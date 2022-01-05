GM introduces Chevy Silverado EV to rival Ford F-150 Lightning

Chevy announced the 2024 Silverado EV on Wednesday. Photo courtesy Chevy

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- General Motors revealed its new Chevrolet Silverado EV on Wednesday during a virtual Consumer Electronics Show. The electric pickup rivals the Ford F-150 Lightning which was revealed in May. Advertisement

The 2024 Silverado has an expected 400-mile range on a full charge and uses GM's Ultium Platform.

GM also said on Tuesday that the new 2022 Chevrolet Silverado LD and the GMC Sierra LD will roll out by the middle of the year.

The standard pickup trucks will feature new interiors, generate lower greenhouse gas emissions, add new off-road and luxury packages, and include the addition of Super Cruise as an option for the first time.

Ford plans to double its production of all-electric F-150 Lightning pickup trucks to 150,000 vehicles per year at the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center.

The company announced its final phase of pre-production on Tuesday, stating that orders will begin for the first wave of reservation holders on Thursday.

Ford expects to manufacture more than 200,000 Mustang Mach-E units by 2023, and produce 600,000 battery-electric vehicles annually.