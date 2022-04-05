Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 5, 2022 / 3:32 PM

Biden nominates Linda Fagan to command Coast Guard

By Rich Klein
1/2
Biden nominates Linda Fagan to command Coast Guard
Admiral Linda L. Fagan was nominated by President Joe Biden to lead the U.S. Coast Guard, which would make her the first woman to lead any branch of the American military services. Photo courtesy of Coast Guard

April 5 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden has nominated Admiral Linda L. Fagan to lead the U.S. Coast Guard as its next commandant, which would make her the first woman to lead any branch of the U.S. military services.

Fagan, the first woman in American military service to achieve four stars, currently serves as second in command behind Admiral Karl Schultz, who is scheduled to retire in May.

Advertisement

One year ago, when Fagan was nominated as Vice Admiral, Schultz described Fagan as "an outstanding leader with 36 years of Coast Guard operations, policy-making, joint service, and interagency experience."

On Tuesday, he confirmed her nomination on Twitter.

RELATED Vice Adm. Linda Fagan nominated as U.S. Coast Guard vice commandant

"Admiral Fagan is an exceptional senior Coast Guard officer and nominee, possessing the keen intellect, the depth of operational experience, and the well-honed leadership and managerial acumen to serve with distinction as our Service's 27th Commandant," Schultz said.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said Tuesday in a statement that Fagan is "a tremendous leader, trailblazer, and respected public servant who will lead the Coast Guard across its critical missions with honor. Over Adm. Fagan's 36 years in the Coast Guard, she has served on seven continents, was previously commander of the Coast Guard Pacific Area, and is the officer with the longest service record in the marine safety field."

Advertisement
RELATED Coast Guard to send its icebreaker to Arctic region

She holds a bachelor's degree in Marine Science from the U.S. Coast Guard Academy, a master's in Marine Affairs from the University of Washington, and a master's in National Resource Strategy from the Industrial College of the Armed Forces.

Schultz also confirmed on Twitter that Fagan has selected and Biden has nominated Vice Admiral Steve Poulin to become vice commandant of the Coast Guard.

Latest Headlines

More than 40M remain at risk of severe storms, flooding downpours
U.S. News // 17 minutes ago
More than 40M remain at risk of severe storms, flooding downpours
Residents in part of the Southeast will face another day of volatile weather Wednesday that will include the risk of tornadoes.
Indiana, Kentucky cold case I-65 killer identified through DNA
U.S. News // 25 minutes ago
Indiana, Kentucky cold case I-65 killer identified through DNA
April 5 (UPI) -- The man believed to be responsible for murdering three women in the late 1980s and assaulting a fourth on the second day of 1990 has been identified, police said Tuesday.
Former Proud Boys leader pleads not guilty to Capitol riot charges
U.S. News // 56 minutes ago
Former Proud Boys leader pleads not guilty to Capitol riot charges
April 5 (UPI) -- Enrique Tarrio, the former leader of the far-right Proud Boys group, pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to several felony counts related to his alleged involvement in the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
Obama returns to White House as Biden unveils efforts to upgrade ACA, fix 'glitch'
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Obama returns to White House as Biden unveils efforts to upgrade ACA, fix 'glitch'
April 5 (UPI) -- Former President Barack Obama returned to the White House for the first time since leaving office Tuesday to throw his support behind an effort to fix a "glitch" in his landmark healthcare law, the Affordable Care Act.
New Cracker Jack snack, Cracker Jill, debuts to support women in sports
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
New Cracker Jack snack, Cracker Jill, debuts to support women in sports
April 5 (UPI) -- Frito-Lay added Cracker Jill to its roster of peanut and caramel-coated popcorn snacks linked to baseball Tuesday to support and celebrate women breaking barriers in sports.
More than 70% of U.S. counties gained businesses since start of pandemic
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
More than 70% of U.S. counties gained businesses since start of pandemic
April 5 (UPI) -- Nearly 75% of counties across the United States have seen a net increase in the number of businesses since the COVID-19 pandemic began, according to an analysis released Tuesday by a non-partisan think tank.
Trump's net worth sees $600M boost since leaving office
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Trump's net worth sees $600M boost since leaving office
April 5 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump's net worth has increased by $600 million since he left office, Forbes estimated Tuesday.
Washington Commanders denies withholding visiting teams' revenue
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Washington Commanders denies withholding visiting teams' revenue
April 5 (UPI) -- The Washington Commanders on Monday denied allegations made by a former employee to Congress that the National Football League team has withheld visiting team ticket revenue from the NFL.
Gallup poll: 44% of Americans worry a 'great deal' about environment
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Gallup poll: 44% of Americans worry a 'great deal' about environment
April 5 (UPI) -- A March Gallup poll released Tuesday shows Americans' environmental concerns have remained at a near two-decade high for the seventh year running.
Google Maps update to start showing toll road pricing
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Google Maps update to start showing toll road pricing
April 5 (UPI) -- Google Maps will begin showing toll pricing as part of the newest updates, the company announced Tuesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

California: 4 Republicans, 2 Democrats vie for Devin Nunes' old House seat
California: 4 Republicans, 2 Democrats vie for Devin Nunes' old House seat
Escaped N.Y. mob hitman Dominic Taddeo apprehended in Florida
Escaped N.Y. mob hitman Dominic Taddeo apprehended in Florida
Obama returns to White House as Biden unveils efforts to upgrade ACA, fix 'glitch'
Obama returns to White House as Biden unveils efforts to upgrade ACA, fix 'glitch'
Analysts: Russia won't give up hold on Syria amid Ukraine war
Analysts: Russia won't give up hold on Syria amid Ukraine war
Man indicted on hate crime charges for attacking 7 Asian women
Man indicted on hate crime charges for attacking 7 Asian women
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement