Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 14, 2021 / 2:24 PM

Attorney Alex Murdaugh charged with misappropriating housekeeper's funds

By
Don Jacobson

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Prominent South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh was arrested and charged Thursday with misappropriating settlement funds meant for the heirs of his dead former housekeeper.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said Murdaugh was arrested upon his release from a drug rehabilitation facility in Orlando, Fla., and charged with two felony counts of obtaining property by false pretenses in connection with the death of Gloria Satterfield.

Advertisement

Satterfield, Murdaugh's family housekeeper, died three years ago in what was initially thought to be an accidental fall, but authorities have now opened a criminal investigation into the matter. The housekeeper's heirs say they have not received any of the proceeds of a $4.3 million settlement agreed to by her former employer.

Murdaugh's arrest was his second in a month. On Sept. 16, the attorney turned himself over to authorities in connection with a bizarre scheme to arrange his own murder so his son could collect on a $10 million insurance policy.

RELATED Prominent South Carolina attorney turns himself in to police

Authorities also consider him a "person of interest" in the deaths of his wife, Margaret, and son, Paul, one of his lawyers told NBC News, while insisting that his client was not involved.

Advertisement

"Today is merely one more step in a long process for justice for the many victims in these investigations," South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Chief Mark Keel said in a statement. "I want to commend the hard work and dedication that our agents have shown over the last four months. They will continue to work tirelessly on behalf of those who were victimized by Alex Murdaugh and others.

'As I have said previously, we are committed to following the facts wherever they may lead us and we will not stop until justice is served."

RELATED Lawyer allegedly contributed Ponzi funds

The agency said it opened an investigation into Satterfield's death based on a request from Hampton County Coroner Angela Topper as well on information it gathered "during the course of our other ongoing investigations involving Alex Murdaugh."

Satterfield supposedly died from a fall but an autopsy was never completed. Topper requested assistance in the wrongful death settlement case between Murdaugh and Satterfield's children, saying said Satterfield's injuries appear to be inconsistent with injuries sustained in a trip and fall accident.

Advertisement

In the "suicide-for-hire" plot, police accuse Murdaugh of hiring Curtis Edward Smith, 61, to kill him so that his surviving son could collect on a $10 million insurance policy.

RELATED N.Y. lawyer arrested for $100m fraud

Murdaugh suffered superficial wounds on Sept. 4 when he was shot in the head, while Smith faces charges of assisted suicide, assault and battery of a high aggravated nature, pointing and presenting a firearm, insurance fraud and conspiracy to commit insurance fraud.

Dick Harpootlian, one of Murdaugh's attorneys, said his client had been suffering from opioid addiction, became depressed and wanted to kill himself but believed his insurance policy would not pay out if he took his own life.

Latest Headlines

FDA panel unanimously approves booster shots for Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
FDA panel unanimously approves booster shots for Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- An advisory committee for the Food and Drug Administration voted Thursday to recommend the Moderna COVID-19 booster shot for recipients over 18.
Senate to vote on Freedom to Vote Act next week, Schumer says
U.S. News // 34 minutes ago
Senate to vote on Freedom to Vote Act next week, Schumer says
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- The Senate will vote on the Freedom to Vote Act next week, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Thursday.
Jan. 6 committee schedules vote to hold Trump aide Bannon in contempt
U.S. News // 49 minutes ago
Jan. 6 committee schedules vote to hold Trump aide Bannon in contempt
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection will vote on holding former Trump adviser Steve Bannon in criminal contempt if he continues to ignore its subpoena, the panel's chairman said Thursday.
United Airlines adds new routes in its largest transatlantic expansion
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
United Airlines adds new routes in its largest transatlantic expansion
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- United Airlines is adding five new transatlantic routes in Spring 2022 in anticipation of rebounding demand for travel.
Advocacy groups pan Biden administration for 'cruel policies' on Haitian migrants
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Advocacy groups pan Biden administration for 'cruel policies' on Haitian migrants
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- An alliance of civil rights and humanitarian organizations is increasing pressure on President Joe Biden to reverse asylum policies that they say are endangering the lives and safety of Haitian migrants.
Joe Biden touts COVID-19 progress, urges jabs for 66M unvaccinated
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Joe Biden touts COVID-19 progress, urges jabs for 66M unvaccinated
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Thursday made another pitch to the 66 million who are unvaccinated around the country, calling on them to get inoculated with one of the three coronavirus vaccines available.
Over 10,000 John Deere workers strike over wages, pension
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Over 10,000 John Deere workers strike over wages, pension
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Over 10,000 unionized John Deere workers went on strike early Thursday over lack of sufficient wages and pension.
Biden to meet with Kenya President Uhuru Kenyatta at White House
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Biden to meet with Kenya President Uhuru Kenyatta at White House
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will meet with Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta at the White House on Thursday, in is first official meeting with the leader of an African nation.
Butterball recalls 14,000 pounds of turkey that may contain bits of blue plastic
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Butterball recalls 14,000 pounds of turkey that may contain bits of blue plastic
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Turkey maker Butterball is recalling about 14,000 pounds of ground turkey after it received reports about blue bits of plastic embedded in certain batches of the product.
McDonald's to test McPlant burger at 8 locations in 4 states next month
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
McDonald's to test McPlant burger at 8 locations in 4 states next month
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Fast food giant McDonalds announced Thursday that it's ready to test its McPlant burger at a handful of locations in several states.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Arkansas governor allows vaccine mandate opt-out bills to become law
Arkansas governor allows vaccine mandate opt-out bills to become law
Amy Winehouse's personal items, clothing to be auctioned
Amy Winehouse's personal items, clothing to be auctioned
Judge bars Colorado county official from overseeing elections
Judge bars Colorado county official from overseeing elections
WHO names 26-scientist group to investigate origins of COVID-19, future outbreaks
WHO names 26-scientist group to investigate origins of COVID-19, future outbreaks
Alisal Fire grows to become Southern California's first major wildfire of season
Alisal Fire grows to become Southern California's first major wildfire of season
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/