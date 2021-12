The Powerball jackpot is the third-largest of the year at $441 million. Photo by ChiniGaray/Pixabay

Dec. 28 (UPI) -- The Powerball jackpot rose to $441 million -- the third highest in the year -- after no winner was announced after its last drawing. The winning numbers drawn on Monday were 36, 38, 45, 62 and 64 with Powerball number 19. No tickets were sold with that combination, Powerball said. Advertisement

Monday's amount would have been $416 million with a lump sum prize of $299.5 million. The next drawing will be on Wednesday night, and the winner can claim a $317.5 million lump-sum payment.

Winners can choose to be paid in 30 payments over 29 years or a lump-sum payment smaller than the winning prize. Both prizes are subjected to federal and jurisdictional taxes.

The last jackpot hit was on Oct. 4 with a winning ticket of $699.8 million.