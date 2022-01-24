CDC designates 15 destinations as 'very high' COVID-19 travel risks

Travelers stand in line for ticketing at St. Louis-Lambert International Airport in St. Louis on December 26. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday added 15 destinations to its highest-risk travel category for COVID-19. Popular Caribbean travel destinations such as the Dominican Republic, Guadeloupe, Jamaica, Saint Barthelemy and Saint Martin were among those added to the CDC's "Level 4: COVID-19 Very High" designation. Advertisement

Other destinations included Colombia, Costa Rica, Fiji, Kuwait, Mongolia, Niger, Peru, Romania, Tunisia and the United Arab Emirates.

A Level 4 designation indicates that a destination has reported more than 500 cases per 100,00 residents in the past 28 days.

The CDC advises travelers to avoid traveling to countries designated at a Level 4 and recommends that those who most travel to such destinations are fully vaccinated.

Monday's 15 additions come after the agency designated 22 countries as "very high" COVID-19 risks last week.

A total of 10 destinations were added to the "Level 3: COVID-19 High" tier, which indicates between 100 and 500 reported COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents within the past 28 days.

Djibouti, Guatemala, India, Kosovo, Mali and Republic of Congo were upgraded from "Level 2: COVID-19 Moderate" while Equitorial Guinea, Japan, Kyrgyzstan and Senegal moved up from "Level 1: COVID-19 Low."

Bangladesh and Brunei were added to Level 2 Monday -- indicating 50-99 new cases per 100,000 residents, up from Level 1 and "unknown" status last week.