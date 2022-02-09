Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 9, 2022 / 8:48 AM

Defense for D.C. sniper Lee Boyd Malvo asks Maryland court to overturn life sentences

By UPI Staff
Defense for D.C. sniper Lee Boyd Malvo asks Maryland court to overturn life sentences
Lee Boyd Malvo (L) is seen in an undated photograph with mentor John Allen Muhammad. The two were charged and imprisoned for the Washington, D.C., sniper attacks that killed 10 people in October 2002. Muhammad was executed in 2009. UPI Photo/File | License Photo

Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Maryland's highest appellate court is deciding whether to overturn multiple life sentences for Lee Boyd Malvo, one of the D.C. snipers who killed 10 people in a series of killings 20 years ago, because he was a juvenile at the time.

Attorneys argued the case for Malvo on Tuesday before the Maryland Court of Appeals, citing a U.S. Supreme Court ruling a decade ago that barred mandatory life sentences for juveniles.

Advertisement

Malvo's attorneys also cited a new Maryland law that makes inmates who were convicted as juveniles eligible for release once they have served at least 20 years in prison. Malvo, who was 17 in 2002 when he committed the sniper killings with John Allen Muhammad, has already surpassed that threshold. He's now 36.

Malvo and Muhammad, who was executed in 2009, committed the killings in Washington, D.C., Virginia and Maryland for a few weeks in October 2002. They shot people from the trunk of their Blue Chevrolet Caprice, which had a small opening that offered a line of sight to their victims.

RELATED Woman on Texas' death row seeks withdrawn execution date

John Allen Muhammad was executed at a Virginia prison in 2009 for his role in the killings. Photo courtesy Pierce County Sheriff's Office/UPI

Public defender Kiran Iyer told the appellate court that the judge at Malvo's trial did not adequately consider his youth during the attacks.

Advertisement

The Supreme Court ruled in 2012 that mandatory life sentences for juveniles violate the Eighth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution -- and last year Maryland's General Assembly abolished mandatory life sentences without parole for juveniles.

An attorney for the state argued at Tuesday's hearing that because Malvo is presently in a Virginia prison, he would first have to win parole in that state before Maryland could take any action regarding his release.

RELATED Mom's texts shared in court hearing on Oxford High School shooting

Malvo is serving four life sentences without parole in Virginia and would face six life terms in Maryland if he were released.

RELATED Ex-police officer in Puerto Rico sentenced to 30 years for helping drug gang

Latest Headlines

Mortgage demand slides across U.S. amid higher home prices, interest rates
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Mortgage demand slides across U.S. amid higher home prices, interest rates
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- After a stretch of sustained growth, mortgage demand for homes in the United States has declined by 10% as interest rates continue to move upward, an industry report said Wednesday.
Maryland to pay out $2 million to residents who get COVID-19 vaccine booster
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Maryland to pay out $2 million to residents who get COVID-19 vaccine booster
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- If you're vaccinated against COVID-19, have received a booster shot and live in Maryland, you could win up to $1 million as part of a new state effort to inoculate residents.
N.Y. Gov. Kathy Hochul expected to let COVID-19 vaccine-or-mask rule expire
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
N.Y. Gov. Kathy Hochul expected to let COVID-19 vaccine-or-mask rule expire
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is expected Wednesday to announce that she will not extend the state's vaccine-or-mask rule -- which requires businesses to mandate workers be vaccinated, or wear a mask at all times.
Working Families Party endorses Jumaane Williams for New York governor
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Working Families Party endorses Jumaane Williams for New York governor
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- The New York Working Families Party has endorsed Democrat Jumaane Williams for governor in a race against incumbent Kathy Hochul.
U.S., 20 nations condemn press freedom suppression in Hong Kong
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
U.S., 20 nations condemn press freedom suppression in Hong Kong
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- The United States along with 20 other countries on Tuesday condemned the governments of Hong Kong and China for their crackdown on press freedom in the former British colony.
U.S. restricts visas to Somali officials over delayed elections
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
U.S. restricts visas to Somali officials over delayed elections
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- The Biden administration has restricted the issuance of visas to former and current Somali government officials in an effort to put pressure on the nation's leadership to resolve issues that are holding up elections.
17-year-old charged in case that led to police killing of Amir Locke
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
17-year-old charged in case that led to police killing of Amir Locke
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Prosecutors on Tuesday charged 17-year-old Mekhi C. Speed with second-degree murder in a shooting that led to the raid on a Minnesota apartment building in which police shot and killed Amir Locke.
Big Oil climate pledges fall short of global warming reduction goals, experts say
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Big Oil climate pledges fall short of global warming reduction goals, experts say
WASHINGTON, Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Climate change experts told a House committee Tuesday that sustainability pledges made by oil companies mask the fact that their continued oil production means climate goals in the Paris Agreement cannot be achieved.
House passes stopgap funding measure, averts shutdown
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
House passes stopgap funding measure, averts shutdown
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- The House passed a stopgap funding bill Tuesday to fund the government for another month and avert a government shutdown.
McConnell criticizes RNC for 'singling out' Cheney, Kinzinger with censures
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
McConnell criticizes RNC for 'singling out' Cheney, Kinzinger with censures
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday said the RNC should not be "singling out" members of the party following its decision to censure Jan. 6 committee members Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Retired Pope Benedict XVI asks 'forgiveness' over handling of past sex abuse cases
Retired Pope Benedict XVI asks 'forgiveness' over handling of past sex abuse cases
White House urges millions of families to file taxes to get child tax credit payments
White House urges millions of families to file taxes to get child tax credit payments
Woman on Texas' death row seeks withdrawn execution date
Woman on Texas' death row seeks withdrawn execution date
Scientists link doubling of Texas earthquakes to oil company water injections
Scientists link doubling of Texas earthquakes to oil company water injections
U.S. skateboarder, content creator Josh Neuman, 3 others killed in Iceland plane crash
U.S. skateboarder, content creator Josh Neuman, 3 others killed in Iceland plane crash
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement