Undated image of the Massachusetts State House in Boston, which reopened to the public on Tuesday. Photo courtesy of U.S. Parks Service



Feb. 22 (UPI) -- The Massachusetts Statehouse became the last capitol building in the nation to reopen to the public Tuesday after it was closed to essentially everyone but lawmakers and staff for 713 days because of the coronavirus pandemic. A mask requirement will be enforced in all common spaces of the Statehouse and it will be closed to the public by 5 p.m. daily. Advertisement

Legislators had been criticized for keeping the building closed to the public for so long, but it remained closed as the Omicron variant of the coronavirus caused a spike in cases. The Massachusetts House started requiring Statehouse employees to show vaccination status in December.

Secretary of State William Galvin will continue historical tours inside the Statehouse by appointment.