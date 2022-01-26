1 body found after boat capsized off Florida, 38 still missing

Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Coast Guard officials said Wednesday that one body has been recovered in the Atlantic Ocean after a small boat capsized near Fort Pierce, Fla., where authorities believed some 40 people were being smuggled into the United States.
One survivor was found clinging to the boat's hull Tuesday morning. The Coast Guard said the boat left Bimini in the Bahamas over the weekend but ran into inclement weather, leading to it capsizing. There has been no sign of the 38 people believed to still be missing.