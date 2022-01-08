Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 8, 2022 / 10:51 AM

Chicago likely to cancel classes a fourth day amid teachers' union dispute

By Sommer Brokaw
Chicago likely to cancel classes a fourth day amid teachers' union dispute
Jesse Sharkey (R), President of the Chicago Teachers Union, demonstrates with union supporters during a 2019 strike. File Photo by Charles Edward Miller/Flickr

Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Chicago Public Schools will likely cancel classes Monday, marking the fourth day of cancellations for the majority of the district's 270,000 students amid ongoing negotiations with the teachers' union over COVID-19 protocols, school officials said.

Officials told the Chicago Sun-Times on Friday that principals at many schools have notified parents that the return to in-person learning would likely have to wait amid the dispute.

Advertisement

Schools have been closed since Wednesday due to the disagreement between the school district and the Chicago Teachers Union over the school system's COVID-19 protocols after the union voted to work only remotely amid the Omicron variant surge, WBBM-TV in Chicago reported.

Some issues include whether all students should have to submit a negative COVID-19 test before returning, and how many staff or student absences should lead to a shutdown.

RELATED Maryland declares state of emergency as it enters 'most challenging time of the pandemic'

Though teachers want to return to work remotely, the district has locked teachers out of their virtual classrooms, demanding they return to work in-person, teachers said.

After school officials said in a statement they wanted to "hopefully on Monday," get kids back in school, the district told principals in an emailed update to let families know there would be no school Monday unless negotiations move forward later this weekend, the Sun-Times reported.

Advertisement

"If an agreement is reached with the CTU over the weekend, we may reverse this decision and hold classes on Monday," a copy of the memo shared with the Sun-Times said.

RELATED Biden predicts 'challenging' weeks as U.S. hits daily record for COVID-19 cases

In a joint statement late Friday, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Chicago Public Schools CEO Pedro Martinez demanded the negotiations end this weekend.

"Bargaining sessions continued today and went into the evening," the statement said. "The sessions remain productive but must be concluded this weekend.

RELATED LA schools: Students, staff must show negative COVID-19 test to return from break

RELATED States report record COVID-19 cases entering 2022

Latest Headlines

Biden tells survivors of Colorado's Marshall Fire to 'hang on to one another'
U.S. News // 8 minutes ago
Biden tells survivors of Colorado's Marshall Fire to 'hang on to one another'
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden toured the site of a fire in Boulder County, Colo., that destroyed over 1,000 homes late last month.
Oregon distributor recalls 28,000 pounds of ground beef
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Oregon distributor recalls 28,000 pounds of ground beef
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- An Oregon-based meat distributor has recalled more than 28,000 pounds of ground beef due to possible E. coli contamination, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced.
Shocker: 194M bolts of lightning detected in the U.S. last year
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Shocker: 194M bolts of lightning detected in the U.S. last year
Experts at lightning research firm Vaisala, based in Finland, reported 194 million cloud-to-ground and in-cloud lightning events occurred in the continental United States last year.
N.Y. judge drops criminal complaint against ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
N.Y. judge drops criminal complaint against ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- A New York judge on Friday agreed to drop a criminal complaint accusing former Gov. Andrew Cuomo of forcible touching.
3 men sentenced to life in prison for slaying of Ahmaud Arbery
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
3 men sentenced to life in prison for slaying of Ahmaud Arbery
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- A Georgia judge on Friday sentenced three men convicted in the 2020 death of Ahmaud Arbery to life in prison. Only one will have possibility of parole.
Supreme Court indicates it may block Biden vaccine mandate for large companies
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Supreme Court indicates it may block Biden vaccine mandate for large companies
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday appeared prepared to block the Biden administration from enforcing vaccine rules for employees at large companies amid the quickly spreading Omicron variant of COVID-19.
Pelosi invites Biden to deliver State of the Union March 1
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Pelosi invites Biden to deliver State of the Union March 1
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday formally invited President Joe Biden to give his first State of the Union address before a joint session of Congress.
Citigroup will fire unvaccinated employees by Jan. 31
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Citigroup will fire unvaccinated employees by Jan. 31
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Citigroup will fire employees who haven't gotten vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of the month, the company said Friday.
Hospitals recruiting international nurses to fill pandemic shortages
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Hospitals recruiting international nurses to fill pandemic shortages
BILLLINGS, Mont., Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Hospitals across the United States are looking abroad to ease a shortage of nurses worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic. The demand is so great there's a backlog of workers awaiting clearance to work in the U.S.
Biden emphasizes drop in unemployment rate amid disappointing jobs report
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Biden emphasizes drop in unemployment rate amid disappointing jobs report
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Friday tried to put a positive spin on a disappointing jobs report from the Labor Department, looking to the number of jobs created in the last year and a historic decline in the unemployment rate.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Hankook showcases airless tire at CES
Hankook showcases airless tire at CES
3 men sentenced to life in prison for slaying of Ahmaud Arbery
3 men sentenced to life in prison for slaying of Ahmaud Arbery
Citigroup will fire unvaccinated employees by Jan. 31
Citigroup will fire unvaccinated employees by Jan. 31
Florida's Desantis: 'Lack of demand' reason 1M COVID-19 tests expired
Florida's Desantis: 'Lack of demand' reason 1M COVID-19 tests expired
Wolf Volcano erupts in Galapagos Islands
Wolf Volcano erupts in Galapagos Islands
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement