Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 24, 2022 / 8:25 PM

Florida doctor convicted in addiction treatment fraud scheme

By Simon Druker
Florida doctor convicted in addiction treatment fraud scheme
A Florida doctor was convicted of participating in an addiction treatment fraud scam, helping to wrongfully bill $112 million in services that were never performed or unnecessary, the Justice Department said Thursday. File Photo by Pixabay/UPI

March 24 (UPI) -- The medical director overseeing a pair of Florida addiction treatment facilities was convicted in an addiction treatment fraud scheme, the Justice Department said Thursday.

Jose Santeiro, 72, was part of a scheme that unlawfully billed approximately $112 million worth of addiction treatment services that were never rendered, or were medically unnecessary, the Justice Department said in a release.

Advertisement

Santeiro, who is a doctor, was convicted of conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud and wire fraud, and eight counts of healthcare fraud.

He faces up to 20 years in prison for the conspiracy count and up to 10 years in prison for each healthcare fraud count.

RELATED Only 1 in 4 people with opioid use disorder in U.S. receive medication, study finds

"Santeiro's conviction demonstrates the unwavering commitment of the Department of Justice's Sober Homes Initiative to protecting patients and prosecuting fraudulent substance abuse treatment facilities," said Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite Jr.

"Rather than 'do no harm,' Santeiro, driven by greed, used his medical license to do unconscionable harm to vulnerable patients struggling with addiction. The department will relentlessly pursue these cases to ensure patients get the care they deserve."

The scheme saw two brothers shuffle "a core group of patients" between the Compass Detox inpatient facility and WAR Network, a related outpatient treatment program "in a cycle of admissions and re-admissions to fraudulently bill for as much as possible," according to the Justice Department.

Advertisement
RELATED Medical marijuana may be an alternative to opioids for arthritis, back pain

Jonathan Markovich, 37, and his brother, Daniel Markovich, 33, were both convicted in November in the Southern District of Florida as part of the same scheme.

The men also billed for therapy sessions that were not provided or that patients did not attend, as well as excessive and unnecessary urinalysis drug tests.

Jonathan Markovich was handed 188 months in prison, while Daniel Markovich received a 97-month prison sentence.

RELATED Florida brothers sentenced in $112M addiction treatment fraud scheme

The men prayed on vulnerable patients, often offering them illegal kickbacks through recruiters in an attempt to keep them at the facilities for as long as possible, trying to maximize the fraudulent treatment.

"Fraudulent billing schemes like this deprive vulnerable patients of needed medical care and divert valuable resources from America's healthcare system," said FBI Assistant Director Luis Quesada.

"Today's conviction is a clear warning to anyone engaged in health care fraud that theFBI, together with our partners, will aggressively pursue you and hold you accountable for your actions."

Latest Headlines

Two men charged with fraud in NFT 'rug pull' scheme
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Two men charged with fraud in NFT 'rug pull' scheme
March 24 (UPI) -- Two men were charged with fraud for defrauding buyers of non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, of $1.1 million dollars by failing to provide promised benefits and closing their site once their NFTs sold out.
Man in Michigan gov. kidnap plot expected to die in police shootout
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Man in Michigan gov. kidnap plot expected to die in police shootout
March 24 (UPI) -- A man who pleaded guilty to a scheme to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer testified Thursday that he expected to die in a police shootout.
Voters sue to block Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from running for re-election
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Voters sue to block Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from running for re-election
March 24 (UPI) -- A group of voters in Georgia have filed a lawsuit seeking to block Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from running for re-election under a constitutional provision barring "insurrectionists."
More than half of the Texas House wants to stop the execution of Melissa Lucio
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
More than half of the Texas House wants to stop the execution of Melissa Lucio
March 24 (UPI) -- More than half the members of the Texas House of Representatives are asking the state's parole board to stop next month's planned execution of Melissa Lucio.
Ketanji Brown Jackson: ABA evaluators reject GOP claims that SCOTUS nominee soft on crime
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Ketanji Brown Jackson: ABA evaluators reject GOP claims that SCOTUS nominee soft on crime
March 24 (UPI) -- On the final day of confirmation hearings in the Senate, representatives of the American Bar Association effectively debunked one of Republicans' primary complaints about Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson.
Dow bounces back 349 points as up and down market week continues
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Dow bounces back 349 points as up and down market week continues
March 24 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 349 points on Thursday as markets alternated between losses and gains each day this week.
U.S. to accept 100,000 Ukrainian war refugees, provide $1 billion in aid
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
U.S. to accept 100,000 Ukrainian war refugees, provide $1 billion in aid
March 24 (UPI) -- The United States Thursday said it plans to accept up to 100,000 Ukrainian war refugees. More than $1 billion in new funding will also be provided for humanitarian assistance for victims of Russia's war on Ukraine.
Man dies after car crashes into 11-foot alligator in Florida
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Man dies after car crashes into 11-foot alligator in Florida
March 24 (UPI) -- A 59-year-old man has died after his vehicle crashed into an 11-foot alligator in Lithia, Fla., Thursday.
Donald Trump sues Hillary Clinton, DNC alleging false Russian collusion claims
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Donald Trump sues Hillary Clinton, DNC alleging false Russian collusion claims
March 24 (UPI) -- Former U.S. President Donald Trump Thursday filed a civil suit against former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, the Democratic National Committee and others, alleging a conspiracy against him in 2016.
Electrify America plans new 'customer-focused' charging stations
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Electrify America plans new 'customer-focused' charging stations
March 24 (UPI) -- Electrify America announced Thursday plans to install new electric vehicle charging facilities across the country with a design focused on the needs of the customer.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Man dies after car crashes into 11-foot alligator in Florida
Man dies after car crashes into 11-foot alligator in Florida
Ketanji Brown Jackson: ABA evaluators reject GOP claims that SCOTUS nominee soft on crime
Ketanji Brown Jackson: ABA evaluators reject GOP claims that SCOTUS nominee soft on crime
California Gov. Newsom proposes $400 checks for gas price relief
California Gov. Newsom proposes $400 checks for gas price relief
Biden: NATO 'would respond' if Russia uses chemical weapons in Ukraine
Biden: NATO 'would respond' if Russia uses chemical weapons in Ukraine
Donald Trump sues Hillary Clinton, DNC alleging false Russian collusion claims
Donald Trump sues Hillary Clinton, DNC alleging false Russian collusion claims
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement