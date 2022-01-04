Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 4, 2022 / 12:55 PM

Ford to nearly double production of all-electric F-150 Lightning

By Sommer Brokaw
Ford to nearly double production of all-electric F-150 Lightning
Ford plans to nearly double production capacity of the all-electric F-150 Lightning pickup to 150,000 vehicles per year at the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn, Michigan to meet rising customer demand, the company said Tuesday. Photo courtesy of Ford

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Ford announced Tuesday it plans to nearly double production of the F-150 Lightning, its first all-electric pickup truck, to 150,000 trucks per year to meet high demand.

The automaker plans to reach this production goal at the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn, Mich., by 2023, The Verge reported.

Advertisement

More specifically, CNBC reported that it would double production capacity by mid-2023.

"With nearly 200,000 reservations, our teams are working hard and creatively to break production constraints to get more F-150 Lightning trucks to the hands of our customers," Kumar Galhotra, president of The Americas & International Markets Group, Ford Motor Company, said in a statement. "The reality is clear: People are ready for an all-electric F-150 and Ford is pulling out all the stops to scale our operations and increase production capacity."

RELATED Mercedes unveils Vision EQXX electric concept car at scaled-back CES

This is the second time Ford has announced plans to double annual production for the all-electric pickup truck, according to CNBC, which cited the company's previous announcement it would double production from 40,000 vehicles a year to 80,000 vehicles a year.

The new announcement comes ahead of the automaker taking orders Thursday for the first wave of reservation holders and amid the final week of the pre-build phase before accelerating into mass production.

Advertisement

Ford said that it implemented a "wave-by-wave reservation process" because of "unprecedented customer interest" in the F-150 Lightning.

RELATED Huawei enters EV business by lending technology to Chinese SUV

The automaker added that the Lightning is drawing customer interest from competitor brands in North America at a record rate, citing more than 75% of reservation holders new to the Ford brand.

Production of the 2022 F-150 Lightning pickup will begin this spring, and the starting price is $39,974 before potential federal tax incentives, according to Ford.

The F-150 Lightning comes with a standard-range battery expected to offer 230 miles of range, according to Environmental Protection Agency estimates, the company's website says.

RELATED Electric truck startup Nikola settles fraud charges for $125 million

Along with ramping up production of the Lightning, Ford recently announced it was tripling the production of Mustang Mach-E, with plans to reach 200,000 units per year by 2023.

In December, the first all-electric Ford Mustang Mach E to serve as a taxi out of an expected 50-vehicle fleet, took to the streets of New York City.

The Lightning will join other trucks in the electric pickup truck market, including Amazon and Ford-backed startup Rivian's R1T pickup, the GMC Hummer EV, and Tesla's Cybertruck.

Latest Headlines

U.S. smashes daily record with 1.08M COVID-19 cases; Biden to address nation
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
U.S. smashes daily record with 1.08M COVID-19 cases; Biden to address nation
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- The United States smashed a global daily record for new COVID-19 cases on Monday -- more than 1 million -- as the Omicron variant rages nationwide. But the number of deaths was far off the record mark.
CDC shortens Pfizer COVID-19 booster interval to 5 months, adds dose for at-risk kids
U.S. News // 40 minutes ago
CDC shortens Pfizer COVID-19 booster interval to 5 months, adds dose for at-risk kids
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday updated its guidance for booster doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, shortening its recommendation from six months after the second dose to five.
Air travelers facing thousands more canceled or delayed U.S. flights
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Air travelers facing thousands more canceled or delayed U.S. flights
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- U.S. air passengers Tuesday again faced thousands of delayed and cancelled flights.
Record 4.5 million U.S. workers quit their jobs in November, figures show
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Record 4.5 million U.S. workers quit their jobs in November, figures show
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- A record 4.5 million American workers quit their jobs during the month of November, the Labor Department said in its monthly assessment Tuesday.
Puerto Rico imposes new restrictions after rapid spike in COVID-19 cases
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Puerto Rico imposes new restrictions after rapid spike in COVID-19 cases
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Puerto Rico is facing a massive spike in COVID-19 cases and positivity rates as the Omicron variant spreads through the U.S. territory.
Massachusetts' Sokhary Chau elected as 1st Cambodian American mayor in U.S.
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Massachusetts' Sokhary Chau elected as 1st Cambodian American mayor in U.S.
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Sokhary Chau made history on Monday night in becoming the first mayor of color in the town of Lowell, Mass. -- and the first Cambodian American mayor anywhere in the United States.
Snowstorm strands Virginia motorists on I-95 for over 15 hours
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Snowstorm strands Virginia motorists on I-95 for over 15 hours
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Motorists along a 48-mile stretch of Interstate 95 in Virginia remained stranded Tuesday morning, more than 15 hours after snow and ice brought travel to a halt.
Biden's govt expands 'Remain in Mexico' migrant program as it waits on appeals to end it
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Biden's govt expands 'Remain in Mexico' migrant program as it waits on appeals to end it
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden's administration has expanded implementation of the controversial "Remain in Mexico" immigration policy after multiple courts decided that the program must be reinstated.
Powerball jackpot rises to $575 million after no winner on Monday
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Powerball jackpot rises to $575 million after no winner on Monday
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- The Powerball jackpot has risen to $575 million, the ninth-largest in the game's history, after there were no winners in Monday night's drawing.
Once a status symbol, older BlackBerry devices to go dark on Tuesday
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Once a status symbol, older BlackBerry devices to go dark on Tuesday
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Americans who still own and use classic BlackBerry devices will no longer be able to use them after Tuesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Israel reports world's first 'flurona' influenza-COVID double infection
Israel reports world's first 'flurona' influenza-COVID double infection
Document: Prince Andrew accuser settled suit against Epstein for $500K
Document: Prince Andrew accuser settled suit against Epstein for $500K
U.S. smashes daily record with 1.08M COVID-19 cases; Biden to address nation
U.S. smashes daily record with 1.08M COVID-19 cases; Biden to address nation
Another snowstorm could hit Midwest, Northeast this week
Another snowstorm could hit Midwest, Northeast this week
Rep. Devin Nunes formally resigns to head Trump's media company
Rep. Devin Nunes formally resigns to head Trump's media company
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement