March 18, 2022 / 1:14 PM

All-Black, all-female WWII army unit to be awarded Congressional Gold Medal

By Simon Druker
All-Black, all-female WWII army unit to be awarded Congressional Gold Medal
Surviving members of the battalion pose during dedication of the memorial for the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion at Fort Leavenworth in November 2018. Photo courtesy moran.senate.gov

March 18 (UPI) -- The only all-Black, all-female unit deployed to Europe by the U.S. military during World War II, will be awarded the Congressional Gold Medal, after President Joe Biden signed legislation into law Friday.

Biden signed the legislation to award the medal to the members of the Women's Army Corps, who were assigned to the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion, which was referred to as the "Six Triple Eight."

The unit served both in the United States as well as in Europe where its members sorted and routed mail for millions of American service members.

"The women of the Six Triple Eight have earned a special place in history for their service to our nation, and as of today, their sacrifice is enshrined into law with the highest distinction Congress can bestow," said U.S. Senator Jerry Moran, R-Kan., who co-sponsored the bill.

The unit was the only all-Black, all-female battalion to serve overseas during World War II. It was sent to Europe to help clear a massive backlog of mail that had built up, ensuring the millions of letters were delivered to American troops.

"It never occurred to me that it would happen," said retired U.S. Army Maj. Fannie McClendon, a former member of the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion.

Including McClendon, only seven members of the unit's original 885 members are still alive.

The bipartisan legislation to award the medal was passed on Feb. 28 before Biden signed it into law Friday.

