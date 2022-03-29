Trending
March 29, 2022 / 2:31 PM

Democratic Party eyes changes that would shake up early presidential primary states

By Sommer Brokaw
Delegates are seen at the 2016 Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, Pa., on July 28, 2016 -- which is the most recent nominating convention to be held in person. The 2020 convention was largely canceled and occurred remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. File Photo by Pete Marovich/UPI | License Photo

March 29 (UPI) -- The Democratic Party is considering changes to the way it nominates candidates for president, which would shake up the states that hold early primaries and could take effect before the next presidential election in 2024.

The Democratic National Committee's Rules and Bylaws Committee, which manages the party's primary calendar in election years, signaled at a virtual meeting on Monday that it would be open to the changes.

Among other things, the changes discussed include implementing a new process to determine which states hold early primaries and which hold them first. For decades, Iowa has led the primary calendar -- but concerns about the state's lack of diversity means Iowa could drop off the primary schedule altogether.

The proposal would set different criteria for early-voting states that favor primaries over caucuses and diversity over tradition. If approved, the changes would affect the party's process in 2024 when President Joe Biden is expected to again seek in the party's nomination.

The changes would require states to apply for an early primary and expand the number of early voting states to as many as five.

Iowa has held the first nominating contests every presidential election year since 1972, followed by New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina.

Another challenge to Iowa's position is that it's required by law to stage a caucus, not a primary. In caucuses, party leaders and members vote for their preferred candidate. In primaries, the voting public chooses from among the party's candidates.

DNC Co-Chair Jim Roosevelt Jr. said he hopes the committee will hold a formal vote on the changes at its next meeting in April.

"We cannot be stuck in a 50-year-old calendar when we're trying to win 2022 and 2024 elections," DNC member Leah Daughtry of New York said Monday during the virtual meeting. "It has to be an ever-evolving process."

Scott Brennan of Iowa and Carol Fowler of South Carolina raised concerns about the proposal.

Brennan said that whatever changes the committee makes, the top priority should be that they ultimately produce the "strongest possible Democratic nominee" for president.

Fowler expressed concern about making sure the early-voting states are smaller states, as some presidential campaigns don't have the money to compete in major media markets in the earliest days of the race -- which risks eliminating a good candidate simply because they lagged behind others in fundraising.

President Joe Biden on Monday unveiled his $5.8 trillion budget for Fiscal Year 2023, which plans to reduce deficits by more than $1 trillion over the next decade, advance safety and security at home and around the world, and make the investments needed to build a better America Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI | License Photo

March 29 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden met with Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Tuesday to reassure the leader that the Indo-Pacific region remains a priority despite the focus on Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
March 29 (UPI) -- Ezra Miller, who plays The Flash in the superhero movie of the same name set for release next year, was arrested in Hawaii early Monday following an incident at a karaoke bar.
March 29 (UPI) -- New York Attorney General Letitia James warned debt collectors and credit card companies in the state on Tuesday that soon they'll no longer be allowed to sue customers to settle old debts.
March 29 (UPI) -- The Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday approved a second booster shot of either the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine or one offered by Moderna for those 50 and old and those with compromised immune systems.
March 29 (UPI) -- The late Rep. Don Young of Alaska, who died earlier this month as the longest-serving member of the House, is lying in state Tuesday at the U.S. Capitol.
March 29 (UPI) -- U.S. companies hired nearly 6.7 million people last month and people quitting their jobs remained at an elevated level -- nearly 4.4 million, the Labor Department said in its monthly report Tuesday.
March 29 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will sign a bill into law on Tuesday that, for the first time in U.S. history, will make lynching a federal hate crime.
March 29 (UPI) -- White House records from Jan. 6, 2021 -- the day a mob of pro-Trump radicals attacked the U.S. Capitol -- show a gap of more than seven hours in President Donald Trump's phone logs, according to news reports Tuesday.
The rising cost of fuel has been a popular topic for the past month and while gas prices throughout the country are the highest in years, one gas station in particular has grabbed lots of attention.
March 29 (UPI) -- The House oversight and reform committee announced it has launched an investigation into global investment bank Credit Suisse over its alleged connections to Russian oligarchs.
