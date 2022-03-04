Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 4, 2022 / 10:57 PM

Mike Pence says Republican Party has 'no room' for Putin 'apologists'

By Adam Schrader
Mike Pence says Republican Party has 'no room' for Putin 'apologists'
Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence presides over a joint session of Congress to count the Electoral College votes from the 2020 presidential election on Jan. 6, 2021. File Photo by Saul Loeb/UPI | License Photo

March 4 (UPI) -- Former Vice President Mike Pence on Friday told Republican donors that the party has "no room" for Russian President Vladimir Putin "apologists."

"There is no room in this party for apologists for Putin. There is only room for champions of freedom," Pence said, according to excerpts of the speech obtained by CBS News and NBC News.

Advertisement

Pence also argued about the merits of NATO standing in stark contrast to Trump, who has previously suggested withdrawing from the alliance.

"To those who argue that NATO expansion is somehow responsible for the Russian invasion of Ukraine, ask yourself, where would our friends in Eastern Europe be today if they were not in NATO?" Pence said.

RELATED U.S. to deploy hundreds more troops to Europe amid war in Ukraine

Pence also appeared to hit out at Trump for his repeated false claims that he lost the 2020 presidential election because of voter fraud. The former vice president said that "elections are about the future" and that the party "cannot win by fighting yesterday's battles, or by relitigating the past."

"My fellow Republicans, we can only win if we are united around an optimistic vision for the future based on our highest values," Pence said.

Advertisement

The speech from Pence, made during an event in New Orleans, came just a week after former President Donald Trump praised Putin as a "smart" man while downplaying the Russian invasion of Ukraine in his fiery 85-minute speech during the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando.

RELATED Zelensky calls NATO 'weak' after alliance rejects Ukraine no-fly zone

"Biden has obsessed for months over how to stop the invasion of a foreign country thousands of miles away," Trump said. "You can't defend western civilization if you would not be able to defend our own civilization."

The former president said that Democrats believe "Ukraine sovereignty must be defended at all costs" but that the U.S. has "a border that's a catastrophe."

RELATED NATO cyberdefense agency accepts Ukraine as contributing participant

Latest Headlines

140-year-old record low to be challenged as temps plunge in LA
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
140-year-old record low to be challenged as temps plunge in LA
March 4 (UPI) -- Record lows left untouched since the late 1800s could be in jeopardy as a chilly and wet pattern overtakes Southern California and the rest of the Southwest this weekend, according to AccuWeather forecasters.
NYC scraps indoor vaccine requirements, school mask mandates
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
NYC scraps indoor vaccine requirements, school mask mandates
March 4 (UPI) -- Mayor Eric Adams on Friday announced that New York City would suspend vaccine requirements and proof of vaccination for indoor entertainment venues, gyms and restaurants.
Appeals court upholds Title 42 but says U.S. can't expel migrants to places of harm
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Appeals court upholds Title 42 but says U.S. can't expel migrants to places of harm
March 4 (UPI) -- A federal appeals court ruled that the Biden administration may expel migrants under a policy to limit the spread of COVID-19, but blocked the U.S. government from sending them to locations where they face danger.
Former Amtrak engineer found not guilty for deadly Philadelphia train crash
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Former Amtrak engineer found not guilty for deadly Philadelphia train crash
March 4 (UPI) -- A former Amtrak engineer who was operating a train when it derailed, killing eight people and injuring more than 200 others, was found not guilty Friday after the jury deliberated for less than 90 minutes.
Dow finishes fourth straight week with losses
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Dow finishes fourth straight week with losses
March 4 (UPI) -- Stock indexes in the United States and worldwide fell again Friday as the Russian invasion of Ukraine concluded its ninth day.
Judge blocks effort to keep Rep. Madison Cawthorn off election ballot
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Judge blocks effort to keep Rep. Madison Cawthorn off election ballot
March 4 (UPI) -- A federal judge on Friday granted a preliminary injunction against an effort seeking to remove Rep. Madison Cawthorn's name from a ballot in his upcoming re-election bid.
USDA finds avian flu in Missouri commercial chicken flock
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
USDA finds avian flu in Missouri commercial chicken flock
March 4 (UPI) -- The United States Department of Agriculture's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service said Friday it has confirmed highly pathogenic avian influenza in a flock of Missouri chickens.
Supreme Court reinstates Boston Marathon bomber's death sentence
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Supreme Court reinstates Boston Marathon bomber's death sentence
March 4 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday reinstated the death penalty for Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev.
Lindsey Graham criticized for tweet calling for Vladimir Putin assassination
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Lindsey Graham criticized for tweet calling for Vladimir Putin assassination
March 4 (UPI) -- Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., is drawing criticism from Republicans and Democrats alike for comments suggesting someone in Russia assassinate Vladimir Putin.
School resource officer, administrator shot at Kansas high school
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
School resource officer, administrator shot at Kansas high school
March 4 (UPI) -- A school resource officer and an administrator at a Kansas high school were shot and injured Friday, police reported.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Eerie string of lights spotted in night sky over Switzerland
Eerie string of lights spotted in night sky over Switzerland
NATO cyberdefense agency accepts Ukraine as contributing participant
NATO cyberdefense agency accepts Ukraine as contributing participant
SUV crashes into Northern California preschool; 19 children hospitalized
SUV crashes into Northern California preschool; 19 children hospitalized
Russian forces move toward second-largest nuclear facility in Ukraine
Russian forces move toward second-largest nuclear facility in Ukraine
Moldova, Georgia apply for EU membership amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine
Moldova, Georgia apply for EU membership amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement