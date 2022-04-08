Trending
April 8, 2022 / 2:22 AM

U.S. blacklists Russian state-owned shipbuilder, diamond mining company over Ukraine war

By Darryl Coote
U.S. blacklists Russian state-owned shipbuilder, diamond mining company over Ukraine war
The Biden administration sanctioned diamond mining company Alrosa and United Shipbuilding Corporation, which builds ships for the Russian Navy, including submarines, frigates and mine sweepers. Photo courtesy of Russian Ministry of Defense

April 8 (UPI) -- The United States late Thursday announced additional sanctions against a shipbuilder and the world's largest diamond mining company, both Russian-state owned, as the Biden administration seeks to further punish Russian President Vladimir Putin over his war in Ukraine.

The U.S. State Department and Treasury identified United Shipbuilding Corporation, as well as 28 of its subsidiaries and eight of its board members, and Alrosa for sanctions under an executive order President Joe Biden signed in April of last year to freeze the assets of companies owned by Russia and acting or conducting various destabilizing activities on its behalf, such as violating the sovereign integrity of foreign states.

"These sanctions will continue to apply pressure to key entities that enable and fund Russia's unprovoked war against Ukraine," Brian Nelson, under secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, said in a statement. "These actions, taken with the Department of State in coordination with our allies and partners, reflect our continued effort to restrict the Kremlin's access to assets, resources and sectors of economy that are essential to supplying and financing Putin's brutality."

The Biden administration with world partners have repeatedly sanctioned and imposed restrictions against Russia in an attempt to stifle its economy after Kremlin troops invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.

RELATED EU agrees on coal embargo, other new sanctions against Russia

Since the war began, more than more than 1,600 Ukrainian civilians have been killed and 2,227 have been injured with 4.3 million forced to flee the country and millions more internally displaced, according to United Nations data.

Biden told attendees to the North America's Building Trade Union legislative conference in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday that the sanctions in one year are expected to wipe out the last 15 years of Russia's economic gains while import restrictions on semiconductors and encryption security will limit its ability to compete in the 21st century.

"The steps we've already taken are predicted to shrink Russia's gross domestic product by double-digits this year alone," he said.

RELATED IEA countries to release another 60M barrels of emergency oil

According to State Department, United Shipbuilding Corporation is responsible for developing and building the Russian Navy's warships, including submarines, frigates and mine sweeper, among others.

"Russia's defense establishment is directly responsible for the Kremlin's horrific campaign of violence against the people of Ukraine, which has caused extensive and needless suffering, and many hundreds and likely thousands of civilian casualties including children," the federal department said in a release.

The Bahamas, Britain, Canada and New Zealand have also previously sanctioned Alrosa.

RELATED Senate votes 100-0 to strip Russia of normal trade status

