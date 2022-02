Tesla recalled thousands of vehicles over a defect in its windshield defrosters. File Photo by Alex Plavevski/EPA-EFE

Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Tesla recalled 26,681 vehicles over defective windshield defrosters, which increased the risk of crashes, the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration said Wednesday. The recall applies to 2021-22 Model 3, Model S, Model X and 2020-22 Model Y cars. Advertisement

The error caused a valve in the heat pump to open unintentionally and trap refrigerant inside the evaporator in the cars, according to the NHTSA.

"In vehicles built with heat pump, the Electronic Expansion Valve (EXV) may experience controller communication interruptions," the NHTSA report stated. "Tesla is not aware of any crashes, injuries or fatalities related to this condition."

Tesla is offering owners free over-the-air software updates in response to the recall and will send letters on April 1.

Last week, Tesla recalled over 800,000 vehicles over a seat belt chime issue. In December, 475,000 cars were recalled over rearview camera and trunk issues.