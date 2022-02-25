Trending
Feb. 25, 2022 / 2:53 PM

House committee seeks details on handling of Trump presidential records

By Doug Cunningham
House committee seeks details on handling of Trump presidential records
Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-NY, speaks during a press conference at the US Capitol in Washington, D.C., on October 21. Maloney has asked the National Archives to provide details on contents of 15 boxes of presidential records recovered from Mar-a-Lago, Florida. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., wants more information from the National Archives on alleged destruction and mishandling of presidential documents by former President Trump.

"The American people deserve to know the extent of what former President Trump did to hide and destroy federal records and make sure these abuses do not happen again," Maloney, chair of the House Oversight Committee, said in a statement.

In a Feb. 24 letter to National Archivist David Ferriero, Maloney asked for details about the contents of 15 boxes of presidential records retrieved from improper storage at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

"I am deeply concerned that former President Trump may have violated the law through his intentional efforts to remove and destroy records that belong to the American people," Maloney wrote in the letter.

RELATED National Archives confirms Trump took classified records from White House

"This Committee plans to get to the bottom of what happened and assess whether further action is needed to prevent the destruction of additional presidential records and recover those records that are still missing," she said.

In January, the National Archives recovered 15 boxes of presidential records Trump had improperly taken to Mar-a-Lago.

Maloney also asked the National Archives to produce records on destruction of documents and White House record-keeping during the Trump administration by March 17.

RELATED Jan. 6 committee to view Trump documents after Supreme Court rejects bid for secrecy

She asked them to focus on records relating to Trump aides and staffers Pat Cipollone, John Kelly, Nicholas Luna, Derek Lyons, Don McGahn, Mark Meadows, Stefan Passantino, Robert Porter, Reince Priebus and Madeleine Westerhout.

Maloney told Ferriero in her letter that "former President Trump and his senior aides may have repeatedly violated the Presidential Records Act and other federal laws, which could severely impact the preservation of records from the Trump Administration."

RELATED National Archives retrieved Trump White House documents from Mar-a-Lago

