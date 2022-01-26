Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 26, 2022 / 1:29 PM

1 body found after boat capsized off Florida, 38 still missing

By Clyde Hughes
1 body found after boat capsized off Florida, 38 still missing
Image of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Ibis' crew searching for 39 people off Fort Pierce Inlet, Florida on Tuesday. The Coast Guard said Wednesday that one body was found. Photo courtesy of U.S. Coast Guard/EPA-EFE

Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Coast Guard officials said Wednesday that one body has been recovered in the Atlantic Ocean after a small boat capsized near Fort Pierce, Fla., where authorities believed some 40 people were being smuggled into the United States.

One survivor was found clinging to the boat's hull Tuesday morning. The Coast Guard said the boat left Bimini in the Bahamas over the weekend but ran into inclement weather, leading to it capsizing. There has been no sign of the 38 people believed to still be missing.

Advertisement

"It is dire," Coast Guard Capt. Jo-Ann F. Burdian said, according to WTVJ-TV. "The longer they remain in the water, exposed to the marine environment, with every moment that passes, it becomes much more dire and more unlikely [that survivors will be found]."

A commercial tugboat captain was the first to spot the capsized 25-foot boat about 40 miles east of the Fort Pierce Inlet Tuesday morning, setting off a wide-ranging rescue mission that included the Coast Guard and Navy along with state and local agencies.

A spike recently in maritime migration to Florida has been attributed to turmoil in Cuba and Haiti.

Advertisement

"There's no indication of their nationalities, but we do know the boat departed from Bimini," Burdian said, according to the Miami Herald.

Read More

Greek coast guard searches for missing migrants after boat sinks; 1 dead More than 2 dozen migrants die in English Channel Migrant dies, others captured trying to swim around border fence into U.S.

Latest Headlines

N.J. political operative pleads guilty to hiring hit men to kill former associate
U.S. News // 20 minutes ago
N.J. political operative pleads guilty to hiring hit men to kill former associate
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- A political consultant from New Jersey has admitted that he hired two men to kill an associate eight years ago in a strange murder-for-hire scheme, authorities said Tuesday.
Reports: Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer to retire
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Reports: Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer to retire
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer plans to retire at the end of the current term.
McDonald's' meatless McPlant burger selling well in test markets, analysts say
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
McDonald's' meatless McPlant burger selling well in test markets, analysts say
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- McDonald's' meatless McPlant burger, which is being tested at hundreds of locations in the United States, is selling better than expected, according to industry analysts.
Mattel gets Disney princess toy deal, including 'Frozen' dolls
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Mattel gets Disney princess toy deal, including 'Frozen' dolls
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- After losing its Disney princess lineup in 2016, Mattel has won back the license to make Disney princess toys, including Anna and Elsa, popular "Frozen" dolls.
Boeing says it took $3.5B hit on 787 Dreamliner in 2021, 737 Max flying 'safely' worldwide
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Boeing says it took $3.5B hit on 787 Dreamliner in 2021, 737 Max flying 'safely' worldwide
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- In announcing earnings from the final quarter of 2021, Boeing said Wednesday that it took a $3.5 billion charge on its 787 Dreamliner, expects another $2 billion in costs this year and anticipates a production slowdown.
Officials say California wildfire caused by burn pile; blaze 50% contained
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Officials say California wildfire caused by burn pile; blaze 50% contained
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- A wildfire that's so far torched more than 700 acres and forced hundreds of residents to evacuate along California's central coast was caused by hot embers that were left over from a burn pile, officials said.
Progressive Dem Nina Turner announces primary challenge for Congress
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Progressive Dem Nina Turner announces primary challenge for Congress
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Former Ohio state Sen. Nina Turner said Wednesday she's making a second run for Congress. She will challenge Rep. Shontel Brown in the Democratic primary for Ohio's 11th congressional district.
NFL earned record $1.8B from sponsorship deals in 2021-22 season, report says
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
NFL earned record $1.8B from sponsorship deals in 2021-22 season, report says
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Gambling contributed a big chunk of sponsorship revenue the National Football League received over the 2021-22 season, which was close to $2 billion.
San Jose becomes first U.S. city to require gun owners to carry liability insurance
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
San Jose becomes first U.S. city to require gun owners to carry liability insurance
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- City councilors in San Jose, Calif., passed a measure late Tuesday that requires all firearm owners within the city limits to buy liability insurance -- a gun control measure that's believed to be the first of its kind.
U.S. Navy says it will recover F-35 fighter jet that crashed in South China Sea
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
U.S. Navy says it will recover F-35 fighter jet that crashed in South China Sea
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- The U.S. Navy said it began plans Wednesday to recover and salvage an F-35 fighter jet that crashed on the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson early this week in the South China Sea.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

FAA bars three Boeing models from landing at airports with 5G interference
FAA bars three Boeing models from landing at airports with 5G interference
U.S. seeks to help Europe bolster oil, gas in case of Russian invasion of Ukraine
U.S. seeks to help Europe bolster oil, gas in case of Russian invasion of Ukraine
U.S. Navy says it will recover F-35 fighter jet that crashed in South China Sea
U.S. Navy says it will recover F-35 fighter jet that crashed in South China Sea
Free N95 masks from federal gov't already available in some stores; more coming soon
Free N95 masks from federal gov't already available in some stores; more coming soon
OSHA withdraws workplace mandates for COVID-19 vaccines, tests
OSHA withdraws workplace mandates for COVID-19 vaccines, tests
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement