Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 21, 2022 / 6:17 PM

S.C. lawyer Alex Murdaugh indicted on new fraud charges

By Danielle Haynes

Jan. 21 (UPI) -- A South Carolina grand jury has handed down a new indictment accusing prominent attorney Alex Murdaugh of misappropriating an additional $2.27 million of his clients' money, prosecutors announced Friday.

Between the new indictments filed this month and others filed last year, Murdaugh, 53., faces dozens of charges accusing him of defrauding 17 victims of $8.88 million out of insurance settlements between 2011 and 2017.

Advertisement

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced Friday that the grand jury issued four new indictments leveling 27 charges against Murdaugh, including 21 counts of breach of trust with fraudulent intent and six counts of computer crimes. He's accused of defrauding four of his clients in these new charges.

In November and December, he was indicted on 48 counts, including breach of trust with fraudulent intent, obtaining property by false pretenses, money laundering, computer crimes and forgery for allegedly defrauding 13 clients.

RELATED IRS will require facial-recognition to access online system

Prosecutors accused Murdaugh of stealing millions of dollars from clients whom he helped secure insurance payouts. He would allegedly direct money from the payouts into his own personal accounts, using the funds to pay off his own bills or give to family members.

Advertisement

In a separate case, authorities arrested Murdaugh in September after he allegedly arranged for someone to kill him so his son could collect his $10 million life insurance policy. Murdaugh sustained superficial injuries when he was shot in the head Sept. 4.

Dick Harpootlian, one of Murdaugh's attorneys, said his client had been suffering from opioid addiction, became depressed and wanted to kill himself but believed his insurance policy would not pay out if he took his own life.

RELATED Jan. 6 committee chases fake electoral ballots, says Guiliani led effort

He was indicted on one count of conspiracy, one count of false insurance claim for payment of $10,000 or more, and one count of filing a false police report.

To complicate Murdaugh's case further, three months before the suicide plot, his wife and another son were killed, and in 2018, the family's housekeeper, Gloria Satterfield, died in what authorities initially believed to be an accidental fall.

Authorities have since opened a criminal investigation into Satterfield's death. Her heirs say that haven't received any of the proceeds of a $4.3 million settlement agreed to by her former employer.

RELATED Prosecutors file motion to dismiss charges against MIT professor

Murdaugh faces two felony counts of obtaining property by false pretenses for allegedly misappropriating settlement funds meant for Satterfield's heirs.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Biden calls on local leaders to make use of infrastructure, COVID-19 relief funds
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Biden calls on local leaders to make use of infrastructure, COVID-19 relief funds
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Friday encouraged local leaders to spend federal funds made available to them through COVID-19 relief and infrastructure packages.
Justice Sonia Sotomayor calls Texas abortion case a "disaster" in dissent
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Justice Sonia Sotomayor calls Texas abortion case a "disaster" in dissent
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor called a Texas abortion ban a "disaster" and a "grave disservice to women" in a dissent backed by liberal judges.
Anti-abortion marchers in D.C. hope 2022 will bring 'a historic change for life'
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Anti-abortion marchers in D.C. hope 2022 will bring 'a historic change for life'
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- As abortion opponents demonstrated Friday at the annual March for Life rally, some said they hoped "something very big" is on the immediate horizon for their movement.
VP Harris to highlight wildfire prevention in San Bernardino visit
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
VP Harris to highlight wildfire prevention in San Bernardino visit
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris and Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack Friday will visit San Bernardino, Calif., to highlight the local benefits of the bipartisan infrastructure law.
U.S. judge temporarily blocks Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal workers
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. judge temporarily blocks Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal workers
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- A U.S. district judge in Texas on Friday temporarily blocked President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate for federal employees.
Botticelli painting with hidden drawing goes on view in NYC
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Botticelli painting with hidden drawing goes on view in NYC
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- A painting by Italian Renaissance artist Sandro Botticelli -- which was found to have a hidden drawing underneath -- went on view Friday in New York City ahead of its auction.
Peloton CEO clarifies plans to consider layoffs, pause production
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Peloton CEO clarifies plans to consider layoffs, pause production
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Peloton's stock rebounded Friday, a day after reports that the company was halting production of its fitness equipment sent shares tumbling.
Texas man arrested for death threats against Georgia officials over election
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Texas man arrested for death threats against Georgia officials over election
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- A Texas man accused of threatening to kill multiple Georgia officials over the 2020 election was arrested Friday.
Biden touts Intel's $20B semiconductor plants as a return to American ingenuity
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Biden touts Intel's $20B semiconductor plants as a return to American ingenuity
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden hailed Friday's announcement by Intel to invest $20 billion to build two semiconductor chip plants in Ohio as a game-changer in returning manufacturing to the United States.
Joe Biden, Japan's Fumio Kashida meet on defense, economic goals
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Joe Biden, Japan's Fumio Kashida meet on defense, economic goals
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden held a virtual meeting Friday with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, confirming the U.S. commitment to the defense of Japan, the White House said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

GlaxoSmithKline says government to buy 600,000 doses of COVID-19 treatment
GlaxoSmithKline says government to buy 600,000 doses of COVID-19 treatment
Federal judge rejects InfoWars host's request to dismiss Jan. 6 riot charges
Federal judge rejects InfoWars host's request to dismiss Jan. 6 riot charges
IRS will require facial-recognition to access online system
IRS will require facial-recognition to access online system
Natural history museum removes Theodore Roosevelt statue
Natural history museum removes Theodore Roosevelt statue
China, Russia block U.S. bid for more North Korea sanctions
China, Russia block U.S. bid for more North Korea sanctions
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement