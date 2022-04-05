Trending
April 5, 2022 / 5:13 PM

Dow falls 280 points as Fed governor says inflation 'much too high'

By Daniel Uria
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 280 points as markets gave up early gains after Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard said inflation is "much too high." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 5 (UPI) -- U.S. markets fell near the end of trading Tuesday as Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard said the central bank should move more aggressively to tighten its monetary policy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 280.70 points, or 0.8%, while the S&P 500 dropped 1.26% and the Nasdaq Composite closed the day down 2.26%.

Stocks began the day slightly positive after posting gains to start the week but hit session lows in the final hour of trading after Bainard said the Fed must "rapidly" shrink its balance sheet to battle rising inflation.

"Currently, inflation is much too high and is subject to upside risks," Brainard said. "The Committee is prepared to take stronger action if indicators of inflation and inflation expectations indicate that such action is warranted."

The 10-year treasury yield climbed to 2.56% its highest level since May 2019 after Brainard's comments.

Deutsche Bank on Tuesday forecast a recession in 2023 if the Federal Reserve acts too aggressively.

"We no longer see the Fed achieving a soft landing," Deutsche Bank economists wrote in a note. "Instead, we anticipate that a more aggressive tightening of monetary policy will push the economy into a recession."

Tech stocks fell Tuesday with Nvidia dropping 5.22%, Tesla falling 4.73% and Amazon declining 2.55%.

Twitter stock, however, gained 2.02%, rising for the second straight day after as it was announced Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk would join the social media company's board of directors after becoming the social media platform's largest individual shareholder.

Oil prices gave up early gains with West Texas Intermediate crude falling 0.5% to $102.76 per barrel.

Latest Headlines

Arkansas senator slams Biden over reportedly extending pause on student loans
U.S. News // 29 minutes ago
Arkansas senator slams Biden over reportedly extending pause on student loans
April 5 (UPI) -- Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton criticized President Joe Biden on Tuesday, after multiple media reports that Biden is planning to extend a pause on federal student loan repayments through Aug. 31.
Twitter restricts Russian government use of site
U.S. News // 55 minutes ago
Twitter restricts Russian government use of site
April 5 (UPI) -- Twitter on Tuesday announced that it's limiting the content of 300 official Russian government accounts amid Moscow's efforts to crack down on the spread of information.
Wildfire danger to accompany record-challenging heat in California
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Wildfire danger to accompany record-challenging heat in California
A wave of warmth is set to build over the western United States from Wednesday to Saturday, putting multiple records at risk of being broken and increasing the fire threat as temperatures climb well above average.
More than 40M remain at risk of severe storms, flooding downpours
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
More than 40M remain at risk of severe storms, flooding downpours
Residents in part of the Southeast will face another day of volatile weather Wednesday that will include the risk of tornadoes.
Indiana, Kentucky cold case I-65 killer identified through DNA
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Indiana, Kentucky cold case I-65 killer identified through DNA
April 5 (UPI) -- The man believed to be responsible for murdering three women in the late 1980s and assaulting a fourth on the second day of 1990 has been identified, police said Tuesday.
Former Proud Boys leader pleads not guilty to Capitol riot charges
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Former Proud Boys leader pleads not guilty to Capitol riot charges
April 5 (UPI) -- Enrique Tarrio, the former leader of the far-right Proud Boys group, pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to several felony counts related to his alleged involvement in the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
Obama returns to White House as Biden unveils efforts to upgrade ACA, fix 'glitch'
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Obama returns to White House as Biden unveils efforts to upgrade ACA, fix 'glitch'
April 5 (UPI) -- Former President Barack Obama returned to the White House for the first time since leaving office Tuesday to throw his support behind an effort to fix a "glitch" in his landmark healthcare law, the Affordable Care Act.
Biden nominates Linda Fagan to command Coast Guard
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Biden nominates Linda Fagan to command Coast Guard
April 5 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden has nominated Admiral Linda L. Fagan to lead the U.S. Coast Guard, which would make her the first woman to lead any branch of the U.S. military services.
New Cracker Jack snack, Cracker Jill, debuts to support women in sports
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
New Cracker Jack snack, Cracker Jill, debuts to support women in sports
April 5 (UPI) -- Frito-Lay added Cracker Jill to its roster of peanut and caramel-coated popcorn snacks linked to baseball Tuesday to support and celebrate women breaking barriers in sports.
More than 70% of U.S. counties gained businesses since start of pandemic
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
More than 70% of U.S. counties gained businesses since start of pandemic
April 5 (UPI) -- Nearly 75% of counties across the United States have seen a net increase in the number of businesses since the COVID-19 pandemic began, according to an analysis released Tuesday by a non-partisan think tank.
