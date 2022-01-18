Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 18, 2022 / 7:42 PM

CDC adds 22 countries to highest travel risk list

By Simon Druker
CDC adds 22 countries to highest travel risk list
Level 4 and its "very high" rating comes with the mandate to avoid travel and indicates destinations with more than 500 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents registered in the past 28 days. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- The national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added 22 countries on Tuesday, to its COVID-19 list of destinations to avoid traveling to.

The CDC divides countries into four levels when determining travel advisories related to COVID-19.

Advertisement

Level 4 and its "very high" rating comes with the mandate to avoid travel and indicates destinations with more than 500 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents registered in the past 28 days.

Argentina and Australia were among those added to the level Tuesday despite maintaining some of the tightest restrictions on their borders amid the pandemic.

RELATED World's COVID-19 cases rise 14%; India up 113%, Brazil 109%

Other additions to Level 4 on Tuesday included Albania, the Bahamas, Bahrain, Bermuda, Bolivia, the British Virgin Islands, Cape Verde, Egypt, Grenada, Guyana, Israel, Panama, Qatar, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Sao Tome and Principe, Sint Maarten, Suriname, the Turks and Caicos Islands and Uruguay.

Only two countries were shifted and given a "very high" rating last week, reports CNN.

Overall, there are 41 destinations on the CDC's highest level, including Canada, France and the United Kingdom.

RELATED United States surpasses 850,000 total COVID-19 deaths, 800,000 daily cases

"If you must travel to these destinations, make sure you are fully vaccinated before travel," states the CDC website.

Level three comes with a "high" risk and a warning to ensure you are fully vaccinated before traveling to the destinations. Unvaccinated people should avoid non-essential travel to these destinations, says the CDC.

Chile, Colombia and Brazil are among the countries with a "high" risk rating.

There are 17 countries with a "moderate" risk, the lowest number of any of the four CDC levels.

A total of 19 countries had "low" risk ratings as of Tuesday afternoon, including Taiwan and Japan.

Travelers on international flights to the United States continue to be required to show a negative COVID-19 test result or documentation of recovery from COVID-19 before boarding a flight.

Latest Headlines

1 dead, 8 injured after explosion at NYC apartment building
U.S. News // 3 minutes ago
1 dead, 8 injured after explosion at NYC apartment building
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- One woman is dead and eight people were injured after an explosion at an apartment building in the Longwood area of the Bronx in New York City on Tuesday morning.
Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Rudy Giuliani, three other Trump allies
U.S. News // 27 minutes ago
Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Rudy Giuliani, three other Trump allies
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol subpoenaed Rudy Giuliani and three other allies of former President Donald Trump on Tuesday.
Justices debate Spanish vs. California law in Nazi-looted art case
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Justices debate Spanish vs. California law in Nazi-looted art case
WASHINGTON, Jan. 18 (UPI) -- The fate of a Pissarro painting estimated at $40 million rests in the hands of the Supreme Court after justices heard oral arguments Tuesday in a long-running case concerning ownership of the painting.
Democratic Reps. Jim Langevin, Jerry McNerny say they won't seek re-election
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Democratic Reps. Jim Langevin, Jerry McNerny say they won't seek re-election
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- U.S. Reps. Jim Langevin, D-R.I., and Jerry McNerny, D-Calif., announced Tuesday that they will not seek re-election in the 2022 midterms.
Dow falls 543 points as treasury yields hit pandemic highs
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Dow falls 543 points as treasury yields hit pandemic highs
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 534 points Tuesday as the 2-year and 10-year treasury yields rose to their highest levels since early 2020.
Senators clash as debate picks up over stalled voting rights bills
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Senators clash as debate picks up over stalled voting rights bills
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Senate Democrats and Republican clashed on the House floor Tuesday, as they argued over the possibility of amending rules surrounding the use of the filibuster, to block debate on two pieces of voting rights legislation.
Federal government website offers free at-home COVID-19 tests
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Federal government website offers free at-home COVID-19 tests
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- The federal government launched a website Tuesday for Americans to order up to four free COVID-19 testing kits per household.
U.S. Supreme Court leaves mask mandate intact for air travelers
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S. Supreme Court leaves mask mandate intact for air travelers
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday left in place a federal mask mandate for air travel rejecting without comment an emergency application to block the policy.
William Barr to release memoir on service under Bush, Trump
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
William Barr to release memoir on service under Bush, Trump
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- William Barr's memoir on service as attorney general under two presidents is set to be released on March 8, an Amazon listing shows.
AT&T, Verizon to delay activating some 5G towers over airline disruption fears
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
AT&T, Verizon to delay activating some 5G towers over airline disruption fears
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- AT&T and Verizon both announced Tuesday that the companies have agreed to temporarily delay activating a limited number of their 5G towers when the rest of their networks go live Wednesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Tonga: Death toll climbs to 2 following Saturday's volcano, tsunami
Tonga: Death toll climbs to 2 following Saturday's volcano, tsunami
Mass killer Anders Breivik gives Nazi salute at parole hearing in Norway
Mass killer Anders Breivik gives Nazi salute at parole hearing in Norway
Indonesia to move capital from Jakarta to jungle area to be called Nusantara
Indonesia to move capital from Jakarta to jungle area to be called Nusantara
Malta's Roberta Metsola becomes youngest person elected European Parliament president
Malta's Roberta Metsola becomes youngest person elected European Parliament president
Eastern U.S. looking at 2 more winter storms, unusual cold this week
Eastern U.S. looking at 2 more winter storms, unusual cold this week
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement