South Carolina sets execution date; prisoner to choose firing squad or electric chair

Richard Moore was sentenced to death in 2001 for the 1999 murder of convenience store clerk James Mahoney during a robbery. File Photo courtesy of the South Carolina Department of Corrections

April 9 (UPI) -- The South Carolina Supreme Court has issued an execution notice for a convicted murderer who must now choose between the firing squad or electric chair. Richard Moore, 57, is scheduled to be executed April 29 for the 1999 murder of convenience store clerk James Mahoney during a robbery. Advertisement

The South Carolina Department of Corrections announced last month that death row prisoners now have the option of choosing to be put to death by firing squad, in addition to the electric chair, the state's primary means of execution.

The state hasn't carried out an execution since 2011 after its supply of lethal injection drugs expired. Many states have had difficulties sourcing drugs for the execution method after European countries decided to stop selling them for this purpose and many U.S. companies refused to sell them if they're identified.

The execution notice came Thursday, the same day the state Supreme Court voted 5-1 to uphold Moore's death sentence.

His attorneys filed a motion later Thursday seeking to stay his execution, calling the punishment disproportionate to the crime and that the firing squad is a possible violation of the state Constitution, according to The State newspaper.

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Charleston said it opposes the death penalty and that forcing Moore to choose between the firing squad and electric chair is "modern-day barbarism."

"The tragedy caused by Mr. Moore's actions is not justified by killing another human being," the diocese said. "Justice is not restored when another person is killed."

"Capital punishment, along with abortion and euthanasia, is an attack on the inviolability and fundamental dignity of human life. Respect for human life is, and must remain, unconditional. This principle applies to all, even the perpetrators of terrible acts."

