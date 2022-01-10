Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 10, 2022 / 12:51 PM

Officials again cancel classes in Chicago as COVID-19 impasse between teachers, district drags on

By Adam Schrader
Officials again cancel classes in Chicago as COVID-19 impasse between teachers, district drags on
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has opposed a return to remote learning and public schools in the city were closed last week. File Photo by Tannen Maury/EPA-EFE

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- School officials in Chicago canceled classes for the fourth consecutive day on Monday amid tense negotiations with a teachers union over COVID-19 safety protocols.

Chicago Public Schools CEO Pedro Martinez made the announcement in an email Sunday to parents and teachers across the district after a day of failed dialogue between the district and the union.

Advertisement

The union is seeking a return to remote learning through Jan. 18 after most members voted for it and other safety measures amid the surge in cases of the Omicron variant.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has opposed a return to remote learning and the city's public schools were closed last week.

RELATED Chicago likely to cancel classes a fourth day amid teachers' union dispute

"There has not been sufficient progress for us to predict a return to class [Monday]," Martinez said in the email. "We will continue to negotiate through the night and will provide an update if we have made substantial progress."

Chicago Teachers Union President Jesse Sharkey told reporters Monday that the two sides are "far apart" on key issues, and accused Lightfoot of bullying teachers.

"The mayor needs to help actually compromise," Sharkey said, according to the Chicago Tribune. "The mayor says she's going to be relentless in prosecuting the case. But she is not a prosecutor, and I am not a criminal."

Advertisement
RELATED Chicago Public Schools closed for third day over COVID-19 protocols

Sharkey said he hopes the union and school officials can move past the stalemate and urged the district to collaborate on a solution for remote learning.

"The issue here is that of how we're dealing with the pandemic. It's not that teachers don't want to work. We've been working," he said, according to the Tribune.

"We don't like bullies. We don't like tyrants. We're not going to be bullied and pushed in a corner."

RELATED Classes at Chicago schools canceled for 2nd day over teachers union impasse

Lightfoot told NBC News Sunday that the teachers' refusal to go back to school is illegal.

School data show that almost 6,000 students and 3,000 employees in the district have tested positive during the present school year. Last week, 444 students tested positive in one day. About 7,600 students are in quarantine and unable to attend school, according to the district. Data show that the district has a 9.3% positivity rating for tests last week.

RELATED In-person classes canceled in Chicago after teachers vote against returning

Latest Headlines

Los Angeles Police rescue downed pilot ahead of train crash
U.S. News // 8 minutes ago
Los Angeles Police rescue downed pilot ahead of train crash
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Police officers recused the pilot of a crashed plane just moments before the aircraft was struck by an oncoming train on Sunday.
Michelle Obama launches campaign to register 1M new voters
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Michelle Obama launches campaign to register 1M new voters
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Former first lady Michelle Obama has launched an initiative with 30 organizations aimed at turning out more voters and to urge Congress to pass voting rights legislation.
13 remain critical after deadly Bronx apartment fire
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
13 remain critical after deadly Bronx apartment fire
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Thirteen residents of a Bronx apartment building remained in critical condition Monday after a fire Sunday killed 19 and injured 44 more, New York Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro said.
Rep. Jim Jordan says he won't cooperate with House committee investigating Jan. 6
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Rep. Jim Jordan says he won't cooperate with House committee investigating Jan. 6
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Rep. Jim Jordan, a staunch ally of former President Donald Trump, announced Sunday evening that he will not cooperate with the House select committee's investigation in to the Jan. 6 siege of the Capitol building.
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tests COVID-19 positive
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tests COVID-19 positive
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has tested positive for the coronavirus, her office said Sunday evening.
138,326 Americans hospitalized with COVID-19 amid Omicron surge
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
138,326 Americans hospitalized with COVID-19 amid Omicron surge
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- More than 138,000 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized as of Sunday, nearing a pandemic high of 142,000, as infections rise due to the highly infectious Omicron variant.
Five-alarm NYC fire kills at least 19 people, including nine children
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Five-alarm NYC fire kills at least 19 people, including nine children
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- A five-alarm fire broke out in an apartment building in the Fordham Heights neighborhood of the Bronx in New York City on Sunday, killing at least 19 people, including nine children.
27 people rescued from floating ice chunk in Green Bay
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
27 people rescued from floating ice chunk in Green Bay
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Authorities on Saturday safely rescued 27 people from a chunk of floating ice in Green Bay, Wisc.
Apple's first iPhone turns 15 years old
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Apple's first iPhone turns 15 years old
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- The late Steve Jobs unveiled Apple's first iPhone 15 years ago on Jan. 9, 2007, helping to usher in a new era of smartphone technology.
Coldest air of the season thus far to usher in Midwest, Northeast
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Coldest air of the season thus far to usher in Midwest, Northeast
Frigid conditions are on their way to the northeastern United States this week after a powerful cold front sweeps through the region.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Most experts say 'Deltacron' COVID-19 variant is not real, likely result of lab error
Most experts say 'Deltacron' COVID-19 variant is not real, likely result of lab error
Man who bought rifle for Kyle Rittenhouse takes plea deal
Man who bought rifle for Kyle Rittenhouse takes plea deal
Coldest air of the season thus far to usher in Midwest, Northeast
Coldest air of the season thus far to usher in Midwest, Northeast
World's COVID-19 cases rise 48%; Australia surges past 100,000 daily
World's COVID-19 cases rise 48%; Australia surges past 100,000 daily
Turkmenistan president seeks to extinguish 'Gates of Hell' gas crater
Turkmenistan president seeks to extinguish 'Gates of Hell' gas crater
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement