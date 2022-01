1/2

Jim Obergefell, the plaintiff in the Supreme Court decision that legalized marriage in all 50 states, rides as guest of honor in the LGBT Pride parade in San Francisco in June 2015. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Jim Obergefell, the lead plaintiff in the Supreme Court case that led to the legalization of same-sex marriage in the United States, announced Tuesday that he is running for a seat in the Ohio House of Representatives. The landmark Supreme Court decision in Obergefell vs. Hodges was handed down in June 2015. Advertisement

Obergefell, a Democrat, is running to represent the state's 89th District, which includes his hometown of Sandusky. The seat is held by Rep. D.J. Swearingen, a Republican.

"This district deserves a representative who works to make things better for everyone," Obergefell said at a news conference. "I watched the good-paying jobs my father and brothers worked at GM and Scott Paper vanish when those factories closed. I watched my family struggle in the aftermath. I remember eating the so-called government cheese. I was just a kid."

After the court decision, Obergefell founded Equality Vines, a wine label that supports organizations dedicated to "equality and civil rights for all. "

He has also spoken around the world about gay rights and same-sex marriage. In 2016, the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center honored him with its Everyday Freedom Hero Award.

Advertisement I'm Jim Obergefell, and you have my promise that I will work hard every day to improve the lives of everyone in Ottawa and Erie counties and all of Ohio. To watch the full video and learn more about my campaign visit my website here: https://t.co/Er6NXVvQE0 pic.twitter.com/b6Jeguz6lg— Jim Obergefell (@JimObergefell) January 18, 2022