Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 11, 2022 / 3:01 PM

U.S. snowboard coach, Olympian investigated for allegations of misconduct

By Danielle Haynes
U.S. snowboard coach, Olympian investigated for allegations of misconduct
Former Olympic athlete Callan Chythlook-Sifsof said she observed inappropriate behavior from snowboardcross coach Peter Foley for the decade she was a member of the U.S. team. File Photo by Heinz Ruckemann/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 11 (UPI) -- The governing body for the U.S. ski and snowboard team confirmed it's investigating allegations of sexual misconduct against snowboardcross coach Peter Foley and of racism against an athlete competing in Beijing.

U.S. Ski & Snowboard representatives said it launched the probe after former Olympian Callan Chythlook-Sifsof made the allegations Sunday in a series of Instagram posts.

Advertisement

"U.S. Ski & Snowboard has been made aware of the recent allegations via a social media post," spokeswoman Annie Fast told Outsports, which first reported the allegations. "The behaviors detailed have no place in our sport or on our teams. We take accusations like this seriously and it is being investigated."

Spokesman Tom Horrocks confirmed the investigation in an email to USA Today.

RELATED Climate change may limit reliable locations for Winter Olympics to 4 by 2050

In her posts on Instagram, Chythlook-Sifsof, who retired from the sport in 2014, said that during her time on the team, Foley took naked photos of female athletes and made crude sexual remarks to her about other women. She generally described her last year in competition, 2014, as "particularly toxic."

Additionally, she accused fellow SBX teammate Hagen Kearney of using racist language.

"Since Day 1 of making the team, Hagen Kearney had routinely and continuously used the n-word (as a norm) but intentionally to get under my skin," Chythlook-Sifsof wrote.

Advertisement
RELATED Lindsey Jacobellis wins women's snowboard cross; USA's 1st gold at Beijing Olympics

She said she repeatedly told him not to use the word while on a trip to a hotel, but he continued.

After arriving at the hotel, "Hagen was a few people behind me, cupped his hands to his mouth and yelled the n-word on repeat around 20 times as we walked," she wrote.

Chythlook-Sifsof said another former Olympian in SBX, Trevor Jacob, also made inappropriate sexual remarks about a woman in front of her to two coaches, all of whom laughed.

RELATED NBC starts record Olympic broadcast: how to watch

Foley and Kearney are participating in the Beijing Olympics, with Foley expected to coach Saturday's mixed team competition. Kearney finished 17th in men's SBX on Thursday and isn't scheduled to compete in the mixed team event.

Beijing Olympics: USA's Chloe Kim, Lindsey Jacobellis take gold medals in snowboarding

From left to right, silver medalist Queralt Castellet of Spain, gold medalist Chloe Kim of the USA and bronze medalist Sena Tomita of Japan stand on the podium with their national flags after the women's snowboard halfpipe finals at the Winter Olympics in Zhangjiakou, China, on February 10. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

University of Alabama to remove former KKK leader's name from hall
U.S. News // 8 minutes ago
University of Alabama to remove former KKK leader's name from hall
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- The University of Alabama Board of Trustees voted Friday to remove the name of former KKK member and Alabama Gov. Bibb Graves from a campus building in Tuscaloosa.
Adidas promotes new sports bra by posting bare breasts
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Adidas promotes new sports bra by posting bare breasts
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Adidas promoted a new line of sports bras by posting pictures of 25 pairs of exposed breasts on its Twitter page.
Super Bowl ads selling for $7 million this year -- and they're already sold out
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Super Bowl ads selling for $7 million this year -- and they're already sold out
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Marketers have been lining up to let NBC relieve them of some serious cash for Super Bowl commercials this year -- $7 million for a 30-second slot, the most expensive in history.
DOE makes changes to manage $62B in U.S. clean energy investments
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
DOE makes changes to manage $62B in U.S. clean energy investments
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Energy has announced an "organizational realignment" to ensure it has the structure needed to effectively implement the clean energy investments in President Biden's infrastructure law.
Biden signs order to free $3.5B in Afghan assets for humanitarian needs, 9/11 victims
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Biden signs order to free $3.5B in Afghan assets for humanitarian needs, 9/11 victims
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Friday signed an executive order starting the process of taking $3.5 billion in frozen assets connected to Afghanistan to be used for humanitarian aid and victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorists.
Five officers shot and injured while saving a baby during a standoff
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Five officers shot and injured while saving a baby during a standoff
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- The shooter barricaded himself inside of a home in Phoenix after opening fire on officers.
Democratic senators call on CIA to declassify report on surveillance
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Democratic senators call on CIA to declassify report on surveillance
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Democratic senators Ron Wyden and Martin Heinrich on Thursday called for a renewed transparency by the CIA over bulk surveillance the agency has been conducting that could include some U.S. residents.
Officials: Convoy-style protest could be planned for Super Bowl, Biden speech
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Officials: Convoy-style protest could be planned for Super Bowl, Biden speech
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Officials are calling for action to end a protest at a port of entry between the U.S. and Canada -- and security officials say they're monitoring a possible similar protest that could disrupt the Super Bowl on Sunday.
Police use DNA, genealogy to solve 1964 cold case murder of Pennsylvania girl
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Police use DNA, genealogy to solve 1964 cold case murder of Pennsylvania girl
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Authorities in Pennsylvania say they have solved one of the oldest cold case murders in American history with ancestral DNA forensics -- the sexual assault and killing of a 9-year-old girl almost six decades ago.
Manhattan D.A. charges man with murder for fatal attack on Chinese immigrant
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Manhattan D.A. charges man with murder for fatal attack on Chinese immigrant
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- A New York City prosecutor has indicted a man with murder for brutally beating an Asian immigrant who died months later in hospital from his injuries.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Cressida Dick resigns as commissioner of London's Metropolitan Police
Cressida Dick resigns as commissioner of London's Metropolitan Police
Five officers shot and injured while saving a baby during a standoff
Five officers shot and injured while saving a baby during a standoff
Russian boy sent to prison for plot to blow up spy building on 'Minecraft'
Russian boy sent to prison for plot to blow up spy building on 'Minecraft'
Three executives indicted for alleged illegal contributions to Susan Collins' campaign
Three executives indicted for alleged illegal contributions to Susan Collins' campaign
Manhattan D.A. charges man with murder for fatal attack on Chinese immigrant
Manhattan D.A. charges man with murder for fatal attack on Chinese immigrant
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement