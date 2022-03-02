Trending
March 2, 2022 / 7:34 PM

JetBlue pilot removed from plane ahead of Buffalo, N.Y., takeoff

By Simon Druker
JetBlue pilot removed from plane ahead of Buffalo, N.Y., takeoff
A JetBlue pilot was removed from the plane before takeoff Wednesday morning at Buffalo Niagara International Airport after a TSA officer became suspicious the man was intoxicated and alerted police officers, who then removed the pilot. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 2 (UPI) -- One of the pilots of a JetBlue flight was removed from the plane before takeoff Wednesday in Buffalo, N.Y., for allegedly being under the influence of alcohol.

Flight 2465 was scheduled to depart from Buffalo Niagara International Airport when pilot James Clifton, 52, was pulled off the plane by Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority officers.

The Airbus A320 eventually departed close to 5 hours late on its flight to Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Clifton was given a breathalyzer test, registering a blood alcohol concentration of 0.17, according to the NFTA.

An officer from the Transportation Security Administration noticed Clifton and alerted the NFTA police. It wasn't immediately clear if he will face charges.

The Federal Aviation Administration stipulates that "employees are removed from performing these functions if their breath alcohol concentration registers 0.04 or greater on a required alcohol test, or if they otherwise use alcohol in violation of the rule. They are also temporarily removed from the performance of these functions if their breath alcohol concentration registers between 0.02-0.039 on a required alcohol test."

The same document's general recommendations section strongly encourages pilots to follow the 8 hours "bottle to throttle" guideline, meaning zero alcohol consumption in the preceding 8 hours before flying.

It also cautions that "8 hours from bottle to throttle does not mean you are in the best physical condition to fly, or that your blood alcohol concentration is below the legal limits."

The Long Island City-based airline responded Wednesday afternoon.

"The safety of JetBlue's customers and crew members is our first priority. We adhere to all [Department of Transportation] rules and requirements concerning alcohol at all times and have a very strict zero tolerance internal alcohol policy. We are aware of the incident that occurred this morning in Buffalo and are cooperating fully with law enforcement. We are also conducting our own internal investigation. The crew member involved has been removed from his duties," reads a statement from the company.

