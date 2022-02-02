Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 2, 2022 / 8:01 PM

Man dressed as caveman during Jan. 6 riots pleads guilty to three counts

By Daniel Uria
Man dressed as caveman during Jan. 6 riots pleads guilty to three counts
Aaron Mostofsky, 35, pleaded guilty to three counts related to storming the U.S. Capitol on January 6 while dressed as a caveman and wearing a stolen police vest and shield. File Photo courtesy U.S. Justice Department

Feb. 2 (UPI) -- The son of a New York judge who entered the U.S. Capitol dressed as a caveman during the Jan. 6 riots pleaded guilty to three counts on Wednesday.

Aaron Mostofsky, 35, pleaded guilty to one felony count of civil disorder, one count of theft of government property, and one count of entering and remaining in a restricted building, the U.S. Attorney's Office in Washington, D.C., said in a statement.

Advertisement

Under the plea deal federal prosecutors agreed to drop a charge of obstruction of an official proceeding.

Mostofsky was part of a crowd of rioters that pushed past a police line to gain entrance into the Capitol building.

RELATED National Archives to release vice presidential records to Jan. 6 committee

He arrived at the Capitol dressed in fur, while carrying a walking stick and on his way to the building picked up a U.S. Capitol Police bullet-proof vest and shield, which he also donned as he climbed exterior stairs to the Capitol's Upper West Terrace and headed toward the Senate Wing door, according to court documents.

"The defendant explained to a friend that the fraud in the 2020 presidential election was so obvious, even a caveman would know the election was stolen," a statement of offense read.

Advertisement

Mostofsky's father is Judge Steven Mostofsky of the Kings County Supreme Court in New York, NBC News reported.

RELATED Rep. Cawthorn sues N.C. elections board over effort to exclude him from ballot

He is due to be sentenced on May 6 and faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine on the felony charge as well as a year in prison and a fine of up to $100,000 for each of the misdemeanors.

President Joe Biden, members of Congress mark anniversary of Capitol attack

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.,, speaks at a candlelight vigil on the one-year anniversary of the Capitol riots in Washington, D.C., on Thursday. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

RELATED Jan. 6 committee subpoenas 'alternate electors' for Donald Trump in 7 states

Latest Headlines

Snow, ice, freezing rain forecast for large swath of U.S.
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Snow, ice, freezing rain forecast for large swath of U.S.
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- Thousands of flights were canceled and about 100 million people in the United States were under some type of severe weather warning Wednesday as forecasters say a large swath of the country will see storms.
USA Swimming says elite transgender athletes must undergo panel review
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
USA Swimming says elite transgender athletes must undergo panel review
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- USA Swimming will form a three-person panel of medical experts to determine whether a transgender woman can compete in an elite women's swim competition, the organization announced Tuesday.
Sen. Ben Ray Luján recovering after stroke, surgery
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Sen. Ben Ray Luján recovering after stroke, surgery
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- Sen. Ben Ray Luján is recovering in the hospital after having a stroke and undergoing brain surgery, his chief of staff announced.
Expert panel says electromagnetic energy 'plausible' cause for 'Havana Syndrome'
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Expert panel says electromagnetic energy 'plausible' cause for 'Havana Syndrome'
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- An expert panel on Wednesday found that an external source of electromagnetic energy may be the cause for a series of strange symptoms known as "Havana Syndrome" that affected U.S. embassy personnel.
National Archives to release vice presidential records to Jan. 6 committee
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
National Archives to release vice presidential records to Jan. 6 committee
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- In a letter dated Tuesday, the U.S. National Archives said it will release more documents to the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Mississippi Supreme Court orders hearing for prisoner seeking execution
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Mississippi Supreme Court orders hearing for prisoner seeking execution
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- The Mississippi Supreme Court has ordered a death row prisoner to appear before a trial judge to determine if he's competent enough to request an execution date, giving up his chance of an appeal.
Thousands fill streets to mourn fallen NYPD Officer Wilbert Mora
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Thousands fill streets to mourn fallen NYPD Officer Wilbert Mora
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- Thousands of people gathered in New York City on Wednesday to mourn the death of New York Police Department Officer Wilbert Mora, who was fatally shot while on duty last month.
4 men arrested in connection to Michael K. Williams' overdose death
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
4 men arrested in connection to Michael K. Williams' overdose death
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- Authorities have arrested four men on charges linked to the overdose death of actor Michael K. Williams, the U.S. attorney's office in Manhattan announced Wednesday.
Lawmakers seek ways to bolster nation's recycling efforts
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Lawmakers seek ways to bolster nation's recycling efforts
WASHINGTON, Feb. 2 (UPI) -- Lawmakers on Wednesday took steps that could close gaps in data on recycling facilities and programs in the United States and provide funding for pilot programs to improve recycling in underserved communities.
Dow rises 224 points, Meta stock plummets after hours on earnings miss
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Dow rises 224 points, Meta stock plummets after hours on earnings miss
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- U.S. markets rose on Wednesday as shares of Google's parent company Alphabet rose after the company reported better-than-expected earnings, while Meta stock plummeted after missing analysts' predictions.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Biden announces plan to cut cancer deaths in half in 25 years
Biden announces plan to cut cancer deaths in half in 25 years
Texas leaders warn of possible power outages as freezing weather approaches
Texas leaders warn of possible power outages as freezing weather approaches
North Korean first lady Ri Sol Ju makes first appearance in nearly 5 months
North Korean first lady Ri Sol Ju makes first appearance in nearly 5 months
Biden to send 3,000 U.S. troops to Eastern Europe over Russia-Ukraine crisis
Biden to send 3,000 U.S. troops to Eastern Europe over Russia-Ukraine crisis
Sen. Joe Manchin says Build Back Better bill is 'dead'
Sen. Joe Manchin says Build Back Better bill is 'dead'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement