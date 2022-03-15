Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 15, 2022 / 6:32 PM

Sarah Bloom Raskin withdraws name from consideration for Fed role

By Danielle Haynes
1/2
Sarah Bloom Raskin withdraws name from consideration for Fed role
Sarah Bloom Raskin withdrew her name from consideration to be vice chairwoman for supervision with the Federal Reserve after Sen. Joe Manchin said he wouldn't vote for her confirmation. Pool Photo by Bill Clark/UPI | License Photo

March 15 (UPI) -- Sarah Bloom Raskin withdrew her name from consideration as the Federal Reserve's banking cop Tuesday, the White House announced.

The former deputy secretary of the treasury and former member of the Fed's board of governors made the decision after facing stiff opposition to her nomination among Republicans and one Democrat -- Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia.

Advertisement

Raskin notified President Joe Biden in a letter Tuesday.

"Addressing the transition of the economy as it grapples with the effects of climate change is critical to the future of American prosperity," she wrote, according to The Washington Post. "I stand with the vast majority of financial regulators and central banks in the United States and abroad recognizing these facts."

RELATED Experts urge lawmakers to update federal, presidential recordkeeping laws

Biden issued a statement supporting Raskin's decision to withdraw her name as well as her previous record.

"Despite her readiness -- and despite having been confirmed by the Senate with broad, bipartisan support twice in the past -- Sarah was subject to baseless attacks from industry and conservative interest groups. Unfortunately, Senate Republicans are more focused on amplifying these false claims and protecting special interests than taking important steps toward addressing inflation and lowering costs for the American people," he said.

Advertisement

"I am grateful for Sarah's service to our country and for her willingness to serve again, and I look forward to her future contributions to our country."

RELATED Potential swing vote Sen. Susan Collins says she'll meet with Supreme Court hopeful Jackson

Manchin said Monday he wouldn't support Biden's nomination of Raskin to the position due to concerns over her positions on energy policy. That announcement meant at least one Republican would have to support her in the confirmation process.

"I have carefully reviewed Sarah Bloom Raskin's qualifications and previous public statements," Manchin said in a statement. "Her previous public statements have failed to satisfactorily address my concerns about the critical importance of financing an all-of-the-above energy policy to meet our nation's critical energy needs.

"I have come to the conclusion that I am unable to support her nomination to serve as a member of the Federal Reserve Board," he said.

RELATED Ketanji Brown Jackson starts Supreme Court meetings with senators

Biden last month nominated Raskin, a former Fed governor, to serve in the key position of vice chair for supervision, which in effect is the body's top enforcer of banking regulations.

The choice, however, quickly drew Republican criticism due to her stated aims of incorporating climate change concerns into the Fed's regulatory actions.

Raskin served as a Treasury Department deputy secretary under former President Barack Obama, overseeing its various agencies and departments, pursuing solutions related to climate change risk and cybersecurity, as well as defending consumer safeguards in the financial marketplace.

Advertisement

In her first term on the Fed, between Oct. 4, 2010, and March 13, 2014, she helped to conduct the nation's monetary policy, seeking to promote financial stability.

She is married to U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., who is a member of the House committee that is investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Don Jacobson contributed to this report.

Latest Headlines

Biden signs $1.5 trillion spending bill, including $13.6 billion in Ukraine aid
U.S. News // 40 minutes ago
Biden signs $1.5 trillion spending bill, including $13.6 billion in Ukraine aid
March 15 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden signed a $1.5 trillion bill that will fund the goverment through the end of the fiscal year on Sept. 30 and provide billions of dollars of aid to Ukraine.
State Department: We're fighting spread of propaganda, disinformation from Russia
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
State Department: We're fighting spread of propaganda, disinformation from Russia
WASHINGTON, March 15 (UPI) -- The State Department is conducting "extensive media outreach" to fight the spread of propaganda and disinformation coming from Russia, officials told lawmakers Tuesday.
Biden plans to travel to Europe next week to discuss Russia
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Biden plans to travel to Europe next week to discuss Russia
March 15 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden plans to travel to Brussels next week to meet with world leaders to discuss Russia's invasion of Ukraine, White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced Tuesday.
S&P 500 snaps 3-day losing streak; oil prices fall below $100
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
S&P 500 snaps 3-day losing streak; oil prices fall below $100
March 15 (UPI) -- The S&P 500 gained 2.14% Tuesday, snapping a three-day losing streak as oil prices fell back from record highs brought on by the war in Ukraine.
Experts urge lawmakers to update federal, presidential recordkeeping laws
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Experts urge lawmakers to update federal, presidential recordkeeping laws
WASHINGTON, March 15 (UPI) -- Experts testified Tuesday before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee on ways Congress could reform the Presidential Records Act and Federal Records Act.
Rifle Kyle Rittenhouse used in fatal shootings is destroyed
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Rifle Kyle Rittenhouse used in fatal shootings is destroyed
March 15 (UPI) -- Video showing the destruction of the rifle used by teenager Kyle Rittenhouse to kill two people last year has been released by the Wisconsin State Crime Lab.
Starbucks customers to charge electric vehicles at shops in pilot program
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Starbucks customers to charge electric vehicles at shops in pilot program
March 15 (UPI) -- Starbucks customers will be able to charge electric vehicles and fuel themselves with coffee at 15 locations under a pilot program along interstates between Denver and Seattle.
Producer price index increases in February, fueled by gasoline prices
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Producer price index increases in February, fueled by gasoline prices
March 15 (UPI) -- Fueled by soaring gasoline prices, the producer price index, the gauge of supply conditions, increased a seasonally adjusted 0.8% in February, down from January and still double what the index was in December.
Public tours to resume at White House next month for first time in 2 years
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Public tours to resume at White House next month for first time in 2 years
March 15 (UPI) -- The White House announced Thursday that it will resume giving public tours next month, about two years after they were halted due to COVID-19.
Producer who protested war on Russian TV fined
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Producer who protested war on Russian TV fined
March 15 (UPI) -- A Russia's state Channel One editor and television producer who popped up behind the live news broadcast's anchor with an antiwar message has been fined 30,000 rubles, or $280.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russian oligarch linked to Giuliani associates indicted in donation probe
Russian oligarch linked to Giuliani associates indicted in donation probe
Russia sanctions Biden, Blinken, 11 other U.S. leaders
Russia sanctions Biden, Blinken, 11 other U.S. leaders
Police arrest man who they believe shot 5 homeless people in NYC, D.C.
Police arrest man who they believe shot 5 homeless people in NYC, D.C.
Amid constant shelling, leaders of 3 EU nations arrive in Kyiv in show of support
Amid constant shelling, leaders of 3 EU nations arrive in Kyiv in show of support
EU adopts 4th sanctions package against Russia
EU adopts 4th sanctions package against Russia
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement