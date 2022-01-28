Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 28, 2022 / 2:26 PM

Slain NYPD officer Jason Rivera mourned in St. Patrick's funeral

By Danielle Haynes
1/5
Slain NYPD officer Jason Rivera mourned in St. Patrick's funeral
Dominique Luzuriaga holds a folded U.S. flag after the casket of husband and fallen NYPD officer Jason Rivera is carried outside of St. Patrick's Cathedral after funeral services in New York City on Friday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 28 (UPI) -- New York police Commissioner Keechant Sewell posthumously promoted an officer killed last week in Harlem as his family and colleagues mourned him during a Friday funeral.

Officer Jason Rivera, 22, died Jan. 22 after responding to a domestic disturbance at a Harlem resident. A second officer who was shot, Wilbert Mora, 27, died of his injuries Tuesday.

Advertisement

Sewell announced Rivera's promotion to detective first grade Friday afternoon in a tweet along with a photo of his new badge.

"Police officer Jason Rivera rose to every challenge that crossed his path. He was everything that the city and NYPD needed him to be. It is with sincere admiration and appreciation that I promote him to detective first grade," she said.

Advertisement

The New York Police Department on Thursday escorted Rivera's flag-draped coffin to St. Patrick's Cathedral, where his funeral was held Friday.

Rivera's widow, Dominique Luzuriaga, delivered his eulogy. The two were married in October after knowing each other since grade school.

RELATED NYPD: Woman dies after being pushed in front of subway train

"Today, I'm still in this nightmare that I wish I never had, full of rage and anger, hurt, sad and torn," she said. "Although I gained thousands of blue brothers and sisters, I'm the loneliest without you."

Luzuriaga used her time at the pulpit to address concerns Rivera had with the city's criminal justice system.

"The system continues to fail us. We are not safe anymore, not even members of service. I know you were tired of these laws, especially from ones from the new DA. I hope he is watching you speak through me right now. I'm sure all of our blue family is tired, too. But I promise your death won't be in vain. We'll take the watch from here," she said.

RELATED Video shows man pointing metal object at Nashville police before they fired

New York City Mayor Eric Adams, a retired NYPD officer, also eulogized Rivera, quoting the Bible.

"It takes courage to put on a uniform and a badge, to answer the call, to serve the cause of justice in every sense of the word," he said. "This is a biblical moment. Scripture states: 'Greater love have no one than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends.'

Advertisement

"Jason was the first person in his family to become a police officer. As I thought about him, I could not help but to reflect on my life: Disappointed in my observation, but watching the desire of the police department to build new bridges; he decided to go inside and help from within.

"He did it for the right reasons: He wanted to make a difference, he wanted to become a police officer."

Other leaders in attendance included New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer, Sewell, city Comptroller Brad Lander and Public Advocate Jumaane Williams.

Rivera was expected to be laid to rest at a cemetery in Westchester County.

Mora's viewing and funeral are scheduled to take place at St. Patrick's Cathedral on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the NYPD.

Latest Headlines

Rifle Kyle Rittenhouse used to be destroyed
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Rifle Kyle Rittenhouse used to be destroyed
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- The rifle Kyle Rittenhouse used to shoot three people will be destroyed, a judge ruled Friday.
Virginia AG: Public universities can't mandate COVID-19 vaccines
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Virginia AG: Public universities can't mandate COVID-19 vaccines
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares issued an opinion Friday, saying the state can't mandate COVID-19 vaccines for students at public colleges and universities.
Library of late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg sells $2.4M
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Library of late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg sells $2.4M
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- The library of late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg sold for $2.4 million at an auction.
Two veterans awarded $55M each over defective earplugs that caused hearing loss
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Two veterans awarded $55M each over defective earplugs that caused hearing loss
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- A Florida jury on Friday ordered 3M to pay $110 million in damages over defective earplugs it produced.
10 hurt in Pittsburgh bridge collapse ahead of Biden visit on infrastructure
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
10 hurt in Pittsburgh bridge collapse ahead of Biden visit on infrastructure
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- A bridge collapsed in Pittsburgh on Friday morning, hours before President Joe Biden traveled to the city to talk about the new infrastructure law and other issues. Ten people were injured.
'Tiger King' 'Joe Exotic' gets 1 year shaved from federal sentence
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
'Tiger King' 'Joe Exotic' gets 1 year shaved from federal sentence
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- The Oklahoma zookeeper best known as Joe Exotic in the Netflix series "Tiger King" was re-sentenced to 21 years in prison in a murder-for-hire plot to knock off a rival.
FAA reaches deal with wireless carriers over 5G towers near airports
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
FAA reaches deal with wireless carriers over 5G towers near airports
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- The Federal Aviation Administration announced Friday it has reached a deal with Verizon and AT&T, allowing the wireless carriers to activate more of their new 5G network towers situated near airports.
Appeals court rules Pennsylvania's mail-in voting law unconstitutional
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Appeals court rules Pennsylvania's mail-in voting law unconstitutional
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania state appeals court has ruled that the state's 2019 mail-in voting law is unconstitutional.
Low-income schools more vulnerable to disasters, government report says
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Low-income schools more vulnerable to disasters, government report says
WASHINGTON, Jan. 28 (UPI) -- A recent report from the GAO shows that school districts that serve children from low-income households and other marginalized backgrounds face heightened challenges when recovering from natural disasters.
Video shows man pointing metal object at Nashville police before they fired
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Video shows man pointing metal object at Nashville police before they fired
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- A Nashville police video released Thursday night shows Landon Estep, 37, pulling an object and suddenly pointing it at officers before he was fatally shot.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Alabama carries out execution of death row inmate Matthew Reeves
Alabama carries out execution of death row inmate Matthew Reeves
Pharmacies, grocery stores begin distribution of free N95 masks
Pharmacies, grocery stores begin distribution of free N95 masks
Video shows man pointing metal object at Nashville police before they fired
Video shows man pointing metal object at Nashville police before they fired
Police believe they've identified sixth victim of 1970s Doodler killer
Police believe they've identified sixth victim of 1970s Doodler killer
Truckers to converge on Ottawa for protest against vaccine mandates
Truckers to converge on Ottawa for protest against vaccine mandates
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement