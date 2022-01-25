Second NYPD officer dies after Friday shooting

1/3

NYPD Officer Wilbert Mora, 27, died Tuesday, after being shot while responding to a domestic violence call Friday evening. Mora's partner Jason Rivera, 22, was also shot and died from his injuries the same day. The suspect was also wounded and died Monday. Photo courtesy NYPD Twitter

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- A second New York police officer died Tuesday, after being shot while responding to a domestic violence call over the weekend. The NYPD announced on Twitter Tuesday evening the death of officer Wilbert Mora, 27, who had been in the hospital in critical condition since the shooting.

"Wilbert is 3 times a hero. For choosing a life of service. For sacrificing his life to protect others. For giving life even in death through organ donation. Our heads are bowed & our hearts are heavy," NYPD commissioner Keechant Sewell tweeted.

Mora was shot while responding to a domestic violence call between a woman and her son in Harlem Friday evening. A second NYPD officer, Jason Rivera, 22, was shot first and died from his injuries.

Another officer returned fire, wounding the suspect, 47-year-old Lashawn McNeil, in the head and arm and sending him to the hospital in critical condition. McNeil died Monday from his injuries.

"Wilbert Mora was a hero," tweeted New York mayor Eric Adams Tuesday evening.

"He served his city, protected his community and gave his life for our safety. Our hearts are heavy. Our city is in mourning. To his family, loved ones, and brothers and sisters in the NYPD: Your city is standing with you today and always."

The mayor's office tweeted "all flags continue to be flown at half-mast as a mark of respect to Officers Wilbert Mora and Jason Rivera."

Mora's death comes a day after Adams rolled out a plan to curb rising gun violence in the city.

Both Mora and Rivera were members of the NYPD's 32nd Precinct.

"My thoughts are with @NYPDnews Officer Wilbert Mora's family as they mourn this tragic loss," tweeted New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.

"We will never forget Officer Mora's and Officer Rivera's heroism. We stand with their families in grief. And we will continue to take meaningful action to make New Yorkers safer."

