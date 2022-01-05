Trending
U.S. News
Jan. 5, 2022 / 1:11 PM

GM introduces Chevy Silverado EV to rival Ford F-150 Lightning

By UPI Staff
Chevy announced the 2024 Silverado EV on Wednesday. Photo courtesy Chevy

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- General Motors revealed its new Chevrolet Silverado EV on Wednesday during a virtual Consumer Electronics Show.

The electric pickup rivals the Ford F-150 Lightning which was revealed in May.

The 2024 Silverado has an expected 400-mile range on a full charge and uses GM's Ultium Platform.

GM also said on Tuesday that the new 2022 Chevrolet Silverado LD and the GMC Sierra LD will roll out by the middle of the year.

The standard pickup trucks will feature new interiors, generate lower greenhouse gas emissions, add new off-road and luxury packages, and include the addition of Super Cruise as an option for the first time.

Ford plans to double its production of all-electric F-150 Lightning pickup trucks to 150,000 vehicles per year at the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center.

The company announced its final phase of pre-production on Tuesday, stating that orders will begin for the first wave of reservation holders on Thursday.

Ford expects to manufacture more than 200,000 Mustang Mach-E units by 2023, and produce 600,000 battery-electric vehicles annually.

Concept cars, new phones, health gadgets highlight shortened, in-person CES Ford to nearly double production of all-electric F-150 Lightning All-electric Mustang taxi takes to NYC streets, entire fleet to follow

Latest Headlines

At least 13 dead, including several children, after Philadelphia house fire
U.S. News // 32 minutes ago
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- More than a dozen people, including several children, died on Wednesday when fire broke out at a row house in Philadelphia's Fairmount neighborhood, officials said.
Louisiana pardons Homer Plessy, who brought historic segregation case
U.S. News // 50 minutes ago
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards signed a posthumous pardon Wednesday for Homer Plessy, who lost an 1896 Supreme Court challenge to the state's segregation laws.
U.S. mortgage applications declined by nearly 3% in final week of 2021
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Mortgage applications nationwide dipped to 2.7% in the final week of 2021 amid an ongoing rise in interest rates, an industry report said Wednesday.
In divisive primary fight, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp wants to expand gun rights
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- A volley of policy shots have been fired in Georgia's contentious Republican gubernatorial primary between incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp and GOP challenger and former Sen. David Perdue -- on the issue of gun rights.
Watch live: AG Merrick Garland gives update on Jan. 6 investigation
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland will give an update Wednesday on the Justice Department's investigation into the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, almost one year to the day after the assault.
Chief says U.S. Capitol Police better prepared 1 year after Jan. 6 attack
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- The chief of the U.S. Capitol Police testified in the Senate on Wednesday, on the eve of the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack, to update lawmakers on improvements to the building's security.
Concept cars, new phones, health gadgets highlight shortened, in-person CES
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- The Consumer Electronics Show returns to in-person exhibits Wednesday for its 2022 event in Las Vegas, but will shutter a day earlier due to an uptick in COVID-19 cases driven by the Omicron variant.
U.S. added 807,000 private jobs in December, more than twice the number expected
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Private companies in the United States added more than 800,000 jobs during the month of December, an amount more than twice what analysts expected.
Walmart expands direct in-home grocery delivery service to 30M in U.S.
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Retailer Walmart announced Wednesday that it's expanding its InHome grocery delivery service to 30 million homes nationwide, which delivers items straight to customers' refrigerators.
Chrysler unveils Airflow electric vehicle concept at CES show in Las Vegas
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Chrysler's foray into the electric vehicle industry took shape on Wednesday with the introduction of the Chrysler Airflow, which was unveiled at the CES 2022 convention in Las Vegas.
