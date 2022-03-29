Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 29, 2022 / 6:10 AM

Fueling station near Death Valley in California has most expensive gas in U.S.

By John Murphy, Accuweather.com
Fueling station near Death Valley in California has most expensive gas in U.S.
Premium and diesel fuel prices exceed $9 per gallon at this gas station in Furnace Creek, Calif. Photo by Peter Tellone/Twitter

March 29 -- The rising cost of fuel has been a popular topic for the past month and while gas prices throughout the country are the highest in years, one gas station in particular has grabbed lots of attention.

Located in Furnace Creek, Calif., lies just one gas station for the entire town, the Furnace Creek Fuel and Auto Service. Situated near the oft-visited Death Valley National Park, Furnace Creek, officially referred to as a census-designated place, is home to just 136 people as of 2020.

Advertisement

But despite the low population, Furnace Creek is a popular place to stop for tourists.

Situated conveniently off California State Route 190, Furnace Creek is popular for those traveling to the national park because it is the only highway that runs into and through the park.

RELATED AAA: Avereage gasoline prices drop, but increase fears not over

Because transporting goods to Death Valley is both difficult and dangerous, gas prices are commonly higher than other places in Southern California and across the country. So as gas prices began to increase across the country, so did the already high prices in Death Valley.

Advertisement

In mid-March, Furnace Creek Fuel and Auto Service had regular fuel available for $8.75 per gallon and diesel for $9.99 per gallon.

On Monday, the price of fuel at Furnace Creek has raised, now being reported at $8.94 per gallon for regular, according to Gas Buddy. Furnace Creek Fuel and Auto Service remains the most expensive gas station in the country.

RELATED Electrify America plans new 'customer-focused' charging stations

Despite its popularity, Death Valley is a challenge and a danger to access due to winding highways, unconstructed gaps and long stretches of desolate interstates, including one stretch along Route 190 that only has seven intersections along a 130-mile stretch.

But it's not just travelers that are inconvenienced by these logistical hurdles. Getting items and services to Death Valley is also a challenge.

Only three gas stations are positioned along the long eastern portion of State Route 190. For fuel tankers coming eastbound, trucks have to carry fuel through many dangerous mountain passes and detour significantly to the south before going north due to the gap in Route 190.

RELATED California Gov. Newsom proposes $400 checks for gas price relief

Despite Fresno being 17 miles more north than Furnace Creek, the drive often requires a 110-mile detour south before routing back north.

Going westbound, the first station is located about 30 miles after Death Valley Junction.

Advertisement

On top of that, harsh and quickly changing weather conditions can occur on these routes in all seasons, as a drive to Death Valley often requires driving through the southern part of the Sequoia.

Weather conditions can be vastly different in the Sequoia compared to Death Valley, even though it's only a few hours away. While conditions are brutally hot and dry in Death Valley, shipments often deal with the cold and snow in the Sequoias.

"The issue of seeing snow on the ground, to seeing just dry ground or nothing, can be an issue for travel," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alan Reppert.

The mountainous Sequoia region is situated just west of Death Valley, preventing most moisture from reaching Death Valley, which averages less than 2 inches of rainfall per year.

"A lot of the time, precipitation struggles to get in there as the mountains around it may get rain or snow. The lack of rain is due to being in the middle of a large valley between mountains and in SoCal area," said Reppert.

Most famously, Death Valley is known as the hottest place on earth and the driest place in North America, according to the National Park Service. The warmest air temperature ever recorded on earth occurred in Death Valley on July 10, 1913, when the station in Furnace Creek recorded a temperature of 134 degrees Fahrenheit.

Advertisement

Due to the extreme heat, summer can be an even more dangerous time to drive into Death Valley. Drivers transporting goods could easily face heatstroke without proper equipment, and even the roads themselves could turn into a danger to transport.

"As we get into the summer, the ground can be so hot that it causes issues with the road and tires," said Reppert.

Overheated engines can also become a problem to those traveling into the area during peak warmth. In 2020, multiple vehicles broke down in the park due to overheating engines while the air temperature was 128 degrees.

"[Broke down cars] can quickly turn fatal if passengers are stranded in this climate without air conditioning," Death Valley National Park officials said on Facebook.

Just this month, Death Valley broke its all-time record March high temperature -- a sweltering 104 degrees on Sunday.

With the weather getting warmer and summer just a few months away, gas will become more expensive to produce due to refiners switching from winter blend to summer blend. Winter blend gasoline is cheaper to make due to its higher Reid Vapor Pressure, the measure of how easily fuel can evaporate at a certain temperature. A higher RVP is achieved in the winter by mixing butane into the fuel.

Advertisement

However, when temperatures warm up, fuel with higher RVP can contribute to increased emissions and air pollution, according to AMSOIL. This results in refiners having to reduce butane and replace it with pricier alternatives.

While it remains unknown exactly how high gas prices will rise this summer, there are some ways you can improve your fuel economy in the meantime to prepare.

Latest Headlines

House committee launches Russia-related probe into Credit Suisse
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
House committee launches Russia-related probe into Credit Suisse
March 29 (UPI) -- The House oversight and reform committee announced it has launched an investigation into global investment bank Credit Suisse over its alleged connections to Russian oligarchs.
House panel votes to hold Ex-Trump advisers Navarro, Scavino in contempt of Congress
U.S. News // 1 day ago
House panel votes to hold Ex-Trump advisers Navarro, Scavino in contempt of Congress
March 27 (UPI) -- The House select committee investigating last year's Jan. 6 attack of the Capitol building recommended Monday night for the House of Representatives to hold two former Trump aides in criminal contempt of Congress.
Biden says comments on Putin expressed 'moral outrage' not policy change
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Biden says comments on Putin expressed 'moral outrage' not policy change
March 28 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Monday said he was expressing "moral outrage" when he said Russian President Vladimir Putin "cannot remain in power" and that the comments did not signal a change in U.S. policy.
160 arrested, dozens of guns seized in Fla. spring break disturbances
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
160 arrested, dozens of guns seized in Fla. spring break disturbances
March 28 (UPI) -- Police arrested 160 people and dozens of guns were confiscated during a chaotic spring break weekend in Panama City Beach, Fla., authorities said Monday.
Minneapolis teachers OK deal to end strike; Sacramento schools still closed
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Minneapolis teachers OK deal to end strike; Sacramento schools still closed
March 28 (UPI) -- Public school teachers in Minneapolis returned to work Monday after approving a new labor deal but educators in Sacramento, Calif., remained on the picket lines following weekend talks. 
At least 3 dead, 20 injured in multi-vehicle crash on Pennsylvania highway
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
At least 3 dead, 20 injured in multi-vehicle crash on Pennsylvania highway
March 28 (UPI) -- At least three people were killed and 20 injured in a multi-vehicle crash on a Pennsylvania highway, authorities said Monday.
Jan. 6 committee weighs interview with Supreme Court justice's wife Ginni Thomas
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Jan. 6 committee weighs interview with Supreme Court justice's wife Ginni Thomas
March 28 (UPI) -- The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol plans to seek an interview with Virginia "Ginni" Thomas over text messages encouraging Mark Meadows to overturn the 2020 election.
State takes over troubled Baltimore wastewater treatment plant
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
State takes over troubled Baltimore wastewater treatment plant
March 28 (UPI) -- Maryland's environmental secretary has directed the state to take over Baltimore's troubled Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant, the largest such facility statewide.
FBI agent: Militia sought explosives in plot to kidnap Mich. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
FBI agent: Militia sought explosives in plot to kidnap Mich. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
March 28 (UPI) -- An undercover FBI agent testified Monday that the alleged leaders of a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer placed a $4,000 order for explosives with him.
Supreme Court to hear case based on Andy Warhol prints of Prince
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Supreme Court to hear case based on Andy Warhol prints of Prince
March 28 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday said it would hear a copyright case stemming from Andy Warhol silk-screen prints of Prince that were based on a portrait of the singer taken by renowned photographer Lynn Goldsmith.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Kim Jong Un says North Korea developing 'overwhelming military power that can't be stopped'
Kim Jong Un says North Korea developing 'overwhelming military power that can't be stopped'
Biden unveils $5.8 trillion 2023 budget, calls for more defense spending and wealth tax
Biden unveils $5.8 trillion 2023 budget, calls for more defense spending and wealth tax
At least 19 people shot dead at Mexico cockfighting pit
At least 19 people shot dead at Mexico cockfighting pit
At least 3 dead, 20 injured in multi-vehicle crash on Pennsylvania highway
At least 3 dead, 20 injured in multi-vehicle crash on Pennsylvania highway
Senate panel to meet to review Ketanji Brown Jackson's SCOTUS nomination
Senate panel to meet to review Ketanji Brown Jackson's SCOTUS nomination
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement