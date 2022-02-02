Trending
U.S. News
Feb. 2, 2022 / 4:09 PM

Bodies of 2 women recovered after plane crash near Panama last month

By Rich Klein

Feb. 2 (UPI) -- The bodies of two women missing after a plane crash off the coast of Panama in early January have been recovered and identified.

Sue Borries, 57, of Illinois and Deb Velleman, 70, were both teachers traveling with their husbands when their plane went down on Jan. 3.

"Our families welcome, with a tremendous sense of relief and gratitude, the news out of Panama this morning that our loved ones -- Sue Borries and Deb Velleman -- have been recovered," the families said in a statement Tuesday.

Anthony Velleman, one of the husbands, and two other passengers were rescued shortly after the crash, Velleman suffered a spinal injury that required emergency treatment in Panama City. He was later transported to Madison, Wisc., for more treatment and released Jan. 20.

The families of the women had expressed frustration that the U.S. government did not commit resources to assist in the search and rescue operation.

They received help from a search and rescue group called Bruce's Legacy and Panamanian authorities.

Biden announces plan to cut cancer deaths in half in 25 years
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Biden announces plan to cut cancer deaths in half in 25 years
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Wednesday vowed to slash the cancer death rate in half over the next 25 years, calling his goal "ambitious, but ... doable."
Former Sen. Bob Dole laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery
U.S. News // 45 minutes ago
Former Sen. Bob Dole laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- Former Sen. Bob Dole, a former GOP leader and decorated World War II veteran, was laid to rest Wednesday at Arlington National Cemetery. He died Dec. 5 at age 98.
Gallup finds serious dissatisfaction with American life in 2022
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Gallup finds serious dissatisfaction with American life in 2022
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- Gallup's new Mood of The Nation survey released Wednesday showed that satisfaction with the state of the nation in the United States remains low after a difficult 2020 and early 2021.
Stanford, Georgetown, U. of Florida listed among 10 'worst free speech colleges' in U.S.
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Stanford, Georgetown, U. of Florida listed among 10 'worst free speech colleges' in U.S.
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- The Foundation for Individual Rights in Education released its annual rankings on Wednesday of what it says are the worst U.S. colleges and universities for free speech.
Army to begin expelling soldiers who refuse COVID-19 vaccine
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Army to begin expelling soldiers who refuse COVID-19 vaccine
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- The U.S. Army announced Wednesday that it will begin to immediately expel service members who decided against receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.
Alexander Vindman sues Trump allies for alleged intimidation, retaliation
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Alexander Vindman sues Trump allies for alleged intimidation, retaliation
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- Retired Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman filed a lawsuit Wednesday accusing Donald Trump Jr., Rudy Giuliani and former Trump White House staffers of a conspiracy against him to obstruct a congressional proceeding.
SPLC: Dozens of Confederate monuments removed in 2021, but hundreds remain
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
SPLC: Dozens of Confederate monuments removed in 2021, but hundreds remain
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- More than 70 statues or memorials honoring Confederate soldiers in the United States were removed in 2021, a new report said on Wednesday -- but almost 2,100 monuments or other markers honoring the Confederacy remain.
Jeff Zucker resigns as president of CNN
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Jeff Zucker resigns as president of CNN
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- Jeff Zucker resigned as president of CNN in a surprise announcement late Wednesday morning, doing so in an email to employees, because of a previously undisclosed relationship with a female worker.
FBI advises Olympians to use burner cellphones in Beijing
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
FBI advises Olympians to use burner cellphones in Beijing
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- The FBI has advised athletes to use burner cellphones at the Beijing Olympics to guard against cyberthreats.
Southwest exec Bob Jordan promises diversity, climate progress as airline's new CEO
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Southwest exec Bob Jordan promises diversity, climate progress as airline's new CEO
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- Southwest Airlines veteran Bob Jordan has taken over as the carrier's new chief executive, and says he wants to put his 34 years of experience to use at one of its most challenging times.
