPI) -- Israeli authorities said Friday that they have hunted down and killed a Palestinian man they say opened fire in a crowded Tel Aviv bar several hours earlier, an attack that killed at least three people.

Officials said the accused gunman, Ra'ad Hazem, was killed by officers from the Yamam police counter-terrorism unit and Shin Bet security service.

Advertisement

The shooting occurred late on Thursday in downtown Tel Aviv. Authorities said that two people died immediately and a third died later on Friday. Several others were injured by the gunfire.

Officials said the manhunt lasted for several hours and ultimately led them to a mosque in Jaffa, where the 29-year-old Hazem was killed.

RELATED Gunmen kill 2 border police officers in northern Israel

Israeli police watch Palestinian Muslims walk to a mosque on Friday in the Old City of Jerusalem, the first Friday of Ramadan, after a terrorist shooting attack late Thursday killed three people in Tel Aviv. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI

"After a long, difficult night of activity by the police, Shin Bet and IDF, we succeeded this morning - with operational and intelligence cooperation - to close the circle and kill the terrorist in an exchange of fire," Israeli Police Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai said according to the Times of Israel.

Advertisement

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett praised security forces for killing the suspected assailant.

"Let every murderer know that we will find him. Those who aid and abet terrorists need to know that the price they will pay is too high to bear," Bennett said in a statement.

RELATED One Israeli killed, 4 hurt in Jerusalem's Old City; Palestinian suspect dead

"I saw the father of the terrorist inciting to more violence and being proud of his son the murderer," Bennett added. "These are the people we are dealing with."

The victims of the attack were identified as Tomer Morad, 28, and Eytam Magini, 27. The third who died Friday was 35-year-old Barak Lufan.

Thursday's was the fourth deadly shooting attack in Israel in less than three weeks. Terrorist violence has killed more than a dozen people.

RELATED Israeli security forces kill three Palestinian men in shootout

RELATED Police: Gunman kills five people in Tel Aviv suburb

Latest Headlines

Microsoft says it disrupted cyberattacks from Russia aimed at Ukraine
World News // 5 minutes ago
Microsoft says it disrupted cyberattacks from Russia aimed at Ukraine
April 8 (UPI) -- Microsoft on Thursday said that it was able to disrupt some cyberattacks from Strontium, a Russia-connected group that has been targeting Ukraine.
United Nations: Food price index jumps to highest level
World News // 1 hour ago
United Nations: Food price index jumps to highest level
April 8 (UPI) -- Food prices around the world have reached their highest mark since a United Nations agency started tracking them in 1990, marking yet another fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Russian Nobel Prize-winning editor attacked with red paint on train
World News // 2 hours ago
Russian Nobel Prize-winning editor attacked with red paint on train
April 8 (UPI) -- Russian Nobel Peace Prize-winning newspaper editor Dmitry Muratov said he was attacked with red paint as he traveled in a train car from Moscow to Samara.
Explosion at Congo military camp kills at least 6
World News // 2 hours ago
Explosion at Congo military camp kills at least 6
April 8 (UPI) -- An explosion at a military camp in central Africa has killed a half-dozen people and injured several others, authorities said on Friday.
Russian missile attack kills at least 39 at train station in eastern Ukraine
World News // 4 hours ago
Russian missile attack kills at least 39 at train station in eastern Ukraine
April 8 (UPI) -- A Russian missile struck a crowded train station in eastern Ukraine on Friday where thousands of people were waiting to evacuate, Ukrainian authorities said, killing dozens and drawing new outrage.
2 shot, killed in Tel Aviv; gunman at large
World News // 15 hours ago
2 shot, killed in Tel Aviv; gunman at large
April 7 (UPI) -- Two people were shot and killed at the busy hub of Dizengoff Street in Tel Aviv on Thursday night, Israeli officials said.
U.N. General Assembly votes to suspend Russia from Human Rights Council
World News // 1 day ago
U.N. General Assembly votes to suspend Russia from Human Rights Council
April 7 (UPI) -- The United Nations General Assembly voted Thursday to suspend Russia from the Human Rights Council due to Moscow's military campaign in Ukraine and atrocities against civilians in places like Bucha.
Pakistani Supreme Court restores parliament, calls for no-confidence vote
World News // 16 hours ago
Pakistani Supreme Court restores parliament, calls for no-confidence vote
April 7 (UPI) -- Pakistan's Supreme Court restored the country's National Assembly on Thursday and called for a new no-confidence vote to be held against Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday.
Turkey approves moving Jamal Khashoggi murder trial to Saudi Arabia
World News // 17 hours ago
Turkey approves moving Jamal Khashoggi murder trial to Saudi Arabia
April 7 (UPI) -- The trial of 26 men accused of the murder of Saudi Arabian journalist Jamal Khashoggi, was halted Thursday, and a Turkish court ruled the case can be moved to Saudi Arabia.
EU agrees on coal embargo, other new sanctions against Russia
World News // 17 hours ago
EU agrees on coal embargo, other new sanctions against Russia
April 7 (UPI) -- The European Union on Thursday approved a $4.35 billion-per-year embargo on Russian coal and other sanctions against Moscow after citing "horrific human rights violations" during its invasion of Ukraine.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

FBI disrupts Russian state-controlled network of hacked computers
FBI disrupts Russian state-controlled network of hacked computers
WWE Hall of Famer Tammy Sytch arrested for crash that killed Florida man
WWE Hall of Famer Tammy Sytch arrested for crash that killed Florida man
Senate confirms Ketanji Brown Jackson as first Black woman on Supreme Court
Senate confirms Ketanji Brown Jackson as first Black woman on Supreme Court
U.S. blacklists Russian state-owned shipbuilder, diamond mining company over Ukraine war
U.S. blacklists Russian state-owned shipbuilder, diamond mining company over Ukraine war
Airlines cancel hundreds of overseas flights since dropping mask rules
Airlines cancel hundreds of overseas flights since dropping mask rules
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement