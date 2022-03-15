Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 15, 2022 / 7:38 PM

Senate approves measure to make daylight saving time permanent

By Daniel Uria
1/5
Senate approves measure to make daylight saving time permanent
The Senate approved a measure that would make daylight saving time permanent nationwide by unanimous consent on Tuesday. File Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI | License Photo

March 15 (UPI) -- The Senate on Tuesday approved a measure to make daylight saving time permanent throughout the United States.

The measure was approved by unanimous consent and if signed into law, the bill would halt the practice of turning clocks back an hour in the fall, preserving an hour of daylight in the afternoon.

Advertisement

The bill's lead sponsor, Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., touted potential benefits such as reduced seasonal affective disorder in the fall when darkness falls earlier in the day and more time for children to take part in outdoor activities after school. He said he had no assurance the House would take up the measure but said "it's an idea whose time has come."

"There's strong science behind it that is now showing and making people aware of the harm that clock switching has, there's an increase in heart attacks, car accidents and pedestrian accidents," he said on the Senate floor.

RELATED Biden signs $1.5 trillion spending bill, including $13.6 billion in Ukraine aid

"The benefits of daylight saving time has been accounted for in the research: Reduced crime as there is light later in the day, decreases in seasonal depression that many feel during standard time."

Rubio said the bill would not be able to take effect until Nov. 20, 2023, stating that airlines and other transportation industries requested "a few months to make the adjustment" to their exisiting schedules.

Advertisement

Rhode Island Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, the bill's lead Democratic sponsor, said the bill "would give us a chance for Americans all across the country to be rid of fall back and make daylight saving time permanent and to add a little sunlight into most people's lives."

RELATED Experts urge lawmakers to update federal, presidential recordkeeping laws

Steve Callandrillo, a law professor who has researched the costs of changing to daylight saving time, testified before the House Consumer Protection and Commerce Subcommittee last week that while saving energy "was the original justification for daylight saving time, it's no longer as strong as it used to be, but it still does save energy."

National Association of Convenience Stores lobbyist Lyle Beckwith, however, said the time change can be a boon for businesses as studies showed that credit card spending increased in the spring in Los Angeles, which observes daylight saving, compared to Phoenix, which does not.

"When the clocks change in the spring, people feel as though they have more time after work to engage in a range of activities that increase commerce, from eating out to shopping," Beckwith said.

RELATED Kamala Harris calls on DNC to remind voters of Biden admin accomplishments ahead of midterms

Lawmakers from both parties introduced time change bills in the House with two proposing making daylight saving time permanent, while two others would allow states the option to observe it year-round.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Biden signs $1.5 trillion spending bill, including $13.6 billion in Ukraine aid
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Biden signs $1.5 trillion spending bill, including $13.6 billion in Ukraine aid
March 15 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden signed a $1.5 trillion bill that will fund the goverment through the end of the fiscal year on Sept. 30 and provide billions of dollars of aid to Ukraine.
Sarah Bloom Raskin withdraws name from consideration for Fed role
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Sarah Bloom Raskin withdraws name from consideration for Fed role
March 15 (UPI) -- Sarah Bloom Raskin withdrew her name from consideration as the Federal Reserve's banking cop Tuesday, the White House announced.
State Department: We're fighting spread of propaganda, disinformation from Russia
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
State Department: We're fighting spread of propaganda, disinformation from Russia
WASHINGTON, March 15 (UPI) -- The State Department is conducting "extensive media outreach" to fight the spread of propaganda and disinformation coming from Russia, officials told lawmakers Tuesday.
Biden plans to travel to Europe next week to discuss Russia
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Biden plans to travel to Europe next week to discuss Russia
March 15 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden plans to travel to Brussels next week to meet with world leaders to discuss Russia's invasion of Ukraine, White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced Tuesday.
S&P 500 snaps 3-day losing streak; oil prices fall below $100
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
S&P 500 snaps 3-day losing streak; oil prices fall below $100
March 15 (UPI) -- The S&P 500 gained 2.14% Tuesday, snapping a three-day losing streak as oil prices fell back from record highs brought on by the war in Ukraine.
Experts urge lawmakers to update federal, presidential recordkeeping laws
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Experts urge lawmakers to update federal, presidential recordkeeping laws
WASHINGTON, March 15 (UPI) -- Experts testified Tuesday before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee on ways Congress could reform the Presidential Records Act and Federal Records Act.
Rifle Kyle Rittenhouse used in fatal shootings is destroyed
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Rifle Kyle Rittenhouse used in fatal shootings is destroyed
March 15 (UPI) -- Video showing the destruction of the rifle used by teenager Kyle Rittenhouse to kill two people last year has been released by the Wisconsin State Crime Lab.
Starbucks customers to charge electric vehicles at shops in pilot program
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Starbucks customers to charge electric vehicles at shops in pilot program
March 15 (UPI) -- Starbucks customers will be able to charge electric vehicles and fuel themselves with coffee at 15 locations under a pilot program along interstates between Denver and Seattle.
Producer price index increases in February, fueled by gasoline prices
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Producer price index increases in February, fueled by gasoline prices
March 15 (UPI) -- Fueled by soaring gasoline prices, the producer price index, the gauge of supply conditions, increased a seasonally adjusted 0.8% in February, down from January and still double what the index was in December.
Public tours to resume at White House next month for first time in 2 years
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Public tours to resume at White House next month for first time in 2 years
March 15 (UPI) -- The White House announced Thursday that it will resume giving public tours next month, about two years after they were halted due to COVID-19.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russian oligarch linked to Giuliani associates indicted in donation probe
Russian oligarch linked to Giuliani associates indicted in donation probe
Russia sanctions Biden, Blinken, 11 other U.S. leaders
Russia sanctions Biden, Blinken, 11 other U.S. leaders
Police arrest man who they believe shot 5 homeless people in NYC, D.C.
Police arrest man who they believe shot 5 homeless people in NYC, D.C.
Amid constant shelling, leaders of 3 EU nations arrive in Kyiv in show of support
Amid constant shelling, leaders of 3 EU nations arrive in Kyiv in show of support
EU adopts 4th sanctions package against Russia
EU adopts 4th sanctions package against Russia
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement