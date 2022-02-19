40 cars involved in Wisconsin crash as snow squalls threaten roads

1/3

More than 40 cars were involved in a crash on a Wisconsin highway Friday as dangerous snow squalls threatened roads. Photo courtesy Wisconsin State Patrol/Twitter

Feb. 19 (UPI) -- More than 40 cars were involved in a crash on a Wisconsin highway as dangerous snow squalls threatened roads, police said. The Wisconsin State Patrol said in a statement that several people were injured while traveling on U.S. Highway 51 near Wausau around 4:30 p.m. on Friday. Officials said those who were injured were taken to local hospitals but the extent of their injuries was unknown.

Photos showed cars and trucks scattered across the snow-covered highway, some of which had to be towed to clear the road, the Wausau Police Department said in a statement.

The police department said the roads have since been cleared of snow and wrecked vehicles.

The National Weather Service in Green Bay warned around the time of the accident that snow squalls could threaten roads in the region.

"Snow squalls are one of the most dangerous winter weather phenomena," the agency warns on its website. "Sudden whiteout conditions, gusty winds and falling temperatures produce icy roads in just a few minutes. There is no safe place on a highway during a snow squall."

The NWS said Friday that, even though snowfall had been light, wind gusts reaching speeds over 50 mph would blow snow across roads and cause reduced visibility as a "strong arctic cold front moved across the region."



"Area roads are becoming slick!" the NWS said in a tweet. "Exercise caution traveling tonight!"

The weather agency said on Saturday that lake effect snow showers caused by the state's proximity to the Great Lakes would end and that temperatures would briefly warm on Sunday before a prolonged period of snow expected to blanket the region again from Monday into Tuesday night.

In Green Bay, temperatures hovered in the single digits through Saturday morning with windchills reaching a bitter minus 18 degrees.