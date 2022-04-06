Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 6, 2022 / 5:06 PM

Dow falls 144 points as Federal Reserve officials maintain hawkish stance

By Daniel Uria
1/4
Dow falls 144 points as Federal Reserve officials maintain hawkish stance
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 144.67 points as Federal Reserve officials said they "generally agreed" the central bank should shrink its balance sheet by $95 billion per month. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 6 (UPI) -- U.S. markets fell for the second consecutive day on Wednesday as Federal Reserve officials continued to express a desire to tighten the central bank's monetary policy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 144.67 points, or 0.42%, while the S&P 500 dropped 0.97% and the Nasdaq Composite closed down 2.22%.

Advertisement

The Fed on Wednesday shared minutes from its March meeting, in which officials "generally agreed" the central bank should shrink its balance sheet by $95 billion per month.

Markets gave up early gains Tuesday and hit session lows in the final hour of trading after Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard said the Fed must "rapidly" shrink its balance sheet to battle rising inflation and once again hit session lows Wednesday after the Fed released its minutes.

RELATED Biden: Sanctions intended to stifle Russian economy for years

"It was a warning to anyone who thinks that the Fed is going to be more dovish in their fight against inflation," Quincy Krosby, chief equity strategist at LPL Financial, according to CNBC. "Their message is, 'You're wrong.'"

Philadelphia Federal Reserve President Patrick Harker said Wednesday he iwas "acutely concerned" about rising inflation and said he expects "a series of deliberate, methodical hikes as the year continues and the data evolve."

Advertisement

San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said Tuesday that the case for a 50 basis-point interest rate hike -- twice the Fed's typical per-meeting increase -- "has grown."

RELATED More than 70% of U.S. counties gained businesses since start of pandemic

The 10-year treasury yield climbed above 2.65% to its highest level since May 2019 after ending Monday at 2.4%.

Tech stocks suffered amid the surge in yields with Tesla stock dropping 4.17%, Microsoft falling 3.66%, Amazon declining 3.23% and Apple sliding 1.85%.

RELATED Trump's net worth sees $600M boost since leaving office

Latest Headlines

Police: Sacramento shooting was gang-related, involved at least 5 shooters
U.S. News // 6 minutes ago
Police: Sacramento shooting was gang-related, involved at least 5 shooters
April 6 (UPI) -- Police in Sacramento said a shooting in downtown on Sunday that killed six people was gang-related and involved at least five shooters.
Biden signs law to reform U.S. Postal Service
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Biden signs law to reform U.S. Postal Service
April 6 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Wednesday signed a bill into law that overhauls the finances of the U.S. Postal Service and is designed to modernize the national mail agency, which has historically struggled to stay in the black.
U.S. public opinion of Russia, Putin, drops
U.S. News // 49 minutes ago
U.S. public opinion of Russia, Putin, drops
April 6 (UPI) -- Since Russia invaded Ukraine in February, American public opinion of the former has dropped, according to new research published on Wednesday.
Gallup poll: 1 in 3 Americans have recently experienced extreme weather
U.S. News // 52 minutes ago
Gallup poll: 1 in 3 Americans have recently experienced extreme weather
April 6 (UPI) -- A third of Americans have been personally impacted by an extreme weather event within the last two years, according to the results of a Gallup poll released Wednesday.
Howling winds keep fire risk high across Rockies, Plains
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Howling winds keep fire risk high across Rockies, Plains
Potentially dangerous and damaging winds will continue to howl across much of the Central states through Thursday.
New York man found guilty of abusing Sarah Lawrence students
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
New York man found guilty of abusing Sarah Lawrence students
April 6 (UPI) -- It took 12 jurors about four hours of deliberating on Wednesday to find Lawrence Ray guilty of 15 counts related to his decade-long reign of abuse over students at Sarah Lawrence College in New York.
U.S. lawmakers hope to bolster infrastructure's cyber defenses amid Russian threat
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. lawmakers hope to bolster infrastructure's cyber defenses amid Russian threat
WASHINGTON, April 6 (UPI) -- Top federal cybersecurity officials and members of Congress said this week that the invasion of Ukraine increases the risk of Russian hackers targeting critical infrastructure.
Six attorneys general warn NFL over workplace harassment claims
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Six attorneys general warn NFL over workplace harassment claims
April 6 (UPI) -- Attorneys general from six U.S. states said Tuesday, they will investigate the National Football League over concerns about workplace harassment, particularly against women and minorities.
Biden: Sanctions intended to stifle Russian economy for years
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Biden: Sanctions intended to stifle Russian economy for years
April 6 (UPI) -- In the wake of new sanctions against Russia, U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday said the intent of the sanctions was to stifle Russia's ability to grow its economy for years to come.
2 Biden Cabinet members test positive for COVID-19
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
2 Biden Cabinet members test positive for COVID-19
April 6 (UPI) -- Two of President Joe Biden's Cabinet members -- Attorney General Merrick Garland and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo -- tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, their respective departments announced.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

5.2-magnitude earthquake shakes part of China devastated by major 2008 quake
5.2-magnitude earthquake shakes part of China devastated by major 2008 quake
German, U.S. authorities seize world's largest darknet marketplace
German, U.S. authorities seize world's largest darknet marketplace
Democrats, Republicans spar over gasoline price spike during House hearing
Democrats, Republicans spar over gasoline price spike during House hearing
Joint Chiefs Chairman Mark Milley: North Korea 'real danger' to U.S. homeland
Joint Chiefs Chairman Mark Milley: North Korea 'real danger' to U.S. homeland
UAE sentences Israeli woman to death for possession of 500 grams of cocaine
UAE sentences Israeli woman to death for possession of 500 grams of cocaine
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement