Bodies of 2 women recovered after plane crash near Panama last month

Feb. 2 (UPI) -- The bodies of two women missing after a plane crash off the coast of Panama in early January have been recovered and identified.

Sue Borries, 57, of Illinois and Deb Velleman, 70, were both teachers traveling with their husbands when their plane went down on Jan. 3.

Advertisement

"Our families welcome, with a tremendous sense of relief and gratitude, the news out of Panama this morning that our loved ones -- Sue Borries and Deb Velleman -- have been recovered," the families said in a statement Tuesday.

Anthony Velleman, one of the husbands, and two other passengers were rescued shortly after the crash, Velleman suffered a spinal injury that required emergency treatment in Panama City. He was later transported to Madison, Wisc., for more treatment and released Jan. 20.

The families of the women had expressed frustration that the U.S. government did not commit resources to assist in the search and rescue operation.

They received help from a search and rescue group called Bruce's Legacy and Panamanian authorities.