Ketanji Brown Jackson starts Supreme Court meetings with senators

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson makes remarks after President Joe Biden announced her nomination to the Supreme Court, as Vice President Kamala Harris listens (R), on Friday. She began meeting with senators Wednesday. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo

March 2 (UPI) -- Federal Appeals Court Judger Ketanji Brown Jackson started a series of meetings with senators Wednesday regarding her nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court. Jackson, who is trying to become the first African American woman ever appointed to the U.S. Supreme Court, will meet with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., Wednesday morning. Advertisement

Those will be followed by meetings with Senate Judiciary Chair Dick Durbin, D-Ill., and Ranking Member Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, in the afternoon.

Jackson, who was confirmed last year to the appeals court with bipartisan support, is expected to find a more hostile reception from Republicans for the lifetime appointment. Sen. Lindsey Graham, who voted to confirm her seat on the appeals court, said last week "the radical left has won" in President Joe Biden's pick of Jackson.

Jackson will be joined in her meetings by former Sen. Doug Jones, of Alabama, who will guide Jackson through the confirmation process.

"At a different time, at a different place, I think that this lady would get incredible support across the aisle," Jones told The Washington Post. "But we live in a different world a little bit, so we know we're going to have to work for some votes, but we're going to work very hard.

"I do think she's got the credentials and the background and the experience that should get bipartisan support. We're absolutely hopeful for that."

While Biden has promised all senators that they can meet with Jackson, Democrats are pushing for her to be sworn in shortly after the departure of retiring Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer in the summer. Jackson once clerked for Breyer.